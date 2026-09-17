In this series, we have been telling the stories of ordinary Indians who built serious wealth without any special advantage: a salaried man who used only government schemes, a pharma executive who stepped up his SIP with every promotion, a content creator who lost his entire income overnight. Shubh Patil has built something none of them had. A life with almost nothing attached to it.

He is 35, single, and does not plan to marry. Nobody depends on his income. His father, a retired schoolteacher in Satara, draws a pension of Rs 70,000 a month and needs nothing from him.

Shubh has no home loan, no car loan and no EMI of any kind. He owns his Tata Harrier outright. Thirteen years of work have left him with roughly Rs 4 crore and a destination in mind. He wants Rs 10 crore within five years, after which he intends to leave salaried work, move to a smaller city, and live on about Rs 12 lakh a year.

His wealth journey to this point is worth following closely, because the numbers it has produced say something he may not yet have noticed.

The ‘slow and stable’ rule that built his FIRE corpus

He grew up in Satara, a smaller city in Maharashtra, in a household he describes as simple and comfortable rather than tight. His father taught school. His mother ran the home. “We were not a family that spent money unnecessarily,” he said while speaking exclusively to Financial Express Digital. “We understood the value of money from a young age.”

What he took from his father was not a technique but a temperament. “He was not someone who spent money just to show off. He focused on his responsibilities and the needs of the family.”

From that, Shubh says, came an understanding that a stable financial life is built slowly. He moved to Pune for engineering and finished in 2013. He did not invest during college, and he is unapologetic about it. There was no income to invest, and his priority was finishing the degree and finding work. When his first salary arrived that year, Rs 3.9 lakh a year, he began saving a portion of it immediately. Not because the amounts were meaningful, but because he had understood that starting early mattered more than starting big.

From Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 40 lakh: The tech salary engine

What happened to his income afterwards is the single largest reason this article exists.

From Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 40 lakh: How his salary grew

Year Employer Annual package 2013 First job at an Indian company ₹3.9 lakh 2015 Google, Hyderabad ₹12 lakh 2019 Microsoft ₹29 lakh 2026 Salesforce Around ₹40 lakh

That is a little over a ten-fold increase in thirteen years. Shubh is careful not to dress this up as foresight. Each move happened because a better offer arrived and he took it, in a decade when global technology firms were hiring aggressively out of India.

He is also clear-eyed about its limits. “Salary growth was one of the biggest reasons behind my financial progress. But earning more is only one part of the story. Saving and investing that money was equally important.”

His spending did rise. He now spends about Rs 14.4 lakh a year, of which Rs 8.4 lakh covers rent, groceries and living costs, and a full Rs 6 lakh goes on travel and hobbies. He makes no apology for the second number. “I think the important thing is to enjoy life while also saving for the future.” What he avoided was letting the lifestyle climb as fast as the salary.

It is worth pausing on how unusual his position is within this series. Mayuresh, whom we profiled earlier, was funding his retired parents and had contributed to his sister’s wedding while building his own corpus. Shubh has none of that. His father’s pension covers his parents entirely. Every rupee he saves is his own to deploy.

That freedom is not a virtue he earned; it is a circumstance he has, and it has quietly done a great deal of the work.

Where the Rs 4 crore sits

Asset Value Indian mutual funds ₹1.20 crore US technology RSUs ₹1 crore US dollar cash (about $70,000) Around ₹60–65 lakh PF and NPS ₹40 lakh Indian stocks ₹25 lakh US direct stocks ₹20 lakh Gold ETFs ₹15 lakh Silver ETFs ₹5 lakh Rupee cash ₹10 lakh Total Around ₹4 crore

Source: Asset details shared by Shubh Patil. Values are approximate.

Because he has no borrowings, this is a rare case in this series where total assets and net worth are the same figure. There is nothing to subtract. He continues to invest Rs 70,000 a month through SIPs, split half into index funds, a quarter into small-caps, and a quarter into flexi-cap and multi-cap funds. Half his monthly investing, in other words, has stopped trying to beat the market at all.

The 3% rule: Uncovering the flaw in his Rs 10 crore goal

Here is where his story becomes genuinely unusual. Shubh expects to spend about Rs 12 lakh a year after he retires, less than he spends now, because he plans to move to a Tier-2 city. Set that against the Rs 4 crore he already holds and the withdrawal rate works out to exactly 3%. Three per cent is not an aggressive number. It sits below the 4% figure commonly used as a rough planning benchmark, and it is the rate conservative planners often recommend for someone retiring unusually young.

