In the previous edition of our ‘Invest Smart‘ column, we discussed a simple “3-step retirement plan to build a Rs 3 crore corpus before 60 using a combination strategy“. At its core, that conversation was about disciplined long-term planning. In the current edition, we shift focus to another long-term financial commitment that often runs parallel to retirement planning – your home loan. In this, we look at a common mistake many borrowers make — focusing only on EMI while ignoring how tenure quietly shapes the total cost of the loan.

If you ask someone planning to take a home loan about their biggest concern, the answer will most likely be – ‘EMI shouldn’t be too high’.

And this thought isn’t without a reason. Everybody wants to be sure about their monthly budget and repayment capacity. So when a banker gives you two options on a Rs 50 lakh home loan — Rs 38,000 monthly EMI for 30 years at 8.5% rate, or Rs 43,000 for 20 years at the same rate of interest — the choice seems obvious.

Most people, without any hesitation, pick the first one. Paying Rs 5,000 less each month feels easier. The household budget looks more manageable and the financial pressure seems lighter.

But here’s the bitter truth – that seemingly small monthly saving can cost you an additional Rs 34 lakh over the life of the loan.

The option that feels easier today could end up costing you the price of a luxury car or part of your child’s entire higher education cost abroad. Most borrowers don’t see it coming because they are too focused on lower EMI and ignore the long tenure.

The real cost isn’t the EMI it’s the interest

At first glance, the EMI feels like the most important part of a home loan. After all, it’s the amount you pay every month.

But EMI is just one part of the story. The real cost is the total interest you pay over the entire loan period. The longer the tenure, the longer you keep paying interest. And that’s where things change. Extending your loan by 10 years just to reduce the EMI a little can increase your total repayment by a huge amount.

What many people don’t realise is – the gap between 8.5% and 9% is not as important as the gap between a 20-year and a 30-year loan.

So the real question is not, ‘how low can my EMI be?’

It is – ‘how much extra are you willing to pay in total?’

Where rates stand today and why tenure still matters more

Home loan interest rates are quite competitive right now. They range from around 8 to 8.5% (for most PSU banks) to about 9% at some private banks.

Naturally, most people focus on getting the lowest possible rate.

But here’s what often gets missed: the difference between 8.5% and 9% is much smaller than the difference between a 20-year loan and a 30-year loan.

A lower interest rate does help. But if you extend your loan by another 10 years to reduce the EMI, that benefit gets diluted—and often disappears altogether.

(Data as of April 24, 2026, based on banks’ websites. Actual rates may vary depending on your profile.)

The numbers don’t lie: a Rs 34 lakh difference

Let’s understand this with a simple example. Suppose you take a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at an interest rate of 8.5% — which is fairly common today.

Option 1: 20-year tenure

Principal amount: Rs 50 lakh

EMI: Rs 43,000

Total interest: Rs 54 lakh

Total amount paid: Rs 1.04 crore

Option 2: 30-year tenure

Principal amount: Rs 50 lakh

EMI: Rs 38,000

Total interest: Rs 88 lakh

Total amount paid: Rs 1.38 crore

So yes, with the longer tenure, you save about Rs 5,000 every month. But you end up paying Rs 34 lakh more in interest, which is about 63% higher than the 20-year option.

Just pause and think about that. A small monthly saving turns into a huge extra cost over time.

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Why do people still choose longer tenures?

Even with such clear numbers, most people still go for longer loan tenures. And the reasons aren’t just about maths.

First, there’s the pressure of managing monthly expenses. Property prices have gone up sharply, but incomes haven’t grown at the same pace. So keeping the EMI low often feels like a need, not a choice.

Second, banks tell you how much loan you are ‘eligible’ for. But eligibility is not the same as affordability. The bank checks if you can pay the EMI, not whether you’ll still have enough room for savings and other goals.

Third, we naturally think in monthly terms. We track what we earn and spend every month, but rarely think about what we’ll pay over 20 or 30 years.

That’s why a lower EMI feels like the safer option, even when it ends up increasing the total cost of the home by a big margin.

The hidden trade-off: time vs money

Extending your loan tenure isn’t just about lowering your EMI. It’s actually a trade-off: a little comfort today in exchange for a much higher cost later.

And there’s another cost that’s not so obvious.

When you stretch your loan to 30 years, you’re not just paying more interest, you’re also tying up your finances for a very long time. A big part of your income stays committed to one loan for decades.

Now think about the Rs 5,000 you save every month by choosing a longer tenure. If you invest that amount regularly and earn around 12% annually, it could grow to about Rs 46 lakh in 20 years.

So the loss is not just the extra Rs 34 lakh you pay as interest. It’s also the wealth you could have created but didn’t.

And there’s one more angle. A long loan means a long commitment. Decisions like changing jobs, starting a business, or taking a break become harder when you know the EMI will continue for the next 25–30 years.

When should you go short, and when should you go long?

It’s not that everyone should always choose the shortest loan tenure. The right decision depends on your income, expenses and overall financial situation.

A shorter tenure works well if:

-Your income is stable

-You don’t have too much existing debt

-You can comfortably handle a slightly higher EMI

In such cases, you can save a significant amount on interest over time.

A longer tenure can still make sense if:

-Your current cash flow is tight

-You are early in your career and expect your income to grow

-You need some breathing space for other expenses

But here’s the key point: choosing a longer tenure may sometimes be necessary, but it shouldn’t become your default choice.

Keep your EMI manageable, but don’t stretch the loan for too long just because it feels easier today.

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The smart approach: start long, finish short

So what’s the right way to handle this? The answer is balance.

A practical approach many advisors suggest is this: start with a slightly longer tenure so that your EMI stays manageable. But don’t stop there.

As your income increases or you receive bonuses, use a part of that money to prepay your loan. Even small prepayments can reduce your tenure and save you a lot in interest. Most lenders today allow partial prepayments without penalties, so it’s easier to do this.

Another simple habit can make a big difference — increase your EMI whenever your salary goes up. Instead of spending all your increment on lifestyle, use a part of it to repay your loan faster.

Also keep in mind the tax benefits. You can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh on principal (under Section 80C) and up to Rs 2 lakh on interest (under Section 24B) under the Old Tax Regime. The new regime has no such deduction provisions.

In the end, smart borrowers don’t just pay their EMI. They actively try to finish their loan earlier.

So the next time you choose a loan, don’t just ask, ‘what is my EMI?’

Also ask, ‘for how many years will I pay this?’ and ‘how much will I pay in total?’

Because in the end, EMI affects your monthly budget but tenure decides your long-term wealth.

Disclaimer:

This column is meant for general information and does not offer financial advice. Home loan decisions depend on individual income, expenses and goals. Readers should consult a financial expert before taking any loan or making repayment decisions. Rates and tax benefits mentioned are indicative and may change.