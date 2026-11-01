A salary of Rs 18,000 a month. A first mutual fund SIP of Rs 5,000. And a career that did not quite take off as planned.

This is where Arjun Parmar’s financial journey began in 2023. Today, at 26, he has an annual compensation package of around Rs 50 lakh. His financial assets have grown to an estimated Rs 65-75 lakh in just three years.

But there is more to this story than a young professional landing a high-paying technology job.

Arjun’s journey included a difficult start, a major salary jump, a sudden job loss and a fresh beginning. He also bought a house for his parents in his hometown of Ujjain. At one point, his monthly expenses crossed Rs 1.2 lakh. Then came a layoff that brought home an important reality: a high salary does not guarantee financial security.

What makes his journey interesting is not just how much he earns today. It is how he used each salary jump to build his financial base, what he did right and what he learnt when things did not go as planned.

For young professionals entering the workforce, there are several lessons worth picking up from his experience.

1. Your first salary does not decide your financial future

Arjun grew up in a modest middle-class family in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. His father runs a small electrical goods trading business, while his mother is a homemaker.

He secured admission to an NIT after clearing JEE in 2019. However, he could not get the computer science branch he wanted and ended up studying Mechanical Engineering.

This became a challenge during campus placements. Many technology companies did not allow students from non-circuital branches to apply for software jobs.

Instead of giving up on his interest in technology, he started learning programming. He spent several hours practising coding, data structures and algorithms.

After graduating in 2023, he joined Tech Mahindra as a software trainee and developer. His annual compensation was around Rs 2.2 lakh, with a monthly take-home salary of roughly Rs 18,000.

It was not the kind of beginning he had hoped for. Some of his college friends were earning much more. But he did not allow his first salary to define his career or financial future.

He sent around Rs 5,000-7,000 every month to his parents and tried to save whatever he could. Towards the end of 2023, he also started his first mutual fund SIP of Rs 5,000 in an index fund. The amount was small, but the habit was important.

The lesson: Many young earners make the mistake of comparing their first salaries with those of their friends. This can lead to frustration and poor financial decisions. A low starting salary does not mean you will always earn less.

The more important thing is to keep improving your skills and look for opportunities that can increase your earning potential. At the same time, start saving and investing with whatever amount you can afford.

You do not need to wait until you earn Rs 1 lakh a month to start investing.

2. Focus on increasing your income, not just cutting expenses

Arjun’s first major salary jump came in October 2024. After working at Tech Mahindra for around 15 months, he moved to Accenture. His annual compensation increased to around Rs 12 lakh. His monthly gross salary was now close to Rs 1 lakh.

This was a big change from the Rs 18,000 he had been earning. The move also took him from Ujjain to Bengaluru, where living costs were higher. However, he did not immediately move into an expensive lifestyle.

He shared an apartment with colleagues and kept his monthly expenses below Rs 45,000. He used BMTC buses and the Metro for daily travel and avoided cabs unless necessary.

This allowed him to increase his monthly SIPs to around Rs 35,000-40,000. He also increased the amount he sent to his family to around Rs 15,000 a month.

By March 2025, he had accumulated around Rs 8-10 lakh across savings, EPF and investments. This is an important part of his journey.

His wealth did not grow only because he invested in mutual funds. His ability to increase his income made a much bigger difference.

There is only so much that a person earning Rs 18,000 a month can save. Even if expenses are cut to the bare minimum, the amount available for investment will remain limited. But when income rises, the opportunity to save and invest more also improves.

The lesson: Cutting unnecessary expenses is important, but it should not become the only focus of your financial plan. Improving your skills, negotiating a better salary and switching jobs when the right opportunity comes along can have a much bigger impact on your long-term wealth.

For young professionals, investing in their own skills can sometimes offer better returns than spending too much time trying to find the next best-performing mutual fund.

3. Every salary hike should not become a lifestyle hike

Arjun’s biggest career breakthrough came in August 2025.

He landed a job at another large global technology company in the FAANG+ category. His annual CTC jumped to around Rs 45 lakh, including fixed salary, bonus and restricted stock units. He was just 25.

The jump was enormous. His income had increased several times in just two years. Naturally, his lifestyle also began to change. He moved into better accommodation, started eating out more often and spent more on gadgets and travel.

