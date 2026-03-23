If you are working in the unorganised sector and worried about financial security in old age, the government’s Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme offers a simple solution — a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after the age of 60.

Launched in 2019, the scheme is aimed at providing a safety net to millions of workers who do not have access to formal retirement benefits like EPF or NPS.

What is PM-SYM and how does the Rs 3,000 pension work?

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme designed specifically for unorganised sector workers such as street vendors, construction workers, domestic help, and small traders.

As Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje explained in Parliament, “a monthly assured pension of Rs. 3000/- is provided to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years.”

The scheme works on a simple principle – you contribute a small amount every month during your working years and the government contributes an equal amount. After 60, you receive a fixed pension.

Who is eligible for PM-SYM pension scheme?

To join the scheme, you must meet the following conditions:

-Age between 18 and 40 years

-Monthly income of Rs 15,000 or less

-Must be an unorganised sector worker

-Should not be a member of EPFO, ESIC or NPS (government-funded)

This makes the scheme particularly relevant for workers without formal social security coverage.

How much contribution is required every month?

The contribution depends on the age at which you join:

Starts from Rs 55 per month (for younger entrants)

Goes up to Rs 200 per month (for those joining closer to 40 years)

Importantly, the government matches your contribution fully.

As the minister noted, “50% monthly contribution is payable by the beneficiary and equal matching contribution is paid by the Central Government.”

How to apply for Rs 3,000 pension scheme?

Joining the scheme is simple and accessible:

Visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)

There are around 4 lakh CSCs across India

Or self-enrol online via the official Maandhan portal

This ease of access is meant to ensure even workers in remote areas can join.

How many people have enrolled so far?

The scheme has seen steady uptake over the years.

According to the government, over 52.5 lakh beneficiaries have enrolled under PM-SYM as of March 12, 2026, including bulk registrations.

This shows growing awareness, but also highlights that a large section of eligible workers is still outside the pension net.

What steps is the government taking to expand coverage?

The government has taken multiple steps to increase enrolment and awareness:

-Special nationwide registration drives (urban and rural phases in 2026)

-Integration with eShram portal

-SMS campaigns in local languages

-Incentives for CSCs to onboard workers

-Features like voluntary exit, account statement, revival of dormant accounts

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts, including “organising a nationwide special registration drive for enrolment of unorganised workers.”

Why this scheme matters for unorganised workers

India’s unorganised sector employs a large portion of the workforce, but most workers lack any formal pension support.

Schemes like PM-SYM aim to bridge this gap by offering guaranteed income in old age, government-backed contribution and easy enrolment and low monthly savings requirement.

For many low-income workers, this can become a crucial financial cushion after retirement.

Summing up…

The PM-SYM scheme is a low-cost, government-supported pension option that can help unorganised workers secure a steady income after 60.

However, awareness and participation remain key. If you or someone in your family falls in the eligible category, enrolling early can mean a more secure retirement with a guaranteed Rs 3,000 monthly pension.