Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live Updates: From SBI to HDFC Bank, return of Rs 2000 notes starts today

Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live News Updates (May 23, 2023): The deposit and exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks and some RBI branches starts from today. If you are having Rs 2000 notes, you can go to a bank and deposit them in your account from today. You can also exchange Rs 2000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, according to RBI. The last date for return of Rs 2000 notes to banks is September 30. However, there is no need to panic as these banknotes will continue to remain legal tender. Moreover, the RBI has given a 4 months time for the return of Rs 2000 notes to banks.
Rs 2000 Notes Deposit, Exchange in Banks: Latest News Updates
For deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in Rs 2000 currency notes, you will have to furnish PAN Card before the bank, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Read details
HDFC Bank customers can deposit any number of Rs 2000 banknotes into their accounts from today (May 23, 2023) till September 30, 2023, Customers can also exchange Rs 2000 with a daily limit of Rs 20000 from today, the bank has said. Read details here
For the exchange of Rs 2000 notes in State Bank of India, members of the public will not be required to fill out a requisition slip, SBI has said. Also, no identity card will be required. Read full details here