A 43-year-old user on global online forum Reddit recently shared that he has “finally hit FIRE (kinda FAT)” after years of working abroad and moving back to India. The investment and financial details he disclosed pertain to his personal situation, as posted publicly on the platform.

His numbers look solid.

He has one child in 8th grade, no debt, and a net worth of approximately $1.33 million (around Rs 11 crore). Of this, about $430,000 is parked in retirement accounts that he is “not planning to touch anytime soon”. The remaining $905,000 forms his active, post-tax investable corpus.

His monthly expenses stand at roughly Rs 2.6 lakh, with housing alone costing Rs 1.4 lakh in a metro city. Based on his calculations, passive income generates about Rs 2.7 lakh per month.

The financial dashboard snapshot reads: “You’re Covered!”

Passive: Rs 2.7 lakh

Expenses: Rs 2.6 lakh

Surplus: +Rs12K

FIRE Mode: On.

“On paper, I’m there. But psychologically it feels kind of fragile?” he wrote.

That single line has sparked a wider discussion in India’s growing FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community: Is passive income equal to expenses really enough? Or should there be a bigger safety buffer?

Is matching income and expense enough?

For someone in India with over Rs 2.5 lakh monthly expenses and passive income just about covering it, the margin looks mathematically acceptable. But what happens if markets underperform for 5–7 years?

Mohit Basant Bagdi, Founding Member & Head of Investment Research at MIRA Money, says this is where the risk begins.

“Having passive income equal to your monthly expenses may look perfect in an Excel sheet, but real life is far more unpredictable. Inflation alone steadily erodes purchasing power — Rs 1 lakh a month today will feel meaningfully smaller 5–7 years from now. If your income and expenses are exactly matched, your FIRE plan becomes extremely fragile.”

In India, urban inflation often runs higher than headline CPI. School fees, healthcare, rent, travel and lifestyle costs can easily rise 6–8% annually. At Rs 2.6 lakh per month today, expenses could cross Rs 3.5 lakh in five years if inflation averages 7%.

That thin Rs 12,000 surplus may not stay comfortable for long.

Bagdi cautions further: “There is also the risk of one-off but high-impact events: medical emergencies, family responsibilities, taxation changes or even a prolonged market downturn. If your passive income leaves no surplus, any unexpected shock forces you either back into dependence or into liquidating assets at the worst possible time.”

Preparing for 5–7 years of weak markets

One of the Reddit user’s biggest concerns was: “What if markets underperform for 5–7 years?”

This is known as sequence-of-return risk — when early retirement coincides with weak market returns and regular withdrawals amplify losses.

Bagdi explains that the solution lies in structure, not prediction.

“Preparing for weak markets is less about forecasting downturns and more about structuring your corpus intelligently. The most effective tool is a multi-bucket strategy that aligns investments with when the money will be needed.”

He suggests:

Keep 3–4 years of expenses in low-risk debt funds for immediate withdrawals.

Hold the next 5–7 years of expenses in a mix of short-duration debt and hybrid funds.

Long-term investments of 7-10 years or more should be made in hybrid and equity funds where growth can compound.

“This arrangement assures that you never have to sell stocks in a bad market to cover your living expenses. You spend from safer buckets while giving growth assets time to recover. Relying on a single investment pool is one of the fastest ways to damage a FIRE plan, especially in the first decade when sequence-of-return risk is at its peak.”

For someone with roughly Rs 7–8 crore actively invested and annual expenses of about Rs 32 lakh, such a structure can protect the plan during volatility.

FIRE is not about survival

Another question raised is whether passive income equal to expenses is sufficient at all.

Bagdi is clear: “FIRE is not about barely surviving. It is about long-term flexibility, room for error, and peace of mind across decades. That requires a significant buffer — both in terms of surplus passive income and a larger-than-basic retirement corpus — to sustain through a longer lifespan and life’s uncertainties.”

In Indian conditions, many advisors recommend aiming for a withdrawal rate closer to 3–3.5% rather than 4%, given higher inflation and healthcare costs.

A larger buffer also becomes critical when a child’s higher education is a few years away. Private college education in India can cost Rs 25–40 lakh, while overseas education can run into crores.

If such goals are not ring-fenced separately, retirement corpus may face pressure.

Why FIRE often feels insecure

Perhaps the most relatable part of the Reddit post was not the numbers — but the emotion.

“On paper, I’m there. But psychologically it feels kind of fragile?”

Bagdi says this feeling is common.

“It is extremely common to feel financially insecure even after achieving FIRE on paper. The primary reason is that spreadsheets cannot capture real-life uncertainty. Markets don’t move in straight lines, inflation isn’t stable, tax rules evolve, and life brings unexpected costs — especially health-related or family-driven expenses.”

He adds: “A 3–4% withdrawal rate may look safe mathematically, but emotionally it feels very different when you no longer have a salary and your net worth swings 10–20% in a single market year. That anxiety is not irrational — it is a human response to giving up active income while still facing long-term financial commitments.”

“Insecurity usually indicates that the FIRE plan lacks adequate buffers, optionality, or sources of non-market-linked income. Achieving FIRE is a financial milestone, but feeling secure is a psychological journey. As spending patterns stabilise, markets revert to long-term trends, and individuals see their plan working in real time, that insecurity generally reduces. So yes, feeling uncertain initially is absolutely normal.”

Summing up…

The Reddit user’s numbers suggest he has achieved financial independence by conventional standards. No debt. Corpus that covers expenses. Retirement funds untouched.

But the discussion highlights an important distinction: Financial independence is a mathematical milestone. Financial comfort is a buffer.

For anyone in India with Rs 2.5 lakh or more in monthly expenses, simply matching passive income to expenses may not be enough. A well-structured bucket strategy, conservative withdrawal rate, inflation planning and a meaningful surplus are essential to turn FIRE from a spreadsheet victory into long-term peace of mind. Because sometimes, even when the app says “You’re Covered!”, emotional security takes a little longer to arrive.