Rs 1 crore via SIP: How much you need to invest if you start at 25, 30 and 40
Want to build a ₹1 crore retirement corpus through SIP? The monthly amount you need depends heavily on when you start. From investing just Rs 1,000 at age 25 to Rs 7,500 at 40 — here’s a simple breakdown of how much you must invest to reach Rs 1 crore by 60, assuming 15% annual returns.
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has quietly become the backbone of wealth creation for millions of Indian investors. And the numbers clearly show why.
According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), mutual fund SIP inflows stood at a robust Rs 31,002 crore in January 2026, maintaining steady momentum for the second consecutive month despite market volatility. The number of contributing SIP accounts rose to 9.92 crore, while total SIP assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 16.36 lakh crore.
In fact, SIP AUM now forms over 20% of the total mutual fund industry AUM, and 28.2% of total equity AUM — a clear reflection of how deeply SIP investing has penetrated Indian households.
With SIPs gaining immense popularity over the years, many investors now set ambitious goals — and building a big corpus is often at the top of that list. But the real question is: how should your investment strategy change depending on when you start? If your goal is to accumulate a Rs 1 crore retirement corpus by the age of 60, how much should you invest every month through an SIP?
Let’s break it down based on different starting ages and see how time makes a crucial difference.
Assumption: 15% annual return
For this calculation, we assume an annual return of 15%. This is not unrealistic — several high-performing Indian equity mutual fund categories such as mid-cap, small-cap, and flexi-cap/multi-cap funds have historically delivered average returns exceeding 15% over long periods of 20+ years.
However, this is an assumption for illustration. Actual returns can vary depending on market cycles.
Now let’s see how starting age changes everything.
If SIP is started at age 25
Investment tenure: 35 years (till age 60)
Expected return: 15% annually
Monthly SIP required: Rs 1,000
If a 25-year-old invests just Rs 1,000 per month consistently for 35 years at 15% return, the accumulated corpus at age 60 would be approximately Rs 1.14 crore.
That’s the power of time and compounding.
Here, the investor contributes a relatively small amount but benefits from a very long investment horizon. Compounding does most of the heavy lifting.
If SIP is started at age 30
Investment tenure: 30 years
Monthly SIP required: Rs 2,000
Starting five years later means you need to double the monthly investment.
If a 30-year-old invests Rs 2,000 per month for 30 years at 15%, the corpus at 60 would be around Rs 1.12 crore.
A five-year delay has doubled the monthly effort. That’s how expensive procrastination can be in investing.
If SIP is started at age 40
Investment tenure: 20 years
Monthly SIP required: Rs 7,500
Now the difference becomes dramatic.
With only 20 years to retirement, a 40-year-old would need to invest about Rs 7,500 per month to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore at 15% annual return.
Compare that with Rs 1,000 at age 25. The gap is massive — not because returns changed, but because time reduced.
Starting late? Step-up SIP can help
In investing, it is often said — the best time to start was yesterday, the second-best time is today.
Even if someone starts quite late, there are ways to compensate. One powerful tool is a Step-up SIP, where the investor increases the SIP amount every year.
Let’s assume investor starts at age 45
Begins with Rs 10,000 per month
Increases SIP by 10% every year
Invests till age 60 (15 years)
Assumed return: 15%
In this case, the investor can accumulate approximately Rs 1.02 crore by retirement.
This example clearly shows that disciplined investing combined with annual step-ups can help offset lost time.
Affordable starting point: You can start with small amounts and increase later.
Goal-based planning: Ideal for retirement, children’s education, or long-term wealth creation.
Important caution: 15% is not guaranteed
While 15% has been used for illustration, investors must remember past returns are not guaranteed future returns, equity markets are volatile in the short term, returns can fluctuate significantly across market cycles, different fund categories carry different levels of risk.
A 35-year horizon may comfortably average higher returns, but shorter tenures may experience volatility. Therefore, expectations should be realistic and aligned with risk tolerance.
Key things to keep in mind for long-term mutual fund investing
If you are investing for a long-term goal like retirement, consider these points:
Stay invested through market cycles
Avoid stopping SIPs during market corrections. Volatility is part of equity investing.
Increase SIP with income growth
Whenever salary increases, consider stepping up SIP by 5–10%.
Diversify across categories
Do not rely on a single fund or category. A mix of large-cap, flexi-cap, and mid-cap funds may help balance risk.
Review periodically, not frequently
Review portfolio annually, but avoid frequent churn based on short-term performance.
Align asset allocation with age
As retirement approaches, gradually shift part of the corpus to debt or safer instruments.