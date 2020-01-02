Earn Rs 16,000 cashback/month! Check new Rupay Card offer for travelling abroad

Check new Rupay Card offer.

RuPay International (Debit/Credit) Card users can earn 40 per cent cashback for international POS transactions in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand, NPCI said today. NPCI has RuPay Global Programme to provide Indians travelling abroad an opportunity to earn up to Rs.16000 cashback per month just by getting their RuPay International Card activated from the issuing bank. Also, customers using multiple RuPay Cards can have the advantage of earning more cashback.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said it has launched global offers, under its existing ‘RuPay Travel Tales’ campaign, for all its RuPay International (Debit/Credit) Card users. Customers using RuPay International Card can now avail 40 per cent cashback while performing international POS transactions at merchant outlets accepting RuPay International Cards (JCB, Discover and Diners Club International).

The content of RuPay Travel Tales is specially curated for RuPay travel & hospitality offers across the world. It is a series of Travelogues in a storytelling format to encourage travel enthusiasts to opt for digital payment methods for all travel needs.

RuPay International (Debit/Credit) Card users can also get an opportunity to save more on their international travel plan for New Year and summer holidays. Customers can indulge in exciting leisure activities such as generous shopping at the Dubai Shopping Festival and exploring international football destinations like the UK, the USA and Spain.

How to get the offer

To avail this offer, Indians travelling abroad can get their RuPay International Card activated for international transactions by contacting its issuing bank. It can also be done via net banking, mobile banking, phone banking or branch banking services of respective issuing bank. Users who want to avail the offer should look for acceptance logo of Diners, Discover or JCB on the back of their RuPay card and at the merchant outlet to avail the benefit.

Customers will have to do a minimum transaction of Rs. 1000 to be eligible for earning cashback. The maximum cashback is capped at Rs. 4000 for a single transaction. The offer can be availed by customers using RuPay International Card four times a month that can give them a chance of earning up to Rs.16000 as cashback. Customers using multiple RuPay Cards can have the advantage of earning more cashback.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are pleased to launch the global offers under our ‘RuPay Travel Tales’ campaign where we can help RuPay International Cardholders with a delightful international travel and shopping experience. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through networks like JCB, Discover and Diners Club International.”

Apart from cashback, RuPay International Cardholders can enjoy the benefit of accessing to RuPay affiliated Domestic/International Airport Lounges. They also can avail attractive offers on booking international flights and hotels in association with Thomas Cook and Make My Trip.

RuPay has a partnership with Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Japan-based JCB International, allowing RuPay users access to across 190 countries. There are over 1100 banks live on RuPay platform including SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis bank, etc, and RuPay card base has crossed 600 Million, half of which are in the mid and premium segments.