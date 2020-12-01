RTGS money transfer time: Timings change from today, send over Rs 2 lakh 24×7! All new details here

RTGS money transfer timing changed form today

RTGS money transfer time: From today, you can make Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) money transfer round the clock. This has been allowed by the Reserve Bank of India to boost the adoption of digital payments in India. In its ‘Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies’ in October this year, the RBI had announced that RTGS facility will be available 24×7 from December 2020 on all days. With the start of the new facility, India has become one of the few countries in the world with a 24x7x365 large value real-time payment system.

Transfer limit

With RTGS, you can transfer funds over Rs 2 lakh instantly. There is no upper limit for RTGS transactions in. However, the minimum amount you can transfer is Rs 2 lakh with the help of RTGS facility 24×7.