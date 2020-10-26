  • MORE MARKET STATS

RuPay card users can avail up to 65% discount on various purchases : NPCI

October 26, 2020 5:47 PM

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday unveiled discounts up to 65 per cent on purchase of various branded items using RuPay card.

The 'RuPay Festive Carnival' will provide compelling benefits and attractive discounts to RuPay users.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday unveiled discounts up to 65 per cent on purchase of various branded items using RuPay card. The ‘RuPay Festive Carnival’ will provide compelling benefits and attractive discounts to RuPay users, aimed at encouraging safe, contactless and cashless payments, NPCI said in a release.

RuPay cardholders can revel in celebrations by availing attractive offers from not only categories such as health, fitness, education, e-commerce – which are most relevant and significant amid current scenarios – but also from dining and food delivery, shopping, entertainment, wellness, pharmacy and others. Customers will be able to avail discounts ranging from 10-65 per cent on top brands, including Amazon, Swiggy, Samsung, among others.

“We hope Carnival’s attractive benefits and discounts will augment the festive joy among customers in a new way and at the same time drive the adoption of digital and contactless payments on their festive purchases,” Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said. There is a constant endeavour at NPCI for making RuPay the most preferred card among Indian households for all their shopping and day-to-day purchases, he said.

