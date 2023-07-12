SAYA Group to invest Rs 100 cr to develop studio apartments in Greater Noida West

The SAYA Group, NCR’s leading real estate developer, has introduced ‘Biztop’ Business Suites, featuring fully-furnished studio apartments at its project SAYA South X, Greater Noida West’s prominent commercial destination. Built from 7th to 25th floor with sleek design with modern amenities, the development is set to be carried out with an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore.

The company is developing the high street mall with premium fully furnished studio apartments with a total investment of Rs 450 crore. The possession of the retail section will be offered in the next 6 months. On the other hand, Biztop will be developed in the second phase, enhancing the project’s overall amenities, with the possessions expected to be given by 2025.

The Business Suites at Saya South X offer spacious studio apartments of 688 sq ft. The total number of business suites would be 300 plus. These fully-furnished apartments are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s investors and end-users with an expectation of high returns.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, 16000 sq ft club area, all weather swimming pool, Billiards room and many more, these suites offer a seamless work-life integration experience. Strategically developed at a three side open prominent location at Ekmurti Chowk, Greater Noida West, it offers numerous benefits and easy access to various cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and New Delhi.

With both Noida International Airport and Hindon Airport at a distance of 45 minutes, it is quickly connected to FNG Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi Meerut Expressway. The surrounding area boasts world-class hospitals, IT campuses, and data centres, including IBM SEZ/ITES, Accenture, and Google. The proposed metro station is located across the street, ensuring excellent connectivity.

“We are thrilled to introduce Biztop – Business Suites at SAYA South X. These fully-furnished studio apartments provide a unique and comprehensive solution for modern entrepreneurs, combining functionality, comfort, and convenience. With its strategic location and top-notch amenities, SAYA South X offers an ideal environment for businesses to thrive. We look forward to providing an extravagant experience to entrepreneurs with the perfect blend of work and leisure,” said Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, SAYA Group.

Thge SAYA Group has been actively building and delivering since a decade now. The group has delivered multiple projects in Ghaziabad and is currently developing the tallest mall on Noida Expressway and a few more retail projects. SAYA South X will be a flagship project in Greater Noida West with a total built up of 8.75 lakh sq ft area spread over 3 acres. The retail part of the project has already been signed by renowned brands like Haldiram, Clogg London, 24 carat, Bata, and many more.