  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI Alert: Beware! That free Covid-19 testing offer may be a trap

By: |
November 23, 2020 9:08 PM

Taking advantage of the Corona nervousness, cyber criminals have adopted various methods to trap people by sending emails containing Covid-19 related communications.

Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, State Bank of India, SBI, cyber crime, online fraud, free medical tests, lottery, job offers, Google Search EngineNoticing the fast increasing incidents of online frauds / forgery, the State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers.

The Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 is not only making people physically ill, but is also making people fearful of getting infected. Taking advantage of this nervousness, cyber criminals have adopted various methods to trap people by sending emails containing Covid-19 related communications.

Noticing the fast increasing incidents of online frauds / forgery, the State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers.

Related News

In order to prevent the attempts made by the cyber criminals / online fraudsters to attack its customers the SBI, in its communication, has highlighted the type of attacks with examples.

  • Fraudsters are using different methods to cheat people on the pretext of Covid-19 – like free medical tests and/or giving fake offers for financial aid and are approaching people as representatives of government authorities, healthcare workers or healthcare groups.
  • Fraudsters are also trying to cheat people on the pretext of collecting relief or donations in the name of Covid-19.
  • The SBI has also asked its customers to exercise caution while using unknown Online Stores or any other store, which resembles a reputed Online Store, that are offering unreasonably cheaper rates.
  • The bank has also asked to exercise caution in case of offers for any free service, lottery, job offers, awarding agency of any reputed company.
  • The SBI has asked its customers not to click any unknown link or attachment received through SMS / Email / Social Media, as they may contain malware and can be used for stealing personal information or financial Data.
  • In its communication, the bank has also asked its customers to never share their account details, internet banking related information, ATM Cards details, etc, with anyone over phone or through email or link provided in email / SMS for any purpose.
  • Instead of relying on Google Search Engine to get the contact number and details of any SBI Branch, the bank has asked its customers to use only authorised SBI Website for this purpose.
  • The SBI has also asked its customers to immediately bring the details, if they face such fraudulent and fake offers or incidents to the notice of local Police Authorities or nearest SBI Branch.

Coronavirus infects online security? Work from home triggers cyber threats across the world

So, to avoid getting trapped by cyber criminals or online fraudsters, remain extra careful about free or discounted offers and other Covid-19 related communications.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. SBI Alert Beware! That free Covid-19 testing offer may be a trap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will 5-year G-sec ETF offer a better alternative to bank fixed deposits? Find out
2Paytm Postpaid launches flexible EMI options – Here’s all you need to know
3New Fund Offering: Union Hybrid Equity Fund NFO opens November 27 – Check whom it suits