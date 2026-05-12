Rs 10 lakh, Rs 10 crore or unlimited: How much cash can you legally keep at home?
A viral social media post has revived the question many taxpayers ask: how much cash can you legally keep at home? While there is no legal cap on cash holdings in India, trouble starts if you cannot explain the source of that money. Here’s what income tax rules actually say.
A viral social media thread by tax advisory platform TaxBuddy has reignited a common question among taxpayers: How much cash can you legally keep at home?
The short answer is – there is no legal limit on the amount of cash you can keep at home in India. Yes, whether it is Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, or even more, the Income Tax Department does not prescribe any upper ceiling on holding cash at your residence.
But that does not mean all cash holdings are automatically safe from scrutiny. As TaxBuddy explained in its post on X, the real issue is not the amount of cash you possess, but whether you can explain where that money came from.
Why this question is being asked again
The discussion gained traction after recent Income Tax Department search operations in Tamil Nadu reportedly uncovered more than Rs 1,000 crore in alleged unaccounted income, along with cash, gold, silver, and property-related documents.
This often leads to confusion among ordinary taxpayers: If keeping cash at home is legal, why do tax raids happen?
The answer lies in the source of funds.
Cash at home is legal, but unexplained cash is a problem
Under income tax law, merely keeping cash at home is not an offence.
However, if the tax department asks about the source of that money and you are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, it may be treated as unexplained income.
That can happen if the money is not disclosed in your Income Tax Return (ITR), it is not recorded in books of accounts, where applicable and there is no documentary evidence showing how the money was earned or received. In such cases, the amount may attract tax under Section 115BBE of the Income Tax Act.
Tax experts say even gold and jewellery kept at home are not automatically illegal.
But just like cash, if questioned, you should be able to explain ownership and source through purchase invoices, inheritance records, or other supporting documents.
The practical takeaway
The key takeaway for taxpayers is straightforward: keeping cash at home is not illegal, but keeping unaccounted cash can trigger serious tax consequences.
TaxBuddy summed it up neatly in its viral post: the problem is rarely the cash itself; it is the inability to prove that the money is legitimate and tax-compliant.
For salaried taxpayers and small business owners alike, maintaining documentation and ensuring proper disclosure in tax filings remains the safest approach.
Disclaimer:
This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available provisions of the Income Tax Act, applicable tax rules, and social media commentary referenced in the story. Tax treatment may vary depending on individual circumstances, source of funds, nature of transactions, and interpretation by tax authorities. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional or financial adviser before making any tax-related decisions or acting on the basis of this information.