  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 2,250 per month pension in Haryana for cancer, HIV patients soon; details here

By: |
February 16, 2021 9:05 PM

The Haryana government will bring patients of the state suffering from cancer, HIV and serious kidney ailments under the ambit of its social security pension scheme.

Union Budget 2021, Interest earned on PF contributions above Rs 2.5 lakh in a year to become taxable, provident fund, nirmala sitharamanRepresentational Image: PTI

The Haryana government will bring patients of the state suffering from cancer, HIV and serious kidney ailments under the ambit of its social security pension scheme. Haryana’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, on Tuesday said that on the lines of the old age pension, the state’s cancer, kidney and HIV patients will be given a pension of Rs 2,250 per month.

He said that about 25,000 beneficiaries suffering from cancer, serious kidney ailments and HIV will get the benefit. A status report has been sought from the chief medical officers of all the districts for this. The pension scheme will be implemented as soon as the report is submitted, the minister said, as per an official statement.

Related News

Yadav said that the scheme would have been implemented last year itself, but due to COVID-19, it got delayed.
It will be implemented soon, he said.

At present, over 28 lakh beneficiaries get social security pension of Rs 2,250 per month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Rs 2250 per month pension in Haryana for cancer HIV patients soon details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Investment Tips: How to change preferences as per your age slabs
2Investment lessons that you may learn from the occasion of Basant Panchami
3Medical expenditure, credit refinancing led the millennial borrowing amidst COVID-19: Report