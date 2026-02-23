Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has quietly become the backbone of wealth creation for millions of Indian investors. And the numbers clearly show why.

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), mutual fund SIP inflows stood at a robust Rs 31,002 crore in January 2026, maintaining steady momentum for the second consecutive month despite market volatility. The number of contributing SIP accounts rose to 9.92 crore, while total SIP assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 16.36 lakh crore.

In fact, SIP AUM now forms over 20% of the total mutual fund industry AUM, and 28.2% of total equity AUM — a clear reflection of how deeply SIP investing has penetrated Indian households.

With SIPs gaining immense popularity over the years, many investors now set ambitious goals — and building a big corpus is often at the top of that list. But the real question is: how should your investment strategy change depending on when you start? If your goal is to accumulate a Rs 1 crore retirement corpus by the age of 60, how much should you invest every month through an SIP?

Let’s break it down based on different starting ages and see how time makes a crucial difference.

Assumption: 15% annual return

For this calculation, we assume an annual return of 15%. This is not unrealistic — several high-performing Indian equity mutual fund categories such as mid-cap, small-cap, and flexi-cap/multi-cap funds have historically delivered average returns exceeding 15% over long periods of 20+ years.

However, this is an assumption for illustration. Actual returns can vary depending on market cycles.

Now let’s see how starting age changes everything.

If SIP is started at age 25

Investment tenure: 35 years (till age 60)

Expected return: 15% annually

Monthly SIP required: Rs 1,000

If a 25-year-old invests just Rs 1,000 per month consistently for 35 years at 15% return, the accumulated corpus at age 60 would be approximately Rs 1.14 crore.

That’s the power of time and compounding.

Here, the investor contributes a relatively small amount but benefits from a very long investment horizon. Compounding does most of the heavy lifting.

If SIP is started at age 30

Investment tenure: 30 years

Monthly SIP required: Rs 2,000

Starting five years later means you need to double the monthly investment.

If a 30-year-old invests Rs 2,000 per month for 30 years at 15%, the corpus at 60 would be around Rs 1.12 crore.

A five-year delay has doubled the monthly effort. That’s how expensive procrastination can be in investing.

If SIP is started at age 40

Investment tenure: 20 years

Monthly SIP required: Rs 7,500

Now the difference becomes dramatic.

With only 20 years to retirement, a 40-year-old would need to invest about Rs 7,500 per month to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore at 15% annual return.

Compare that with Rs 1,000 at age 25. The gap is massive — not because returns changed, but because time reduced.

Starting late? Step-up SIP can help

In investing, it is often said — the best time to start was yesterday, the second-best time is today.

Even if someone starts quite late, there are ways to compensate. One powerful tool is a Step-up SIP, where the investor increases the SIP amount every year.

Let’s assume investor starts at age 45

Begins with Rs 10,000 per month

Increases SIP by 10% every year

Invests till age 60 (15 years)

Assumed return: 15%

In this case, the investor can accumulate approximately Rs 1.02 crore by retirement.

This example clearly shows that disciplined investing combined with annual step-ups can help offset lost time.

Why SIP works so well for long-term wealth creation

Power of compounding: The longer you stay invested, the more returns start generating returns.

Rupee cost averaging: You buy more units when markets fall and fewer when markets rise.

Disciplined investing: SIP removes emotional decision-making.

Affordable starting point: You can start with small amounts and increase later.

Goal-based planning: Ideal for retirement, children’s education, or long-term wealth creation.

Important caution: 15% is not guaranteed

While 15% has been used for illustration, investors must remember past returns are not guaranteed future returns, equity markets are volatile in the short term, returns can fluctuate significantly across market cycles, different fund categories carry different levels of risk.

A 35-year horizon may comfortably average higher returns, but shorter tenures may experience volatility. Therefore, expectations should be realistic and aligned with risk tolerance.

Key things to keep in mind for long-term mutual fund investing

If you are investing for a long-term goal like retirement, consider these points:

Stay invested through market cycles

Avoid stopping SIPs during market corrections. Volatility is part of equity investing.

Increase SIP with income growth

Whenever salary increases, consider stepping up SIP by 5–10%.

Diversify across categories

Do not rely on a single fund or category. A mix of large-cap, flexi-cap, and mid-cap funds may help balance risk.

Review periodically, not frequently

Review portfolio annually, but avoid frequent churn based on short-term performance.

Align asset allocation with age

As retirement approaches, gradually shift part of the corpus to debt or safer instruments.

Summing up…

Building a Rs 1 crore retirement corpus is not about timing the market — it is about time in the market.

At 25, Rs 1,000 per month may be enough. At 30, you may need Rs 2,000. At 40, it jumps to Rs 7,500.

At 45, a structured step-up strategy becomes critical.

The math is simple. The discipline is hard.

And that is exactly why SIP continues to remain one of the most powerful wealth-building tools for Indian investors.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.