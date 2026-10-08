Over the past few months, we have written about people who took very different routes to building wealth. Some started with modest salaries and built sizeable assets over decades. Others reached high incomes early and used aggressive saving and investing to accelerate their journey. There have also been stories of people who faced a sudden loss of income and had to rebuild their finances from scratch.

Bengaluru-based Arjun Parmar’s journey is different.

The 26-year-old started working in 2023 with a salary of just around Rs 18,000 a month. Three years later, his CTC was Rs 4.2 lakh per month, translating to an annual CTC of over Rs 50 lakh.

The journey, however, was anything but smooth.

He started with a non-circuital engineering branch, struggled to get a technology job through campus placements, spent his early working years keeping expenses low, got a major salary jump and then lost his high-paying job within a year.

Today, he has financial assets of around Rs 65-75 lakh, owns a house in his hometown of Ujjain and is targeting a Rs 5 crore investment corpus by the age of 35.

For Arjun, the biggest lesson from the journey is simple: a high salary can accelerate wealth creation, but only if you don’t allow your lifestyle to rise at the same speed.

From a modest home in Ujjain to an NIT

Arjun grew up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in a modest middle-class family.

His father, Rajesh Parmar, 56, still runs a small electrical goods trading business. His mother, Sunita Parmar, 52, is a homemaker. His younger sister Riya, 22, is pursuing her master’s degree from a Bhopal college.

There was no large family investment portfolio or inherited wealth waiting for him. His parents’ biggest financial priority was his education.

Arjun studied in an English-medium school in Ujjain and was particularly interested in mathematics and science. He appeared for JEE in 2019 and secured admission to an NIT. But college did not go exactly as he had planned. He wanted a computer science-related branch but ended up studying Mechanical Engineering. The problem became more obvious during placements.

Several technology companies did not allow students from non-circuital branches to apply for software roles. While some of his friends started getting placed, Arjun found himself watching from the sidelines. Then came the Covid pandemic.

Instead of spending the entire period worrying about his branch, he started learning programming. He began working on data structures, algorithms and software development and spent several hours a day solving coding problems. That decision eventually changed the direction of his career.

First salary: Rs 18,000 a month

Arjun graduated in 2023 and joined Tech Mahindra in July that year as a software trainee/developer. His annual compensation was around Rs 2.2 lakh, with his monthly take-home at roughly Rs 18,000. For someone who had spent four years studying engineering, it was not the start he had imagined.

Some of his college friends were earning several times that amount. But instead of waiting for the next big opportunity, he started with what he had. He sent around Rs 5,000-7,000 a month to his parents and tried to save whatever remained. Towards the end of 2023, he also started his first SIP. It was only Rs 5,000 a month in an index fund. The amount was small. But it established a habit that would become important later.

Arjun says his first year at work taught him something that he still follows today: increasing income can have a much bigger impact on wealth creation than trying to squeeze out a few extra percentage points from investments.

First big switch: Rs 18,000 to Rs 1 lakh a month

The first major change came in October 2024. After around 15 months at Tech Mahindra, Parmar switched to Accenture and his compensation jumped to around Rs 12 lakh a year. The move also took him from Ujjain to Bengaluru. For the first time, he was earning around Rs 1 lakh a month before deductions. But Bengaluru also brought higher expenses.

Arjun initially shared an apartment with colleagues and kept his monthly expenses below Rs 45,000. He relied heavily on BMTC buses and the Metro and avoided cabs unless necessary. His salary had increased sharply, but his lifestyle had not increased at the same pace.

But this gave him room to increase his investments and his SIPs went up to around Rs 35,000-40,000 a month. He also increased the amount he sent home to around Rs 15,000 a month. By March 2025, after roughly 20 months of working, he had accumulated around Rs 8-10 lakh across savings, EPF and investments. That was still a modest amount compared with what he would accumulate later. But it was the beginning of the snowball.

Then came the salary jump

In August 2025, Arjun cracked a job at another large global technology company in the FAANG+ category. His CTC jumped to around Rs 45 lakh, including fixed salary, bonus and RSUs. He was 25. For someone who had started at Rs 18,000 a month, the jump was enormous, and for the first time, lifestyle inflation became a real temptation. He moved into better accommodation and also started eating out more.

And also there were more gadgets, more travel and more discretionary spending. His monthly expenses briefly crossed Rs 1.2 lakh. But he did something important at the same time – increased his investments. His monthly investments rose to around Rs 1 lakh-1.25 lakh.

His core portfolio consisted of index funds, flexi-cap funds and some mid-cap exposure and he also started buying a few direct stocks. But, he was not trying to become a trader. The idea was simple: use a high income to accumulate long-term assets.

The Rs 45 lakh job did not last

Just when Arjun thought he had finally broken through, another setback arrived. His company announced a restructuring in May 2026. Parmar lost his job. He had been in the high-paying role for less than a year. Sadly, the timing made the setback particularly painful. He had just started believing that his career had finally become secure, but suddenly, his Rs 45 lakh CTC had become zero.

