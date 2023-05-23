scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live Updates: From SBI to HDFC Bank, return of Rs 2000 notes starts today

Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live News Updates (May 23, 2023): The deposit and exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks and some RBI branches starts from today

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
rs 2000 note deposit exchange updates
Check latest news updates on Rs 2000 note deposit or exchange from today. Representational image
Go to Live Updates

Rs 2000 Note Deposit, Exchange Live News Updates (May 23, 2023): The deposit and exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks and some RBI branches starts from today. If you are having Rs 2000 notes, you can go to a bank and deposit them in your account from today. You can also exchange Rs 2000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, according to RBI. The last date for return of Rs 2000 notes to banks is September 30. However, there is no need to panic as these banknotes will continue to remain legal tender. Moreover, the RBI has given a 4 months time for the return of Rs 2000 notes to banks.

Track this blog for the latest news and updates on Rs 2000 notes exchange and deposit from today.

Also Read
Live Updates

Rs 2000 Notes Deposit, Exchange in Banks: Latest News Updates

08:41 (IST) 23 May 2023
PAN Card must for deposits over Rs 50,000: RBI

For deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in Rs 2000 currency notes, you will have to furnish PAN Card before the bank, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Read details

08:29 (IST) 23 May 2023
Rs 2000 note exchange in HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank customers can deposit any number of Rs 2000 banknotes into their accounts from today (May 23, 2023) till September 30, 2023, Customers can also exchange Rs 2000 with a daily limit of Rs 20000 from today, the bank has said. Read details here

08:28 (IST) 23 May 2023
Rs 2000 note exchange in SBI: Rules to know

For the exchange of Rs 2000 notes in State Bank of India, members of the public will not be required to fill out a requisition slip, SBI has said. Also, no identity card will be required. Read full details here

More Stories on
HDFC Bank
RBI
SBI
First published on: 23-05-2023 at 08:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market