By that arithmetic, Shubh is not five years away from financial independence. On his own stated expenses, he is at or very near it today. His Rs 10 crore target, meanwhile, implies a withdrawal rate of 1.2%. That is not conservative. That is a corpus designed to be barely touched.

There are honest arguments for building the larger number. He is 35, and a retirement beginning at 40 could run fifty years or more, a span over which withdrawal-rate rules become far less reliable. Healthcare costs in India are rising faster than general inflation, and he has no spouse or children as a fallback. He names both concerns himself, saying he will need to plan separately for healthcare and emergencies. A single person retiring at 40 with nobody to catch him has every reason to want a thick margin.

But there is a difference between a thick margin and an unexamined one. The gap between Rs 4 crore and Rs 10 crore is five more years of full-time work. That is a real price, paid in the only currency that does not compound.

The arithmetic reality: An 18% return expectation

Test the target against the way he actually invests, and a second problem appears.

Shubh invests Rs 8.4 lakh a year through SIPs. Growing an existing Rs 4 crore into Rs 10 crore within five years, with that level of fresh investment, requires an annual return of roughly 18%.

That is not a return anyone should plan around. At a more realistic 12%, the same inputs produce about Rs 7.6 crore.

To actually reach Rs 10 crore by 2031 at 12% returns, he would need to invest closer to Rs 3.67 lakh a month, five times his current SIP. On a Rs 40 lakh package against Rs 14.4 lakh of expenses, that is arithmetically difficult.

He half-anticipates this. “I know that reaching Rs 10 crore in five years is an ambitious target. It will depend on my savings, investment returns and market conditions. I do not want to depend only on high returns.” That instinct is correct. The likeliest outcome is that he reaches roughly Rs 7 to 8 crore in five years, which is an excellent result, and one that would have cleared his actual spending requirement several times over.

Sudhir, the 32-year-old profiled earlier in this series, arrived at the insight that matters here. He found that his returns were unremarkable and that his contributions had done the heavy lifting.

Shubh’s position is close to the reverse. His contributions are modest relative to his corpus, at around a fifth of his package. What built his Rs 4 crore was salary growth and stock-based compensation, which means the Rs 10 crore target leans on returns in a way his journey so far never did.

Idle cash, and a large bet on one market

Two things stand out in his portfolio. The first is cash. Roughly Rs 75 lakh, close to a fifth of everything he owns, is sitting in rupee and dollar balances. He plans to move the dollars into US-based ETFs. Until he does, that is a substantial part of his corpus earning very little while he chases an ambitious target.

The second is concentration. Between RSUs, direct US stocks and dollar cash, close to Rs 1.85 crore, or about 46% of his wealth, is tied to US markets. His salary comes from the same sector.

Income and assets are riding the same wave.

Shubh has seen this himself. “It is not wise to depend too much on one company or one investment,” he says, adding that he has had to think about how much of his wealth should stay in company RSUs and individual stocks. He has already sold some. Manimaran, whose story appeared earlier in this series, learned the harder version of this lesson when a single platform’s policy change erased his entire income overnight. Shubh is in a far stronger position, and he is asking the right question well before anything forces him to.

Deciding when ‘enough’ is enough

Strip away the numbers and Shubh’s story is not about how to build Rs 4 crore. It is about what happens after you have.

He knows exactly what he wants the money to buy. A simple life in a smaller city. Enough to keep travelling, because he refuses to let retirement mean giving up what he enjoys. No dependence on a salary. He has done the difficult part, which is deciding what enough looks like, and he has put a number on it: Rs 12 lakh a year.

The harder part is believing his own answer. Most high earners never do. They keep moving the target because the target is easier to chase than the question underneath it.

Shubh has an unusual amount of freedom for a 35-year-old: no debt, no dependents, and a corpus that on his own figures may already fund the life he has described.

The real decision ahead of him is not how to get to Rs 10 crore. It is whether he needs to.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey, disclosures and projections shared by the individual featured in the story. Future corpus estimates, pension calculations and retirement projections are based on the assumptions provided by the individual, including expected investment returns, prevailing tax laws and current NPS/PPF rules, all of which are subject to change. Pension amounts will depend on the final corpus, annuity rates available at the time of retirement and applicable tax rules. The PPF interest rate is notified by the government every quarter and may change over time.

This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or financial planning advice, or as an endorsement of any investment strategy. Readers should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial or tax adviser before making investment or retirement planning decisions.

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