SBI Alert! 4 services, offers to get withdrawn from December 1 if you fail to take necessary steps

If you are an SBI customer, then you need to be aware of the latest steps your bank has taken or is going to take in the immediate future. This is in your own interest as if you fail to keep yourself updated and do the required things, then you may no longer be able to avail some of the important services provided by the bank, like internet banking facility or uninterrupted pension, which may be crucial for you. Or, you may miss out on some of the important offers of the bank, which may be beneficial for you.

Here we are taking a look at some of such initiatives/steps taken by the SBI which you must be aware of:

Net banking facility

If you are an SBI customer and are using the bank’s internet banking facility, then you need to get your mobile number registered with the bank latest by November 30, 2018. For, if you fail to do so, then your net banking facility will get blocked with effect from December 1. SBI has already informed its customers about this move. “Attention INB users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018,” SBI has posted this information on its website.

Festive offer on pension loan

If you are a pensioner drawing your pension through any of the branches of the SBI and wish to take a pension loan, then you need to hurry up. For, the bank had recently launched a limited period festive offer for the pensioners willing to celebrate Diwali without any financial constraint. Under this offer, SBI had waived off processing fee on pension loans until November 30, 2018. Thus, you don’t have to pay any processing fee for availing a pension loan from the SBI before the 30th November. After that you will have to pay the processing fee. However, before going for this loan, you should check out your eligibility for this loan. This loan is provided to Central, State Government and Defence pensioners not more that 76 years of age and who draw their pension through one of the branches of the SBI.

Submission of Life Certificate

If you are a retired person, drawing your pension through any of the branch of the State Bank of India, then again you need to hurry up. SBI has informed the pensioners to submit their Life Certificate latest by November 30, 2018, if they wish to continue receiving their pension. Good news is that apart from vising any branch of the SBI to do so, you can now also submit you Life Certificate online, from the comfort of your home. You should note that all the pensioners are required to provide their life certificates to their bank in the month of November so that they could continue receiving their pension.

However, earlier they had to be physically present in the concerned bank branch to do so, which was challenging especially for those pensioners who were either not in good health or had shifted to some other place with their family. Keeping the difficulty of such pensioners in view, the government launched Jeevan Pramaan – an Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate – for pensioners in November 2014. With the help of Jeevan Pramaan, the whole process of securing the life certificate has been digitized.

SBI Buddy

If you have any money left in mobile wallet SBI Buddy, then you need to withdraw it immediately. For, the bank is going to shut down SBI Buddy soon, on November 30, 2018. SBI has already informed its customers that it has decided to discontinue the wallet. According to media reports, accounts with nil balance have already been shut down, while accounts with balance are in the process of being closed down. It may be noted that SBI Buddy was launched in August 2015 in 13 languages with MasterCard as the service provider. However, while SBI Buddy is being shut down, the bank’s integrated digital banking platform SBI Yono has been a huge success.