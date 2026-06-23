If salary is your sole source of income — meaning you do not run a business or earn from freelancing, rent, or other avenues — you might feel that the likelihood of receiving a notice from the Income Tax Department is extremely low. After all, your employer has already deducted TDS, and you have filed your ITR based on Form 16.

However, the reality is somewhat different. Today, the Income Tax Department cross-verifies the information provided in your ITR with data received from employers, banks, financial institutions, and other sources. Consequently, even a minor discrepancy in the records can catch the department’s attention.

This is why taxpayers whose income is limited solely to their salary sometimes receive notices. However, this does not necessarily mean the department has detected tax evasion. In many cases, the notice is sent simply to verify information or seek clarification.

Why might one receive an Income Tax notice despite having only salary income?

Many salaried employees assume that since their entire income comes from their salary, there is no possibility of issues with their tax records. However, the Income Tax Department’s current system cross-references data from various sources. If a discrepancy arises between the information provided in the ITR and the data available to the department, a notice may be issued.

Regarding this, Anita Basrur, Partner at Sudit K Parekh & Co. LLP, says, “Yes, salaried taxpayers can receive income tax notices even when salary is their sole source of income. The Income Tax Department’s tracking systems are increasingly data-driven and rely on information reported by employers, banks, financial institutions, and other entities.”

In other words, even if your primary income is just your salary, the department’s records may contain other information related to your financial transactions. If any discrepancy appears between these details and your ITR, the system can automatically flag it. According to experts, there is no need to panic in such cases, as not every notice implies an investigation or an allegation of tax evasion. Often, the department simply seeks to understand the reason behind a discrepancy in specific figures or information.

“In many cases, the notice may simply be a request for clarification rather than an indication of tax evasion.”

What are the common mistakes that can lead to even salaried taxpayers receiving a notice? A mismatch between Form 16 and the Income Tax Return (ITR) is often the primary reason.

A mismatch between Form 16 and the ITR can be a major cause

Most salaried employees rely heavily on Form 16 when filing their ITR. This is appropriate, as Form 16 contains details regarding the salary paid by the employer and the TDS deducted. However, discrepancies sometimes arise between the information entered in the ITR and the data recorded in Form 16.

Such discrepancies may not always be intentional; they can result from minor errors—such as entering an incorrect salary amount, inaccurately filling in TDS figures, or placing blind reliance on pre-filled data. In such instances, the Income Tax Department’s system can detect the inconsistency.

Anita Basrur says, “The most common trigger is inconsistency between the income declared in the Income Tax Return (ITR) and the information reflected in Form 16, AIS (Annual Information Statement), or Form 26AS.”

According to experts, today’s tax system is largely automated. Once an ITR is filed, the system cross-references the provided information with various databases. If discrepancies are found in data related to salary, TDS, or other income, a notice may be sent to the taxpayer seeking clarification.

In many cases, employees make such errors after changing jobs. If an individual receives a salary from two different employers during the year and fails to correctly include details from one of them in the ITR, a mismatch can occur.

“Similarly, claiming a higher TDS credit than what is reflected in Form 26AS, reporting incorrect salary figures, or overlooking income reported by multiple deductors can result in automated notices,” according to Anita Basrur

In other words, merely being a salaried employee is not enough. It is also essential that all figures entered in the ITR align perfectly with Form 16, Form 26AS, and other available records. However, it is not just salary-related information; interest earned on bank accounts can also trigger a notice.

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Forgot about interest on your savings account or FD? You might receive a notice

Many salaried taxpayers assume their income is limited solely to their salary. However, under income tax rules, interest earned on bank accounts is also considered income and may need to be declared in the ITR.

For instance, if interest has accrued in your savings account throughout the year or if you have invested in a Fixed Deposit (FD), the interest earned on these becomes part of your taxable income. Taxpayers often overlook this, dismissing it as a small amount, but this very oversight can later lead to a notice.

In fact, such information reported by banks now appears in the Annual Information Statement (AIS). If interest income is recorded in the AIS but not mentioned in the ITR, the department’s system can detect this discrepancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax or legal advice. Tax implications may vary based on individual circumstances. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional before making any tax-related decisions.

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