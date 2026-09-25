Every year, thousands of Indian engineers and corporate leaders receive equity grants – RSUs, ESOPs, stock units- from parent companies based in the US or Europe. When these US or European stock units vest, the process appears completely automated.

Your portal records the vesting event, your employer’s payroll team deducts shares to cover perquisite tax, and the remaining net stock stays in an overseas brokerage account like Fidelity or Charles Schwab.

If you do not sell those shares, you naturally assume your tax obligations are settled. You did not earn cash income, you did not transfer money to an Indian bank account, and tax was withheld at source.

That exact assumption recently led Mahesh, a professional holding over Rs 50 lakh in US company equity, to receive an urgent income tax notice right before the year-end deadline.

When the official email arrived from the Income Tax Department demanding a revised return, Mahesh was caught off guard.

Every rupee of tax due on his stock had been deducted by his employer the moment the shares vested. But he had not sold a single unit. The confusion was understandable. How could unsold stock sitting untouched in an overseas account trigger an official inquiry?

His situation brought to light something many people overlook: paying income tax when stock vests is only half the process, as Indian tax rules treat declaring ownership of the foreign asset as a completely separate requirement.

Owing to cross-border financial reporting, international tax authorities regularly share financial holding records with India’s Income Tax Department. When the department matched Mahesh’s US tax records against his filed return, it flagged an omitted asset.

While his income tax was fully paid, his return was missing two mandatory disclosures.

The first was Schedule FA, which covers foreign assets. Ownership of a foreign asset must be explicitly declared in your Indian tax return, even if it produces zero income, zero dividends, and zero capital gains. You must report the peak holding value, the year-end closing balance, the US address of the issuing company, and the custodian details.

The second was Schedule AL, which covers assets and liabilities. For individuals whose total income crosses statutory thresholds, tax law requires a complete declaration of global net worth.

A Rs 50+ lakh foreign equity holding cannot exist in isolation. It must be declared alongside domestic investments, real estate holdings, and physical assets in a unified statement.

Working with ClearTax experts, Mahesh was able to reopen his past return, align the foreign exchange rates with his vesting dates, convert his US holdings to Indian Rupees, and file the required schedules before the year-end deadline.

Once the missing asset disclosures were filed and verified on the portal, the tax department updated his profile and resolved the inquiry.

Mahesh’s experience offers a straightforward lesson for anyone holding foreign stock options. Tax withholding by your employer covers perquisite income when shares vest, but declaring the foreign asset on your tax return remains your personal responsibility.

You do not need to sell shares or bring dollars into India to trigger reporting rules, as holding vested stock is enough. Keeping your offshore asset disclosures accurate is the simplest way to ensure your financial growth remains fully compliant and free of unexpected tax notices.

(The author is the founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.

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