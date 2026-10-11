What if the biggest lesson from building a Rs 4 crore portfolio is not how to make more money, but how to decide when you have enough?

At 35, Pune’s Shubh Patil has accumulated around Rs 4 crore in assets. He has no home loan, no car loan and no EMIs. He earns around Rs 40 lakh a year working at Salesforce, invests Rs 70,000 every month through systematic investment plans, or SIPs, and wants to reach Rs 10 crore within the next five years.

His plan is to leave salaried work, move to a smaller city and live on around Rs 12 lakh a year. He wants financial independence, but he also wants to keep travelling and pursuing his hobbies.

On the surface, this looks like a story about a high earner who has built wealth early. But I believe there is more to learn from his journey than the size of his portfolio. His experience offers useful lessons on salary growth, spending discipline, investing, risk management and the difficult question of when to stop working.

There is also a question worth examining. If Shubh already has Rs 4 crore and plans to spend Rs 12 lakh a year after retirement, does he really need Rs 10 crore before he can walk away from his job?

His journey offers seven lessons for anyone trying to build wealth and achieve financial independence, or FIRE.

1. Your first salary matters less than the habits you build with it

Shubh grew up in Satara, Maharashtra, in a family where money was handled carefully. His father was a schoolteacher and is now retired. His mother managed the household. He describes his childhood as simple and comfortable. His parents did not believe in spending money to show off. Instead, they focused on family responsibilities and saving for the future.

Those lessons stayed with him when he began earning.

Shubh completed his engineering in Pune in 2013. His first annual salary package was Rs 3.9 lakh. He did not have a large income or a substantial amount to invest. But he started setting aside a part of his salary from the beginning.

“I understood that starting early was important. Even small savings could become useful over time,” he says.

This is perhaps the first lesson from his journey. You do not need to wait until your salary reaches Rs 10 lakh or Rs 20 lakh to start saving. The initial amount may be small, but the habit of keeping some money aside can become valuable as your income grows.

Of course, saving a small amount alone will not turn everyone into a crorepati. The size of your income, how much you invest, the returns you earn and the time you remain invested all matter. But developing financial discipline early gives you a stronger foundation.

2. Growing your income can be as important as choosing the right investments

Shubh’s salary growth is one of the biggest factors behind his financial progress. His annual package increased from Rs 3.9 lakh in 2013 to Rs 12 lakh when he joined Google in 2015. In 2019, he moved to Microsoft at a package of Rs 29 lakh. He now works at Salesforce, where his package is around Rs 40 lakh.

In just over a decade, his salary has increased more than tenfold. He attributes much of this progress to the opportunities he received and the decision to take up better-paying jobs.

“Salary growth was one of the biggest reasons behind my financial progress. But earning more is only one part of the story. Saving and investing that money was equally important,” he says.

I think this is an important distinction. Many people focus heavily on finding the best mutual fund or stock that can generate higher returns. But they sometimes pay

less attention to the other side of the equation: how much money they can earn and invest in the first place.

A higher income can help you meet essential expenses, build an emergency fund, repay expensive debt and invest more towards long-term goals. However, salary growth does not automatically create wealth. If spending rises at the same pace as income, the opportunity to build a large corpus can disappear.

Shubh’s experience shows why career growth and investment discipline need to work together. Not everyone will get the opportunities he did. His experience with large technology companies and stock-based compensation is not easily replicated across professions. But the broader lesson remains relevant: improving your earning capacity can strengthen your financial position, provided you use at least some of the additional income to build assets.

3. Avoid lifestyle inflation when your salary increases

A higher salary can improve your life. It can also make it harder to build wealth if every pay hike leads to higher spending.

Shubh’s annual expenses are currently around Rs 14.4 lakh. Of this, around Rs 8.4 lakh goes towards rent, groceries and other living costs. The remaining Rs 6 lakh is spent on travel and hobbies. He does not believe that building wealth requires giving up everything he enjoys.

“I think the important thing is to enjoy life while also saving for the future,” he says.

This is a lesson worth highlighting because personal finance advice often treats spending as the enemy of investing. But a financial plan that leaves no room for enjoyment can be difficult to sustain over decades.

