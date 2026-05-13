Under the new labour code salary structure, your in-hand salary could look different regardless of whether your annual CTC is Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. That’s because the revised salary structure can increase basic pay, leading to higher deductions such as provident fund contributions and a change in your monthly take-home pay.

The new labour codes (effective November 21, 2025) have led to a growing number of employees across India seeking insight into how their in-hand salary has changed at different CTC levels. Your ‘Wages’ (Basic Pay + DA + Retaining Allowance) is now required to be at least 50% of your total CTC under the new law. This may mean higher provident fund contributions, gratuity benefits and retirement savings, but lower take-home pay.

So, what does a Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh CTC actually mean in terms of monthly take-home salary under the new labour codes? Here’s a detailed look at the impact on your take-home salary, deductions and overall salary structure.

In-hand salary impact in different CTC scenarios

The In-Hand Salary as per the New Labour Code would be as follows:

Salary Structure & Tax Calculation

Assumptions:

Employee NPS Contribution: Assumed at 10% of wages (you can adjust as needed) New Tax Regime (FY 2024-25) applied No other deductions claimed (80C, 80D, HRA, etc.)

Cost to Company (CTC) Breakup

Component CTC: Rs 10,00,000 CTC: Rs 25,00,000 CTC: Rs 50,00,000 Basic Pay 4,00,000 10,00,000 20,00,000 Dearness Allowance (DA) 1,00,000 2,50,000 5,00,000 Total Wages (Basic + DA) 5,00,000 12,50,000 25,00,000 Employer PF Contribution (12%) 60,000 1,50,000 3,00,000 Employer NPS Contribution (14%) 70,000 1,75,000 3,50,000 Gratuity Accrual (4.81%) 24,050 60,125 1,20,250 Special Allowance (balancing) 3,45,950 8,64,875 17,29,750 Total CTC 10,00,000 25,00,000 50,00,000

Gross Salary Calculation

Item Rs 10,00,000 Rs 25,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Basic Pay 4,00,000 10,00,000 20,00,000 Dearness Allowance 1,00,000 2,50,000 5,00,000 Special Allowance 3,45,950 8,64,875 17,29,750 Gross Salary (A) 8,45,950 21,14,875 42,29,750

Note: Employer PF (Rs 60,000/Rs 1,50,000/Rs 3,00,000), Employer NPS (Rs 70,000/Rs 1,75,000/Rs 3,50,000), and Gratuity are NOT part of taxable gross salary.

Income Tax Calculation (New Tax Regime FY 2024-25)

Item Rs 10,00,000 Rs 25,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Gross Salary 8,45,950 21,14,875 42,29,750 Less: Standard Deduction u/s 16(ia) (75,000) (75,000) (75,000) Gross Total Income 7,70,950 20,39,875 41,54,750 Less: Deduction u/s 80CCD(2) – Employer NPS (70,000) (1,75,000) (3,50,000) Net Taxable Income 7,00,950 18,64,875 38,04,750

Tax Calculation (New Tax Regime FY 2024-25)

For CTC Rs 10,00,000:

Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil

Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000

Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 7,00,950: 10% = Rs 95

Tax before rebate : Rs 20,095

: Rs 20,095 Less: Rebate u/s 87A (income ≤ Rs 7 lakhs): (Rs 20,095)

Tax after rebate : Rs 0

: Rs 0 Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 0

Total Tax Liability: Rs 0

For CTC Rs 25,00,000:

Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil

Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000

Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 10% = Rs 30,000

Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 12,00,000: 15% = Rs 30,000

Rs 12,00,001 to Rs 15,00,000: 20% = Rs 60,000

Rs 15,00,001 to Rs 18,64,875: 30% = Rs 1,09,463

Tax before cess : Rs 2,49,463

: Rs 2,49,463 Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 9,979

Total Tax Liability: Rs 2,59,442

For CTC Rs 50,00,000:

Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil

Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000

Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 10% = Rs 30,000

Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 12,00,000: 15% = Rs 30,000

Rs 12,00,001 to Rs 15,00,000: 20% = Rs 60,000

Rs 15,00,001 to Rs 38,04,750: 30% = Rs 6,91,425

Tax before cess : Rs 8,31,425

: Rs 8,31,425 Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 33,257

Total Tax Liability: Rs 8,64,682

Net Take-Home Calculation

Item Rs 10,00,000 Rs 25,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Gross Salary (monthly paid) 8,45,950 21,14,875 42,29,750 Less: Employee PF (12% of wages) (60,000) (1,50,000) (3,00,000) Less: Employee NPS (10% of wages)* (50,000) (1,25,000) (2,50,000) Less: Income Tax (TDS) 0 (2,59,442) (8,64,682) Annual Net Take-Home 7,35,950 15,80,433 28,15,068 Monthly Net Take-Home Rs 61,329 Rs 1,31,703 Rs 2,34,589

*Employee NPS contribution assumed at 10% – can be adjusted as per actual contribution.

Summary Table

Particulars Rs 10,00,000 Rs 25,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Cost to Company (CTC) 10,00,000 25,00,000 50,00,000 Gross Salary (In-hand components) 8,45,950 21,14,875 42,29,750 Total Deductions 1,10,000 5,34,442 14,14,682 Annual Take-Home 7,35,950 15,80,433 28,15,068 Monthly Take-Home Rs 61,329 Rs 1,31,703 Rs 2,34,589 Effective Tax Rate 0% 10.38% 17.29%

Rs 10 lakh CTC: Moderate reduction in monthly take-home salary

The revised salary structure (under the new labour codes) could lead to a significant jump in the share of wages in total compensation for an employee with Rs 10 lakh annual CTC. Though there could be a small dip in the monthly disposable income for these employees, they could benefit from improved retirement savings with higher PF balances and gratuity accumulation.

Rs 25 lakh CTC: Larger PF contributions, stronger retirement corpus

The impact of the new labour codes is more pronounced for those earning Rs 25 lakh annually. While higher deductions can impact monthly liquidity, the revised structure can significantly boost long-term wealth creation by increasing retirement-linked savings and social security benefits.

Rs 50 lakh CTC: Sharp rise in retirement savings under revised structure

The new labour codes have the potential to significantly change compensation structures at the Rs 50 lakh annual CTC level. The new framework might also encourage high-income earners to divert more of their compensation into long-term savings instead of immediate cash flow. But it also adds to the retirement corpus through better PF accumulation and gratuity benefits.

What has changed under the new labour code?

Here is a breakdown of the key changes you need to know:

Feature Old Law New Labour Code (2026) Basic Pay % No fixed limit (usually 30-40%) Minimum 50% of CTC Gratuity Eligibility 5 Years 1 Year (for Fixed-term) Work Week 5 or 6 days 4-Day option allowed Exit Settlement No strict timeline (often 30+ days) Mandatory within 48 Hours Gig Workers Not covered Universal Social Security

Why the new labour codes may reduce in-hand salary?

The major reason for lower monthly in-hand salaries under the labour codes is the increase in basic pay. PF contributions are a percentage of basic wages, so a wage increase automatically translates into higher employee and employer contributions. Gratuity payouts are also linked to wages and this may result in companies setting aside more funds for the provision of gratuity. This means less take-home pay right now but better retirement benefits and long-term financial safety.

Employees at the higher CTC levels may experience a more pronounced impact in terms of lower monthly liquidity as PF contributions rise in proportion to wages. However, over a period of time, the larger retirement corpus may help employees build more robust financial stability post-retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.