Under the new labour code salary structure, your in-hand salary could look different regardless of whether your annual CTC is Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. That’s because the revised salary structure can increase basic pay, leading to higher deductions such as provident fund contributions and a change in your monthly take-home pay.

The new labour codes (effective November 21, 2025) have led to a growing number of employees across India seeking insight into how their in-hand salary has changed at different CTC levels. Your ‘Wages’ (Basic Pay + DA + Retaining Allowance) is now required to be at least 50% of your total CTC under the new law. This may mean higher provident fund contributions, gratuity benefits and retirement savings, but lower take-home pay. 

So, what does a Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh CTC actually mean in terms of monthly take-home salary under the new labour codes? Here’s a detailed look at the impact on your take-home salary, deductions and overall salary structure. 

In-hand salary impact in different CTC scenarios

The In-Hand Salary as per the New Labour Code would be as follows:

Salary Structure & Tax Calculation

Assumptions:

  1. Employee NPS Contribution: Assumed at 10% of wages (you can adjust as needed)
  2. New Tax Regime (FY 2024-25) applied
  3. No other deductions claimed (80C, 80D, HRA, etc.)

Cost to Company (CTC) Breakup

ComponentCTC: Rs 10,00,000CTC: Rs 25,00,000CTC: Rs 50,00,000
Basic Pay4,00,00010,00,00020,00,000
Dearness Allowance (DA)1,00,0002,50,0005,00,000
Total Wages (Basic + DA)5,00,00012,50,00025,00,000
Employer PF Contribution (12%)60,0001,50,0003,00,000
Employer NPS Contribution (14%)70,0001,75,0003,50,000
Gratuity Accrual (4.81%)24,05060,1251,20,250
Special Allowance (balancing)3,45,9508,64,87517,29,750
Total CTC10,00,00025,00,00050,00,000

Gross Salary Calculation

ItemRs 10,00,000Rs 25,00,000Rs 50,00,000
Basic Pay4,00,00010,00,00020,00,000
Dearness Allowance1,00,0002,50,0005,00,000
Special Allowance3,45,9508,64,87517,29,750
Gross Salary (A)8,45,95021,14,87542,29,750

Note: Employer PF (Rs 60,000/Rs 1,50,000/Rs 3,00,000), Employer NPS (Rs 70,000/Rs 1,75,000/Rs 3,50,000), and Gratuity are NOT part of taxable gross salary.

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Income Tax Calculation (New Tax Regime FY 2024-25)

ItemRs 10,00,000Rs 25,00,000Rs 50,00,000
Gross Salary8,45,95021,14,87542,29,750
Less: Standard Deduction u/s 16(ia)(75,000)(75,000)(75,000)
Gross Total Income7,70,95020,39,87541,54,750
Less: Deduction u/s 80CCD(2) – Employer NPS(70,000)(1,75,000)(3,50,000)
Net Taxable Income7,00,95018,64,87538,04,750

Tax Calculation (New Tax Regime FY 2024-25)

For CTC Rs 10,00,000:

  • Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil
  • Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000
  • Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 7,00,950: 10% = Rs 95
  • Tax before rebate: Rs 20,095
  • Less: Rebate u/s 87A (income ≤ Rs 7 lakhs): (Rs 20,095)
  • Tax after rebate: Rs 0
  • Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 0
  • Total Tax Liability: Rs 0

For CTC Rs 25,00,000:

  • Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil
  • Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000
  • Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 10% = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 12,00,000: 15% = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 12,00,001 to Rs 15,00,000: 20% = Rs 60,000
  • Rs 15,00,001 to Rs 18,64,875: 30% = Rs 1,09,463
  • Tax before cess: Rs 2,49,463
  • Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 9,979
  • Total Tax Liability: Rs 2,59,442

For CTC Rs 50,00,000:

  • Up to Rs 3,00,000: Nil
  • Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 7,00,000: 5% = Rs 20,000
  • Rs 7,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 10% = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 12,00,000: 15% = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 12,00,001 to Rs 15,00,000: 20% = Rs 60,000
  • Rs 15,00,001 to Rs 38,04,750: 30% = Rs 6,91,425
  • Tax before cess: Rs 8,31,425
  • Add: Health & Education Cess @ 4%: Rs 33,257
  • Total Tax Liability: Rs 8,64,682

Net Take-Home Calculation

ItemRs 10,00,000Rs 25,00,000Rs 50,00,000
Gross Salary (monthly paid)8,45,95021,14,87542,29,750
Less: Employee PF (12% of wages)(60,000)(1,50,000)(3,00,000)
Less: Employee NPS (10% of wages)*(50,000)(1,25,000)(2,50,000)
Less: Income Tax (TDS)0(2,59,442)(8,64,682)
Annual Net Take-Home7,35,95015,80,43328,15,068
Monthly Net Take-HomeRs 61,329Rs 1,31,703Rs 2,34,589

*Employee NPS contribution assumed at 10% – can be adjusted as per actual contribution.

Summary Table

ParticularsRs 10,00,000Rs 25,00,000Rs 50,00,000
Cost to Company (CTC)10,00,00025,00,00050,00,000
Gross Salary (In-hand components)8,45,95021,14,87542,29,750
Total Deductions1,10,0005,34,44214,14,682
Annual Take-Home7,35,95015,80,43328,15,068
Monthly Take-HomeRs 61,329Rs 1,31,703Rs 2,34,589
Effective Tax Rate0%10.38%17.29%

Rs 10 lakh CTC: Moderate reduction in monthly take-home salary 

The revised salary structure (under the new labour codes) could lead to a significant jump in the share of wages in total compensation for an employee with Rs 10 lakh annual CTC. Though there could be a small dip in the monthly disposable income for these employees, they could benefit from improved retirement savings with higher PF balances and gratuity accumulation.

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Rs 25 lakh CTC: Larger PF contributions, stronger retirement corpus 

The impact of the new labour codes is more pronounced for those earning Rs 25 lakh annually. While higher deductions can impact monthly liquidity, the revised structure can significantly boost long-term wealth creation by increasing retirement-linked savings and social security benefits.

Rs 50 lakh CTC: Sharp rise in retirement savings under revised structure 

The new labour codes have the potential to significantly change compensation structures at the Rs 50 lakh annual CTC level. The new framework might also encourage high-income earners to divert more of their compensation into long-term savings instead of immediate cash flow. But it also adds to the retirement corpus through better PF accumulation and gratuity benefits.

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What has changed under the new labour code? 

Here is a breakdown of the key changes you need to know: 

FeatureOld LawNew Labour Code (2026)
Basic Pay %No fixed limit (usually 30-40%)Minimum 50% of CTC
Gratuity Eligibility5 Years1 Year (for Fixed-term)
Work Week5 or 6 days4-Day option allowed
Exit SettlementNo strict timeline (often 30+ days)Mandatory within 48 Hours
Gig WorkersNot coveredUniversal Social Security

Why the new labour codes may reduce in-hand salary?

The major reason for lower monthly in-hand salaries under the labour codes is the increase in basic pay. PF contributions are a percentage of basic wages, so a wage increase automatically translates into higher employee and employer contributions. Gratuity payouts are also linked to wages and this may result in companies setting aside more funds for the provision of gratuity. This means less take-home pay right now but better retirement benefits and long-term financial safety.

Employees at the higher CTC levels may experience a more pronounced impact in terms of lower monthly liquidity as PF contributions rise in proportion to wages. However, over a period of time, the larger retirement corpus may help employees build more robust financial stability post-retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.