His monthly expenses briefly crossed Rs 1.2 lakh. There is nothing wrong with enjoying the money you earn. After all, the purpose of working hard is also to improve your quality of life.

But there is a difference between spending more because you can afford it and allowing every salary hike to create a permanent increase in your monthly expenses.

Arjun did one thing right. Even as his expenses increased, he raised his monthly investments to around Rs 1 lakh-1.25 lakh.

His investments were spread across index funds, flexi-cap funds and some mid-cap exposure. He also started investing in a few direct stocks. He was not trying to make quick money through trading. His aim was to use his higher income to build long-term assets.

The lesson: Lifestyle inflation is one of the biggest challenges that comes with a salary hike.

When income increases, spending often increases automatically. A better house, a new car, expensive holidays and more frequent eating out can gradually consume the additional income.

The problem is that higher expenses become difficult to reverse. A better approach is to decide in advance how much of every salary hike will go towards investments, savings and lifestyle upgrades.

You do not have to give up all the comforts that come with a better income. But make sure your investments grow faster than your expenses.

4. A high salary cannot protect you from a job loss. An emergency fund can

This is perhaps the most important lesson from Arjun’s journey. Just when he thought his career had finally settled, he faced an unexpected setback.

In May 2026, his company announced a restructuring and he lost his job. His Rs 45 lakh annual CTC disappeared within less than a year of joining the company. For someone who had experienced such a rapid rise in income, this could have been a major financial shock.

But Arjun had prepared for an unexpected situation. By then, he had around Rs 6 lakh in liquid savings. This emergency fund gave him enough breathing room to manage his expenses while looking for another job.

He did not have to immediately sell his mutual fund investments or direct stocks to arrange money for his daily needs.

Between May and August 2026, he went back to practising coding, preparing for technical interviews and working on system design. He also faced around four rejections before securing another offer.

In September 2026, he joined another large global technology company with an annual CTC of around Rs 50 lakh.

His experience, however, changed his approach to money. He now wants to maintain at least six months of expenses in liquid assets.

The lesson: An emergency fund is not just for people with low incomes or uncertain jobs.

Even someone earning Rs 50 lakh a year can suddenly lose their salary. In fact, people with high monthly expenses may need a larger emergency fund because their financial commitments are also higher.

A good starting point is to maintain six months of essential expenses in easily accessible savings accounts, sweep-in FDs or suitable liquid instruments.

This money should not be invested in equity mutual funds or stocks. Its purpose is to provide financial support during a difficult period, not to generate high returns.

An emergency fund also gives you the freedom to look for the right job instead of accepting the first available offer out of financial pressure.

5. Do not confuse a high CTC with money in your bank account

Arjun’s current annual CTC is around Rs 50 lakh. On a simple annualised basis, this works out to around Rs 4.1-4.2 lakh a month.

But that does not mean Rs 4.2 lakh gets credited to his bank account every month. His compensation includes fixed salary, bonus and RSUs. After taxes, provident fund and other deductions, his regular monthly take-home salary is around Rs 2.8-3 lakh.

His estimated annual income tax outgo is around Rs 12-14 lakh, depending on the final salary structure, RSU taxation and applicable tax regime.

This distinction matters because many young professionals look at the CTC figure while making financial commitments.

A person with a Rs 40 lakh CTC may not actually receive Rs 3.33 lakh every month. Bonuses, stock-based compensation, employer contributions and other components can make a significant difference.

Arjun currently spends around Rs 1.6-1.7 lakh a month. His rent and utilities account for around Rs 35,000, while food and household expenses take another Rs 20,000. Transport costs around Rs 8,000.

He sends around Rs 25,000 every month to his family. Insurance and other expenses account for around Rs 10,000. Travel, eating out and lifestyle expenses take another Rs 25,000-30,000.

He also pays a home loan EMI of around Rs 30,000-35,000. Despite these commitments, he invests around Rs 1.2-1.4 lakh every month, apart from his EPF contributions.

The lesson: Never make your financial plan based only on your annual CTC.

Look at your actual monthly take-home salary. Account for taxes, deductions, bonuses and stock-based compensation separately.

Your rent, EMIs, family commitments, insurance and investments should be planned around money that you can reasonably expect to receive. This also helps avoid taking on large loans based on a salary figure that may look impressive on paper but does not reflect your actual cash flow.

