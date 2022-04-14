Rustomjee Group to set up $50-75 mn real estate development fund for MMR projects

The Rustomjee Group is setting up a real estate development fund platform, Mt. K Kapital, which will be focused on residential and mixed use development projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In the future, the $50-75 mn fund will invest in completed mixed use commercial assets across various cities. The SEBI filings for the CAT II AIF License have already been made.

Talking about the launch, Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, “We take immense pride in the spaces that we’ve created. With a strong focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rustomjee has delivered some of the best developments in real estate. We are glad to create Mt. K Kapital platform and through this, we aim to leverage our development expertise and grow our presence in the MMR while maximizing value to the investors of the fund.”

According to the company, this venture will be led by Binitha Dalal and Abdeali Tambawala, who bring together rich and diverse know-how in real estate and fund management with over 15 years of experience each with deep rooted understanding of finance and investments in the real estate sector.

Binitha Dalal, Founder, Mt.K. Kapital, said, “We believe that now is the right time to set up the real estate development fund platform. This announcement on the 26th Foundation day of Rustomjee Group makes it special. We will work towards creating true value for our investors and keep growing the scope of this platform in times to come. We aim to bring in assets with a top line of $0.5 billion in the first fund.”

The Rustomjee Group has carved a niche in the real estate sector, with a development portfolio of 20 million square feet of completed projects, 9.2 million square feet of ongoing development and 16.4 million square feet of planned development spanning across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Group’s portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, office complexes, retail, healthcare and educational institutions spread across Mumbai City in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Bhandup.