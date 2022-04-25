SBI alert! ATM, Credit Card, UPI and Netbanking user? Do this to not lose money

The State Bank of India (SBI) today (April 25, 2022) released a process document, explaining the guidelines customers should follow to ensure safety of their money. The guidelines provides details on what should SBI customers do and what not to endure their digital transactions are safe.
The bank shared following steps which customers should remember while doing digital transactions:
Debit/Credit Card Security:
- Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices
- Cover the keypad while entering the PIN
- Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions
- Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking
- Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions
UPI Security:
- Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random
- Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests
- Always report those suspicious requests
- Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving
- Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it
Internet Security:
- Always look for “https” in the address bar of bank’s website
- Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks
- Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.
Login Security:
- Try using unique and complex passwords
- Remember to change passwords frequently
- Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN
- Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP
- Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.