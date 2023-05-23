Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live Updates: From SBI to HDFC Bank, return of Rs 2000 notes starts today

Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live News Updates (May 23, 2023): The deposit and exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks and some RBI branches starts from today. If you are having Rs 2000 notes, you can go to a bank and deposit them in your account from today. You can also exchange Rs 2000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, according to RBI. The last date for return of Rs 2000 notes to banks is September 30. However, there is no need to panic as these banknotes will continue to remain legal tender. Moreover, the RBI has given a 4 months time for the return of Rs 2000 notes to banks.

Track this blog for the latest news and updates on Rs 2000 notes exchange and deposit from today.

Live Updates

Rs 2000 Notes Deposit, Exchange in Banks: Latest News Updates