Salary, pension dates advanced for Central Government Employees and pensioners in these states

Central Government Employees Latest News (August 29): On account of Onam in Kerala and Ganpati festival in Maharashtra, the Government recently advanced the dates for payment of monthly salary/pension to Central Government employees and pensioners in these two states.

As per an Office Memorandum (O.M.) of the Ministry of Finance dated 14th August, the salary/pension of Central Government employees and pensioners in Kerala can be advanced to August 25, 2023. In Maharashtra, the salary/pension of Central Government employees and pensioners can be advanced to September 27.

“In view of the ‘ONAM’ and ‘Ganpati’ festival, the Government have decided that the salary/wages/pension of all Central Government employees in the State of Kerala for the month of August 2023 and in the state of Maharashtra for the month of September 2023 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) as per the following dates,” the ministry said.

Kerala : 25th August, 2023 (Friday)

: 25th August, 2023 (Friday) Maharashtra: 27th September 2023 (Wednesday).

The ministry further said that wages of industrial employees of the Central Government serving in Kerala and Maharashtra may also be disbursed in advance as per the dates given above.

“The pension of all Central Government Pensioners in the State of Kerala/Maharashtra may also be disbursed by Bank/PAOs as per the dates given above,” the ministry said.

The salary/wages/pension so disbursed will be treated as advance payments and will be subject to adjustment after the full month’s salary/wages/pension of each employee/pension is determined. “The adjustment, if any, will be made without any exception from the salary/wages/pension of the month of August/September 2023.

The Onam celebrations in Kerala started on August 19. The festival continues for 10 more days till Thiruvonam, the last day of Onam.

Ganpati Festival in Maharashtra will begin on September 19 this year and continue for 10 days till Ganesha Visarjan on September 28.