But there was one thing he had done right, he had built an emergency fund. By then, he had around Rs 6 lakh in liquid savings which gave him breathing room and he did not have to immediately sell his equity investments to fund his expenses. The layoff also changed his attitude towards money. A high salary, he realised, does not automatically mean job security.

Back to practice coding, mock interviews

From May to August 2026, Arjun went back to what had helped him break into technology in the first place – coding. He spent time using and practicing LeetCode, system design and mock interviews. LeetCode is an online platform designed to help software developers and students practice programming, learn data structures and algorithms, and prepare for technical job interviews. But, the process was not easy as he faced around four rejections before getting his next major offer. But the earlier setback had made him more resilient.

In September 2026, he joined another large global technology company in the FAANG+ category and his current CTC is around Rs 50 lakh. At 26, he had gone from Rs 18,000 a month to a compensation package of Rs 50 lakh a year in roughly three years.

What does Rs 50 lakh actually mean in his hands?

A Rs 50 lakh CTC does not mean Rs 4.16 lakh lands in Arjun’s bank account every month as his compensation includes salary, bonus and RSUs. On a simple annualised basis, his gross monthly compensation works out to around Rs 4.1-4.2 lakh, but the actual monthly cash salary is lower after tax, PF and other deductions.

His annual income-tax outgo is roughly Rs 12-14 lakh, depending on the final salary structure, RSU taxation and applicable tax regime. His regular monthly take-home pay is around Rs 2.8-3 lakh, while he currently spends around Rs 1.6-1.7 lakh a month. Rent and utilities account for around Rs 35,000, food and household expenses take about Rs 20,000 and transport costs around Rs 8,000. He also sends around Rs 25,000 a month to his family.

Insurance and other expenses account for around Rs 10,000, while travel, eating out and lifestyle expenses take another Rs 25,000-30,000. His home loan EMI is around Rs 30,000-35,000.

Despite these expenses, he is currently investing around Rs 1.2-1.4 lakh a month, apart from his EPF contributions.

How is his Rs 65-75 lakh portfolio divided?

Arjun’s financial assets have now reached around Rs 65-75 lakh and his mutual fund portfolio is the largest component, at around Rs 35-40 lakh. He has another Rs 7-10 lakh in direct equities. His vested RSUs are worth around Rs 8-10 lakh at current market values. He keeps around Rs 7-8 lakh as an emergency fund.

He also has around Rs 3-4 lakh worth of gold and roughly Rs 50,000-75,000 in crypto. His EPF and other retirement savings add another Rs 3-4 lakh. He does not consider the entire value of his RSUs as guaranteed wealth because their value can move with the company’s share price.

For him, the portfolio is still primarily an equity-oriented long-term portfolio.

The house in Ujjain means more than the money

There is one asset in Arjun’s financial journey that does not fit neatly into a portfolio table – his house. In 2026, he decided to buy a house in Ujjain for his parents. The property is worth around Rs 40-45 lakh. To buy that property, he made a down payment of around Rs 8-10 lakh and took a home loan of roughly Rs 30-35 lakh.

It was not primarily “an investment decision, rather it was personal”, he says.

His parents had spent years living in a modest home in Ujjain. Parmar wanted them to have a permanent house in the city where he grew up. For him, seeing his parents enter their own house meant more than getting his Rs 50 lakh salary package. That is also why he does not consider the house part of his Rs 5 crore investment goal.

Arjun’s target: Rs 5 crore by 35

Arjun’s current estimated net worth is around Rs 70-80 lakh, depending on the current value of his RSUs and the equity he has built in the house. But he is not stopping there. His target is to build an investment portfolio of “Rs 5 crore by the age of 35”, excluding his home.

As his income rises, he wants to take his annual investments to around Rs 20 lakh and his longer-term goal is financial independence by around 40. He wants to reach a point where he can choose a job based on what interests him rather than how much it pays.

Eventually, he wants his investments to generate the equivalent of at least Rs 2 lakh a month in today’s money.

The money lessons from three years of work

Arjun’s journey has also changed the way he thinks about money.

His first big lesson came from his Rs 18,000 salary.

When money was tight, every Rs 100 mattered. When his salary jumped to Rs 45 lakh, he initially forgot that lesson. His spending increased quickly but the layoff brought him back to reality. Today, he follows a simple rule: every salary hike should not become a lifestyle hike.

His second lesson came from the layoff.

Even a person earning Rs 50 lakh a year can suddenly have zero salary. That is why he now wants to maintain at least six months of expenses in liquid assets.

His third lesson is about investing.

He no longer wants to spend his 20s trying to identify the next multibagger. His priority is consistent investing over a long period.

And perhaps his biggest lesson is about income.

For someone who started at Rs 18,000 a month, the biggest driver of his wealth has not been finding a magical mutual fund. It has been increasing his earning power.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey and experiences shared by the individual. The investment figures, returns, income and other financial details mentioned are specific to the case study and may not be applicable to everyone. Mutual fund and equity investments are subject to market risks. Readers should assess their own financial situation, risk appetite and investment goals before making any financial decisions. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

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