Receiving an income tax reassessment notice for an old financial year can be stressful, particularly when the tax department alleges that income has escaped assessment and proposes a substantial addition to taxable income.

But can the Income Tax Department reopen an old assessment whenever it comes across information suggesting undisclosed income? Not necessarily. The department has to follow the prescribed legal procedure and issue reassessment notices within the applicable time limits.

A recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Ahmedabad Bench, highlights why taxpayers should not ignore the timelines governing reassessment proceedings.

In a significant order pronounced on November 3, 2026, the tribunal ruled in favour of Gujarat-based taxpayer Shantilal Ranchhodbhai Dhanani, who was facing income tax additions of nearly Rs 4 crore across two assessment years.

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The Assessing Officer had made additions of Rs 2.02 crore for assessment year 2015-16 and Rs 1.96 crore for assessment year 2016-17 under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act.

However, the taxpayer challenged the reassessment proceedings, arguing that the department had issued the notices beyond the time legally available to it.

The ITAT agreed with the taxpayer. It held that the reassessment notices were issued beyond the surviving limitation period and were therefore invalid. Consequently, both appeals filed by the taxpayer were allowed.

How the tax dispute started

The case involved two assessment years, 2015-16 and 2016-17. The Income Tax Department had initiated reassessment proceedings under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act.

During these proceedings, the Assessing Officer made additions of Rs 2,02,06,031 for assessment year 2015-16 and Rs 1,96,50,937 for assessment year 2016-17 under Section 69.

Section 69 deals with unexplained investments. Broadly, it allows the tax department to treat the value of investments as unexplained income where the taxpayer cannot satisfactorily explain the nature and source of the investments.

The taxpayer challenged the additions before the National Faceless Appeal Centre. However, the appellate authority upheld the Assessing Officer’s orders on March 17, 2026.

Dhanani then approached the Ahmedabad Bench of the ITAT.

His primary argument was not merely about the additions themselves. He questioned the legal validity of the reassessment notices issued by the department.

He argued that the notices had been issued after the limitation period available to the Assessing Officer had expired. He also contended that the reopening was based on borrowed satisfaction and that the relevant material and opportunity for cross-examination had not been provided.

Why the date of the reassessment notice became important

The dispute revolved around a series of legal changes introduced in 2021 and subsequent directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The original notices under Section 148 were issued to the taxpayer on June 30, 2021, for both assessment years.

These notices were issued under the old reassessment provisions of the Income Tax Act. However, the Finance Act, 2021 had introduced a new reassessment framework with effect from April 1, 2021.

Under the new framework, the Assessing Officer was generally required to issue a show-cause notice under Section 148A(b), provide the relevant information to the taxpayer, consider the taxpayer’s response and then decide whether a reassessment notice under Section 148 should be issued.

The transition created complications for notices issued between April 1 and June 30, 2021.

In its May 2022 judgment in Union of India vs Ashish Agarwal, the Supreme Court directed that reassessment notices issued under the old provisions during this period would be treated as show-cause notices under Section 148A(b) of the amended law.

The court also directed the tax department to provide the relevant information and material to taxpayers and give them an opportunity to respond.

This meant that the original notices issued to Dhanani on June 30, 2021, were treated as deemed show-cause notices under the new provisions.

The department subsequently provided the relevant material to the taxpayer on May 24, 2022. Dhanani submitted his response on June 14, 2022.

The crucial question was how much time the Assessing Officer had left after receiving this response to complete the remaining reassessment procedure.

Supreme Court ruling on surviving time limit

This is where another important Supreme Court judgment became relevant.

In Union of India vs Rajeev Bansal, the Supreme Court explained how the limitation period should be calculated for reassessment notices affected by the transition from the old provisions to the new framework.

The court held that the period during which the deemed show-cause notice was effectively stayed had to be excluded while calculating the limitation period. The time given to the taxpayer to respond also had to be excluded.

However, once the taxpayer submitted a response, the clock started running again for the tax department.

The Assessing Officer then had to complete the remaining steps, including considering the taxpayer’s response, passing the order under Section 148A(d) and issuing the reassessment notice under Section 148, within the surviving time available under the law.

The Supreme Court made it clear that the tax department could not issue a reassessment notice beyond this surviving period.

In Dhanani’s case, the original notices were issued on June 30, 2021. According to the ITAT, only one day of the limitation period was originally available to the department. This was extended to seven days.

Since the taxpayer submitted his response on June 14, 2022, the Assessing Officer had time until June 21, 2022, to complete the required steps.

However, the department issued the fresh notices under Section 148 on July 23, 2022, for assessment year 2015-16 and July 31, 2022, for assessment year 2016-17.

Both notices were issued after the applicable deadline.

The ITAT observed that the notices were beyond the surviving limitation period and were therefore invalid.

Why the ITAT relied on the Gujarat High Court ruling

The tribunal also referred to an earlier judgment of the Gujarat High Court in Dhanraj Govindram Kella.

The High Court had examined the issue of surviving limitation periods in reassessment proceedings and held that the validity of such notices had to be examined on the basis of the specific dates involved in each case.

These included the date of the original notice, the date on which the department supplied the relevant information, the taxpayer’s response and the date on which the fresh reassessment notice was issued.

The High Court had also held that notices issued beyond the surviving limitation period were invalid and liable to be set aside.

Following the Supreme Court’s interpretation and the jurisdictional High Court’s ruling, the Ahmedabad ITAT concluded that the notices issued to Dhanani were beyond the permissible period.

It accordingly set aside the reassessment notices dated July 23 and July 31, 2022, for the two assessment years.

What does the ruling mean for taxpayers?

The ruling is important for taxpayers who receive reassessment notices relating to earlier assessment years.

The tax department has the authority to reopen assessments where the conditions prescribed under the law are satisfied. However, this power is not unlimited.

The department must follow the prescribed procedure, provide the taxpayer with the relevant material where required and complete the reassessment process within the applicable limitation period.

A notice issued beyond the legally available time may be challenged, even if the department believes that some income has escaped assessment.

Vishnu Sahai, Partner, SRN Legal Solutions and Associates, says the ruling underlines the importance of limitation periods in reassessment proceedings.

“The power to reopen an assessment is subject to statutory timelines. A reassessment notice issued beyond the permissible period can be challenged on jurisdictional grounds.”

He adds that taxpayers should examine the entire sequence of dates instead of looking only at the date on which the final reassessment notice was received.

“Taxpayers should preserve the original notices, supporting documents, replies and subsequent orders. These records can be important in determining whether the department has followed the prescribed procedure.”

Does this mean the tax addition has been deleted on merits?

There is an important distinction here.

The ITAT allowed the taxpayer’s appeals on a legal ground relating to limitation. Since the tribunal found that the reassessment notices themselves were invalid, it did not consider it necessary to examine the other grounds raised by the taxpayer.

These included the challenge to the additions made under Section 69, the issue of borrowed satisfaction, the availability of material relied upon by the department and the request for cross-examination.

In other words, the tribunal did not independently examine whether the investments were explained or whether the additions were justified on merits.

Instead, it decided that the reassessment proceedings could not continue because the notices had been issued beyond the permissible time

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The outcome of a reassessment challenge depends on the facts of the case, applicable tax provisions and judicial precedents. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking action.

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