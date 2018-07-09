​​​
  3. Salary hike announced! Good news for nearly 50,000 teachers of this state

Salary hike announced! Good news for nearly 50,000 teachers of this state

Para teachers in primary schools will get a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 from the present Rs 5,954, from now on, while those in higher secondary schools will draw Rs 13,000 every month from Rs 8,500 at present with effect from March 1, 2018.

By: | Published: July 9, 2018 6:58 PM
para teacher salary hike in west bengal, para teacher news, para teacher salary in west bengal 2018, para teacher salary in west bengal, teachers salary, teachers salary in india, teacher salary hike Hike in the salary of para teachers effective from March 1, 2018. (Representational Image: IE)

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today announced hike in the salary of para teachers effective from March 1, 2018.

Para-teachers are those who assist teaching in schools and are not full-time teachers.

Chatterjee announcing the pay hike at a rally of TMC para-teachers wing, said 22,085 of them at the primary level and 26,585 at the higher secondary level will be benefitted by it.

He said, parateachers in primary schools will get a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 from the present Rs 5,954, from now on, while those in higher secondary schools will draw Rs 13,000 every month from Rs 8,500 at present with effect from March 1, 2018.

Women para-teachers will get maternity benefits and their retirement age would be 60 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top