SBI Alert: Beware! That free Covid-19 testing offer may be a trap

Noticing the fast increasing incidents of online frauds / forgery, the State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers.

The Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 is not only making people physically ill, but is also making people fearful of getting infected. Taking advantage of this nervousness, cyber criminals have adopted various methods to trap people by sending emails containing Covid-19 related communications.

In order to prevent the attempts made by the cyber criminals / online fraudsters to attack its customers the SBI, in its communication, has highlighted the type of attacks with examples.

Fraudsters are using different methods to cheat people on the pretext of Covid-19 – like free medical tests and/or giving fake offers for financial aid and are approaching people as representatives of government authorities, healthcare workers or healthcare groups.

Fraudsters are also trying to cheat people on the pretext of collecting relief or donations in the name of Covid-19.

The SBI has also asked its customers to exercise caution while using unknown Online Stores or any other store, which resembles a reputed Online Store, that are offering unreasonably cheaper rates.

The bank has also asked to exercise caution in case of offers for any free service, lottery, job offers, awarding agency of any reputed company.

The SBI has asked its customers not to click any unknown link or attachment received through SMS / Email / Social Media, as they may contain malware and can be used for stealing personal information or financial Data.

In its communication, the bank has also asked its customers to never share their account details, internet banking related information, ATM Cards details, etc, with anyone over phone or through email or link provided in email / SMS for any purpose.

Instead of relying on Google Search Engine to get the contact number and details of any SBI Branch, the bank has asked its customers to use only authorised SBI Website for this purpose.

The SBI has also asked its customers to immediately bring the details, if they face such fraudulent and fake offers or incidents to the notice of local Police Authorities or nearest SBI Branch.

So, to avoid getting trapped by cyber criminals or online fraudsters, remain extra careful about free or discounted offers and other Covid-19 related communications.