The important question is whether spending is growing faster than income and leaving enough money for future goals. When Shubh’s salary increased, he was able to spend more on the things he enjoyed while continuing to invest. He tried not to let his regular expenses rise as quickly as his income.

For someone receiving a salary hike, this offers a practical starting point. Instead of increasing every expense immediately, decide how much of the additional income should go towards investments, debt repayment and lifestyle improvements. Even a modest increase in monthly investments with every salary hike can make a difference over time. The objective is not to live miserly. It is to ensure that a better lifestyle today does not come at the cost of financial freedom tomorrow.

4. You do not need to find the next multibagger to build a large corpus

Shubh’s portfolio is spread across mutual funds, Indian stocks, US stocks, company shares, retirement savings, gold, silver and cash.

His Indian mutual fund investments are worth around Rs 1.2 crore. His US technology restricted stock units, or RSUs, are worth around Rs 1 crore. He also holds Indian stocks worth Rs 25 lakh, US direct stocks worth Rs 20 lakh and around Rs 40 lakh in provident fund and National Pension System savings.

His wealth has come from a combination of salary growth, regular investing, company stock-based compensation and investment gains. He currently invests Rs 70,000 every month through SIPs. Half goes into index funds, a quarter into small-cap funds, and the remaining quarter into flexi-cap and multi-cap funds.

The interesting part is that he does not attribute his wealth to one exceptional investment.

“I would not say that one particular investment made me wealthy overnight. It has been a combination of regular savings, salary growth, long-term investing and investment growth,” he says.

I believe this is one of the most useful lessons from his journey. Investors often spend considerable time searching for the fund that will deliver the highest returns. They compare recent performance, look for outperforming fund managers and worry about missing the next big opportunity.

But wealth creation does not always require a spectacular investment decision. It can also come from investing regularly, remaining invested for long periods and allowing earnings to compound.

Index funds can provide broad market exposure without requiring investors to identify individual winning stocks. Other equity funds may serve different portfolio objectives, although their risks and costs need to be considered.

This does not mean every investment will perform well or that a particular allocation will suit everyone. Shubh’s allocation reflects his own circumstances and should not be copied without considering individual goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon. The broader lesson is to focus on a repeatable investment process rather than constantly searching for extraordinary returns.

5. A large portfolio can still carry significant risk

Shubh has accumulated around Rs 4 crore, but the way his wealth is distributed raises an important question.

His US technology RSUs are worth around Rs 1 crore. He also holds US stocks worth Rs 20 lakh and around Rs 65 lakh in US dollar cash. Together, these assets account for roughly Rs 1.85 crore, or about 46% of his reported wealth. That is a substantial exposure to the US market. His employment is also linked to the technology sector.

This creates a concentration risk. If the technology sector faces a prolonged downturn, the value of some of his investments could fall at the same time that his career prospects become less certain.

Company shares can be particularly tricky. They may form an important part of an employee’s compensation, but holding a large amount of wealth in the same company that provides one’s salary can increase financial vulnerability.

Shubh recognises the issue. He says he has had to think about how much of his wealth should remain invested in company RSUs and individual stocks. He has also sold some of these holdings.

Another point worth examining is the cash in his portfolio. He holds around Rs 10 lakh in Indian rupee cash and approximately Rs 65 lakh in US dollar cash.

Keeping money readily available can be useful for emergencies and near-term expenses. But holding a large amount in cash for an extended period may also reduce the portfolio’s growth potential, depending on where it is held and what it earns.

Shubh plans to invest his dollar cash in US-based exchange-traded funds. The lesson here is not that investors should avoid US stocks, company shares or cash. Each can have a role in a financial plan. The question is whether the combined portfolio has become too dependent on a particular company, sector, country or asset class.

6. Financial independence is about funding your life, not chasing a round number

This is where Shubh’s journey becomes particularly interesting.

He wants to accumulate Rs 10 crore over the next five years. After that, he plans to leave his job, move to a smaller city and spend around Rs 12 lakh a year. Yet his current corpus is already around Rs 4 crore.

On a simple calculation, Rs 12 lakh in annual expenses equals 3% of a Rs 4 crore corpus. That does not automatically mean he can retire safely today. But it does raise a legitimate question: does he need another Rs 6 crore before he can achieve the lifestyle he wants?

