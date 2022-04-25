SBI alert! ATM, Credit Card, UPI and Netbanking user? Do this to not lose money

The State Bank of India (SBI) today (April 25, 2022) released a process document, explaining the guidelines customers should follow to ensure safety of their money. The guidelines provides details on what should SBI customers do and what not to endure their digital transactions are safe.

The bank shared following steps which customers should remember while doing digital transactions:

Debit/Credit Card Security:

Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices

Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions

ALSO READ | Smart investing: Look out for costs related to investing

UPI Security:

Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random

Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests

Always report those suspicious requests

Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving

Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it

Internet Security:

Always look for “https” in the address bar of bank’s website

Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks

Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

Login Security: