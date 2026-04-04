Markets were under significant pressure in March, with the Nifty falling about 11% in March, its steepest decline since 2020. The sharp correction was a direct impact of the rising tension across Middle East and the supply disruption along the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed crude prices higher and raised concerns around inflation and India’s macroeconomic outlook. With equities turning volatile, steady-return options are drawing attention.

A range of fixed-income instruments are currently offering returns broadly between 6% and 8%, depending on tenure, structure, and credit quality.

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

The National Savings Certificate offers about 7.70% for a fixed tenure of 5 years. It is backed by the government, which keeps default risk negligible, according to official website. The initial investment qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C, though the interest earned is taxable.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

The Public Provident Fund provides around 7.10% over a 15-year tenure. It is designed for long-term savings, with tax-free interest and maturity proceeds. The long lock-in makes it suitable for those planning over extended periods, as per the official site.

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are offering about 8.05%, with a tenure of 7 years. Interest is paid every six months. The rate resets periodically in line with small savings benchmarks, so returns may change during the holding period, as per the RBI website.

Government Securities (G-Secs)

Government securities are issued for tenures ranging from short-term treasury bills (less than 1 year) to long-term bonds (5–40 years). Returns vary by maturity but typically fall in the 6–7.5% range when held to maturity. These carry sovereign backing, though prices can fluctuate if sold before maturity, as per the official website.

Debt Mutual Funds

Debt mutual funds invest in treasury bills, corporate bonds, and money market instruments. Returns are not fixed and vary with interest rates and portfolio quality.

Different categories serve different holding periods:

Liquid funds (up to 91 days)

Liquid funds are low-risk debt mutual funds investing in securities maturing within 91 days, typically offering 4–7% annual returns. They provide high liquidity with no lock-in period and T+1 redemption. They are ideal for parking surplus cash for short periods (few days to a few months).

Liquid funds are low-risk debt mutual funds investing in securities maturing within 91 days, typically offering 4–7% annual returns. They provide high liquidity with no lock-in period and T+1 redemption. They are ideal for parking surplus cash for short periods (few days to a few months). Money market funds (up to 1 year maturity)

Typically operate in a similar range, depending on rate conditions.

Typically operate in a similar range, depending on rate conditions. Ultra-short and low-duration funds (3–12 months horizon)

Can offer slightly higher returns than liquid funds, depending on portfolio composition.

Can offer slightly higher returns than liquid funds, depending on portfolio composition. Short-duration funds (1–3 years)

Returns generally move in the 6.5–7.5% range, depending on interest rate cycles and credit exposure.

Returns generally move in the 6.5–7.5% range, depending on interest rate cycles and credit exposure. Medium to long-duration funds (3+ years)

Returns vary more widely as they are sensitive to interest rate movements and are less stable over shorter periods.

These funds carry credit risk, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk, which can affect returns.

Company Debentures

Company debentures are medium- to long-term debt instruments issued by companies at a fixed rate of interest. They are structured in multiple ways.

Secured debentures are backed by company assets, while unsecured ones depend on the issuer’s credibility. Convertible debentures allow conversion into equity after a defined period, while non-convertible debentures remain pure debt instruments.

For higher-rated issuers, non-convertible debentures offer around 7–9% for tenures ranging from 2 to 5 years. Higher returns may be available from lower-rated issuers, but that comes with higher credit risk.

Corporate Bonds and Company Deposits

Corporate bonds and company fixed deposits generally offer higher interest rates than traditional bank deposits. For higher-rated issuers, returns typically fall in the 7–12% range for tenures of 2 to 5 years, depending on the credit profile.

These instruments require careful assessment of credit ratings, as repayment depends on the financial strength of the issuing company.

Recurring Deposits (RDs)

Recurring deposits allow fixed monthly contributions and offer predictable returns. Post office RDs currently provide about 6.7% for a standard tenure of 5 years, making them suitable for disciplined savings.

Conclusion

With equity markets under pressure and global developments adding uncertainty, income options in the 6–8% range are drawing renewed attention. Government-backed schemes offer the highest level of certainty over defined tenures, while debt mutual funds provide flexibility across different time frames with returns linked to market conditions. Corporate debt instruments can offer slightly higher yields, but require closer attention to credit quality and investment horizon.