Shubh is 35. If he retires at 40, he could need his money to last for several decades. His future expenses may also rise because of inflation, healthcare costs and unexpected events. He has acknowledged that healthcare and emergencies will need separate planning.

This is why the retirement decision cannot be made on the basis of a single withdrawal percentage. The sustainability of a corpus depends on investment returns, inflation, the mix of assets, taxes, withdrawal patterns and how long the money must last. Poor market returns in the early years of retirement can be especially damaging when withdrawals continue.

Still, the calculation provides a useful starting point.

If annual spending after retirement is Rs 12 lakh, a Rs 4 crore portfolio represents roughly 33 years of that spending before accounting for returns, inflation, taxes and changes in expenses. It is not a retirement guarantee, but it helps frame the question.

A Rs 10 crore portfolio would bring the initial annual withdrawal rate down to 1.2% if spending remains at Rs 12 lakh. That offers a much larger cushion. But reaching that number may also mean spending five more years in a job he ultimately wants to leave.

For me, this is the central lesson from Shubh’s story. Financial goals should be linked to the life you want to live. A round number can be motivating, but it should not replace a careful assessment of what you actually need.

Someone supporting ageing parents, raising children or servicing a home loan may need a very different retirement corpus from someone with no dependants and no debt.

Shubh’s circumstances are unusually favourable. His father receives a pension of around Rs 70,000 a month, his parents do not depend on his income, and he has no EMIs. These factors give him flexibility that many households do not have. His journey can offer lessons to other investors, but his financial independence target cannot be applied universally.

7. Know what you want your money to buy

The final lesson may be the most important one.

Shubh knows what he wants from financial independence. He wants to move to a smaller city, live comfortably, continue travelling and spend more time on his hobbies. He does not want to depend on a salary for his regular expenses.

That clarity matters because building wealth can easily become an endless exercise. The target moves from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, then Rs 10 crore and eventually even higher. Each milestone creates another one to chase.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to accumulate more money. A larger corpus can provide security and more choices. But it is worth asking whether the next financial milestone will materially improve your life or simply postpone the freedom you have been working towards.

Shubh’s goal is not extravagant. He wants to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without giving up the things he enjoys. He has also recognised that healthcare costs and emergencies need attention before he leaves employment.

The next step is to translate that vision into a detailed financial plan. That would mean estimating future expenses, allowing for inflation, assessing the tax implications of withdrawals, reviewing his asset allocation and keeping sufficient money available for emergencies.

It would also mean testing whether his portfolio can support his spending under different market conditions, rather than assuming a fixed annual return.

Financial independence is not simply about reaching a large corpus. It is about having enough resources to make choices without being forced to earn a salary.

The bigger lesson from Shubh’s Rs 4 crore journey

Shubh’s story is not a simple formula for becoming wealthy. His salary growth, opportunities at global technology companies, stock-based compensation and personal circumstances have all played a role in building his corpus.

Most salaried Indians will not experience the same combination of advantages. But several lessons from his journey are widely relevant. Start saving when you begin earning. Improve your earning capacity where possible. Avoid allowing lifestyle inflation to consume every pay hike. Invest consistently rather than relying on one extraordinary stock or fund. Review concentration risk as your wealth grows.

And, perhaps most importantly, decide what financial independence means to you before you spend years chasing a number.

Shubh has already built a substantial financial cushion by 35. His next challenge is not just to grow that wealth. It is to work out how much he needs to live the life he wants, while ensuring that the money lasts.

That is a question worth asking at every stage of wealth creation. Because the ultimate purpose of building wealth is not to keep accumulating money indefinitely. It is to give yourself the freedom to decide how you want to spend your time.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information and investment details shared by Shubh Patil. The figures are approximate and have not been independently verified. The financial calculations and retirement scenarios are for illustrative purposes only and do not guarantee future returns or the sustainability of a retirement corpus. Actual outcomes will depend on market performance, inflation, taxes, healthcare costs and individual financial circumstances. Readers should assess their own financial goals and risk appetite before making investment or early retirement decisions, and consult a qualified financial adviser where necessary.

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