6. Consistency matters more than chasing the next multibagger

Arjun started his investment journey with a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP in an index fund. As his income increased, he gradually raised his investments. His portfolio now includes index funds, flexi-cap funds and some mid-cap exposure. He also holds direct stocks.

His financial assets are estimated at Rs 65-75 lakh. His mutual fund investments account for the largest share, at around Rs 35-40 lakh. His direct equity investments are worth around Rs 7-10 lakh, while vested RSUs are valued at around Rs 8-10 lakh at current market prices.

He also has around Rs 7-8 lakh in emergency savings, Rs 3-4 lakh in gold and Rs 50,000-75,000 in crypto. His EPF and other retirement savings add another Rs 3-4 lakh.

The exact value of his investments can change with market movements. His RSUs, in particular, are linked to the company’s share price and should not be treated as guaranteed wealth.

What stands out is that he did not build his portfolio by constantly looking for the next multibagger stock or the mutual fund that would deliver the highest returns. His approach was to keep investing as his income increased.

This is a useful reminder for young investors who often spend too much time comparing mutual fund returns, switching schemes and trying to predict market movements.

The lesson: You do not need to find the best-performing fund every year to build wealth.

A simple portfolio that matches your financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon can work well if you stay invested and contribute regularly.

Equity investments can help build long-term wealth, but they also come with market risks. Investors should diversify across suitable asset classes and avoid putting too much money into stocks or funds simply because they have performed well recently.

The bigger focus should be on how much you invest, how long you remain invested and whether your portfolio is aligned with your financial goals.

7. Wealth is not just about building a portfolio. It is also about financial responsibilities

There is another part of Arjun’s story that deserves attention. In 2026, he bought a house in Ujjain for his parents. The property is worth around Rs 40-45 lakh. He made a down payment of around Rs 8-10 lakh and took a home loan of roughly Rs 30-35 lakh.

For Arjun, this was not primarily an investment decision. It was a personal one. His parents had spent years living in a modest home in the city where he grew up. He wanted them to have a permanent house of their own.

He does not include the value of this house in his Rs 5 crore investment portfolio target. This is an important distinction. A house bought for personal use is an asset, but it is not the same as a liquid investment that can be used to fund retirement or meet other financial goals without selling the property.

His experience also shows that financial goals are not always about reaching a particular net worth. For many young earners, supporting parents, buying a home and providing financial stability to the family are equally important goals.

The lesson: Build wealth with a clear purpose.

It is important to have long-term investment targets, but do not ignore family responsibilities or personal goals in the process.

At the same time, do not take on a large home loan simply because your salary has increased. Check whether the EMI fits comfortably into your monthly budget, even if your income falls or you face a job change.

A home should improve your financial and personal life, not become a burden.

Can he build Rs 5 crore by 35?

Arjun is not stopping at Rs 75 lakh. His next target is to build an investment corpus of Rs 5 crore by the age of 35, excluding the house he bought for his parents.

As his income rises, he wants to increase his annual investments to around Rs 20 lakh. His longer-term goal is to achieve financial independence by around 40. He eventually wants his investments to generate an income equivalent to at least Rs 2 lakh a month in today’s money.

These are ambitious targets. Whether he achieves them will depend on how his income grows, how much he invests, the returns his portfolio generates and whether he can remain disciplined through market and career setbacks.

But his journey so far offers a useful takeaway. You do not need a large inheritance, a very high first salary or a magical investment strategy to begin building wealth.

Arjun started with Rs 18,000 a month and a Rs 5,000 SIP. His biggest advantage was not that he found an extraordinary mutual fund. It was that he kept improving his earning capacity, increased his investments when his salary grew and learnt the importance of keeping money aside for difficult times.

His journey also shows why financial success should not be measured by salary alone.

A high income can help you build wealth faster. But the ability to save, invest, manage debt and survive an income shock is what can help you hold on to that wealth.

For someone just starting a career, that may be the biggest lesson of all.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey and experiences shared by the individual. The income, investment values, expenses and financial assets mentioned are specific to this case study and may change over time. Mutual fund and equity investments are subject to market risks. Readers should assess their own financial situation, risk appetite and investment goals before making investment decisions. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

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