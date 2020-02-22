Is your Rs 2000 or Rs 500 note fake? Here’s how to check

The primary features which are used by the RBI include a watermark, security thread, latent image of denomination numeral, bleed lines etcetera.

The Reserve Bank of India had released the new currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 with added security features and incorporating various other elements to showcase the country’s rich heritage, freedom struggle, diverse culture, and its achievements. Highlighting the achievement of the government on the sanitation front, the notes display the logo of Narendra Modi government’s flagship programme Swacchh Bharat mission. The numerical value of the currency note has also been showcased in the Devanagari script on the currency notes. Apart from the representative elements about the various facets of the country, the RBI had also altered the positions of the features which distinguish the currency notes as real from the fake ones. The primary features which are used by the RBI include a watermark, security thread, latent image of denomination numeral, bleed lines etcetera.

Despite the added security features, reports in the last two years show that new fake notes have come in circulation. The currency notes users, hence, need to be aware of the important features of the notes to ensure they are not fooled by fake notes.

The RBI on its website enumerates the number of features which could help people distinguish the real notes from the fake ones. The features assume significance as financing of terrorism and other illegal trades resort to the heavy use of illegal notes in the country. The supply of illegal note from the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh and Nepal has also been one of the major concerns of the government.

Here are the most vital and salient features of the two biggest value currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 to know:

Feature of Rs 2000 notes

See-through register with denominational numeral 2000 is present on the extreme left side of the Rs 2000 note which can be seen when the note is exposed to light. Latent image with the denomination numeral 2000 will be visible when the note is beholden at an angle of 45 degrees from the eye level. The new feature is the introduction of numeral value in the Devanagiri script which is visible without any ado on the left side of the currency note. The portrait of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi appears in the centre. This is a feature that is only visible with the help of a microscope. Just next to the Mahatma’s image, micro letters “RBI and 2000” are visible. The window thread on the right of the Mahatma’s image changes its colour from Blue to Green when the currency note is tilted. The seventh feature is the guarantee issued by the governor of the central bank without which the currency would hold no value. Present RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’ signature will be printed on the note below the guarantee clause. A similar image of Mahatma Gandhi will emerge on the right side of the currency note in the watermark section. Number panel at the top left and the bottom right side of the note displaying the unique code of the note is another feature available on the note. The size of numerals increases in an ascending fashion from left to right. Denominational numeral with the sign of rupee is printed on the right side of the note. The numeral changes its colour from green to blue. Ashoka pillar which showcases the ancient heritage of the great King Ashoka is visible on the extreme right side of the note. Horizontal rectangle with numeral value 2000 is displayed. The value is written in the raised print which helps the visibly impaired people also distinguish the real currency notes from the fake ones. Seven angular bleed lines are available on both the right and the left side of the note which is also drawn in the raised print to aid the blind. On the backside of the currency note, the year of printing is mentioned on the left. Swachh Bharat with its slogan is displayed on the bottom left of the backside of the note. On the left side of the backside of the note, there is a box which houses the value of the currency in various languages of the country. On the large blank space on the backside of the note, the motif of ISRO’s Mars mission is showcased. On the top right of the backside of the note, again the numeral value is mentioned in the Devanagari script.

Features of Rs 500 note