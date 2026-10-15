A medical emergency can put decades of savings at risk as a hospitalisation involving a prolonged stay can ruin your monthly budget, while the cost of medical procedures may come as a hidden expense of health insurance.

For a lower- and middle-class family, the financial impact can be even greater when more than one member needs multiple treatments in the same year.

One question can come up in this case: How much health insurance is sufficient? For a family, is a Rs 5 lakh policy sufficient, or should you get a Rs 10 lakh or even Rs 25 lakh policy to safeguard yourself against rising medical expenses?

The number of family members, their ages, current medical conditions, and many other factors determine a suitable health insurance coverage, even though a higher sum insured could also result in a higher premium.

So, how should you calculate the right health insurance cover for your family?

How should a family calculate the right health cover?

There is no universal “right” sum insured.

The appropriate health cover depends on the family’s size, age profile, medical history, income and, importantly, the cost of treatment in the city where they are likely to seek care.

Families should also account for medical inflation and the possibility of more than one hospitalisation in a year.

According to Rohan Goel, Business Head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar, here’s how a family can calculate the right health insurance.

Young couple, no children, no major medical history: A Rs 5–10 lakh cover can be a starting point, given relatively lower healthcare needs, but the policy should provide enough headroom for rising treatment costs.

Family with young children: A Rs 10–15 lakh cover can be considered, as a larger family means a greater possibility of healthcare utilisation and potentially more than one claim in a year.

Family with ageing parents: A Rs 15–25 lakh or higher cover may be appropriate, given the higher likelihood of hospitalisation and potentially more expensive treatments at older ages.

Family with existing health conditions or higher healthcare needs: A Rs 20–25 lakh or higher cover may be worth considering, given the greater possibility of frequent or high-value claims.

These are indicative ranges rather than fixed recommendations. A family should ideally start with the cost of a significant hospitalisation in its city and build an adequate buffer around it.

A useful way to think about health cover is to ask: “If one family member were hospitalised for a major illness today, would the sum insured be sufficient without requiring us to dip significantly into our savings?”

Families should consider three things in particular: the cost of major hospitalisation in their city, the possibility of multiple claims in the same policy year, and the cost of serious illnesses such as cancer, cardiac conditions or major surgeries.

“For example, if a major hospitalisation in a family’s preferred hospital can cost Rs 8–10 lakh today, choosing a Rs 10 lakh cover with no additional buffer may leave little protection if another family member is hospitalised during the same year,” said Goel.

The calculation should therefore consider current hospitalisation costs + potential multiple claims + medical inflation, rather than being based simply on a multiple of annual income.

When could the sum insured fall short, and when should families upgrade?

The sum insured can fall short if treatment costs are higher than anticipated, there are multiple hospitalisations in the same year, or a family member requires prolonged or specialised treatment.

It can also become inadequate simply because the policy has remained unchanged while healthcare costs have increased.

“Families should review their cover when there is a significant change in family composition, such as marriage or childbirth, when dependent parents are added, when there is a change in health profile, or when the existing sum insured no longer appears adequate for the cost of treatment in their city,” recommended Goel.

A simple trigger is to ask whether one major hospitalisation could consume most of the available cover. If the answer is yes, it is worth reassessing the level of protection.

For many families, a combination of an adequate base policy and a super top-up can be a cost-efficient way to build higher overall protection. However, a super top-up should complement – not replace – a reasonably adequate base policy.

“For instance, a family could consider a Rs 10 lakh base cover along with 90 lakh super top-up for enhanced protection,” stated Goel.

How should families account for medical inflation?

According to ICICI Lombard, the healthcare inflation rate in India is rising at 12-15% each year and health insurance should not be treated as a one-time purchase.

Medical costs can rise substantially over the years, which means a sum insured that appears adequate today may not provide the same level of protection in the future.

Families should ideally review their health insurance at least once a year, and especially after major life events such as marriage, childbirth, adding dependent parents or a significant change in health or income.

The headline sum insured is only one part of the equation. Room-rent restrictions, co-payments, disease-wise sub-limits, waiting periods and exclusions can significantly influence how much of a hospital bill is actually covered.

Families should therefore evaluate the policy on both the quantum of cover and the terms attached to that cover.

The objective should be to have health insurance that is adequate not just for today’s hospital bills, but for the family’s likely healthcare needs over the years ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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