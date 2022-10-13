Saving Money: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet 2023

By Anthony Martin

It’s no secret that saving money is a challenge in today’s economy. But despite the obstacles, there are plenty of ways to make your money go further. In fact, with a little bit of effort, you can save thousands of dollars each year.

The best part is that many of these methods don’t require much effort or sacrifice on your part. So, if you’re looking for ways to save money, check out the following tips. You may be surprised at how easy it is to start saving.

Automate Your Savings

One of the best ways to save money is to automate your savings. This means setting up a system where your money is automatically transferred into a savings account each month. This may seem small, but it can add up over time.

There are a few different ways to automate your savings. One option is to have your employer deduct a certain amount from your paycheck each month and deposit it into your savings account. Another option is to set up a direct deposit from your checking account into your savings account. Many people use the same techniques to automate their investments in the stock market.

Either way, automated savings make saving easy because you don’t have to think about it. The money is automatically transferred, so you must ensure you don’t spend it.

Pay Yourself First

Another great way to save money is to pay yourself first. This means you put a certain amount of money into your savings account each time you get paid before paying any of your bills. This can be a difficult habit to form, but it’s worth it in the long run.

There are a few different ways to pay yourself first. One option is to have your employer deduct a certain amount from your paycheck each month and deposit it into your savings account. Another option is to set up a direct deposit from your checking account into your savings account.

Either way, paying yourself first ensures that you always have money saved. It’s a great way to ensure you’re prepared for unexpected expenses or emergencies.

According to Catherine Schwartz, Finance Editor at Crediful, “Paying yourself first is one of the easiest ways to save money. It’s a simple concept, but it can be difficult to put into practice. However, if you can make it a habit, you’ll be surprised at how much money you can save.”

Save Your Tax Refund

Another great way to save money is to save your tax refund. This may seem like a no-brainer, but many people choose to spend their tax refund instead of saving it.

If you get a tax refund, deposit it into your savings account and use it to build up your emergency fund. This way, you’ll have money set aside for unexpected expenses. And if you don’t have any immediate need for the money, you can use it to start investing for the future.

Saving your tax refund is a great way to boost your savings. And it’s a lot easier than you might think. So next time you get a refund, put it into your savings account.

Anthony Martin, Owner of Choice Mutual, says, “A tax refund is like found money. You weren’t expecting it, so you don’t miss it. That makes it the perfect opportunity to boost your savings.”

Start a Side Hustle

If you’re looking for ways to make extra money, consider starting a side hustle. A side hustle is a great way to earn extra cash and can help you save money.

There are several ways to start a side hustle. One option is to create a blog and monetize it through advertising or affiliate marketing. Another option is to create a small business. And if you have some skills or talents, you can start offering services online or offline.

Side hustles are a great way to make extra money. But they can also help you save money. If you use the money you earn from your side hustle to pay down debt or build up your savings, you’ll be in good shape financially.

For example, Andrew Gonzales, President of Business Loans, explains, “If you have any valuable knowledge to share, you can start a blog or podcast sharing your experiences with the world. Not only is this a great way to make some extra money, but it’s also a great way to share your passion with others and build a community.”

Cancel Unused Subscriptions

Do you have any subscriptions that you don’t use? If so, cancel them. There’s no reason to keep paying for something you don’t use.

You may be paying for several subscription services but not using. One example is a gym membership. If you sign up for a gym membership, you’re wasting money but never go. Another example is a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu. If you never watch it, you’re wasting money.

It can add up over time if you can save even a few dollars each month.

Shop Around for Better Deals

Whenever you’re about to make a purchase, take a few minutes to shop around and look for better deals. There are several ways to do this.

One way is to use a cash-back website or app. These websites and apps give you cash back when you purchase them. Another way is to use a coupon website or app. These websites and apps offer coupons and discounts on various products and services.

You can also sign up for email newsletters from your favorite retailers. These newsletters often include coupons and promo codes that you can use to save money.

Sell What You Don’t Use

Do you have any items around your house that you don’t use? If so, sell them. This is a great way to make extra money and declutter your home simultaneously.

There are several ways to sell items you don’t use. One option is to have a garage sale. Another option is to sell things online through a website or app. And if you have high-value items, you can always sell them to a pawn shop or consignment store.

According to Freya Laskowski, the founder of Collecting Cents: “Selling what you don’t use is a great way to make extra money. And it’s also a great way to declutter your home. So, if you have items you don’t use, be sure to sell them.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many ways to save money on everyday expenses no matter where you live. By following the tips in this article, you can start to see a difference in your bank account. In addition, you may find that you have more money to spend on things you enjoy. So, start saving today and you’ll be on your way to financial success.

(The author is Founder & CEO at Choice Mutual)