Retirement planning often sounds simple on paper — build a Rs 1 crore corpus, invest it wisely, and withdraw a fixed monthly income. But the real test begins when withdrawals start.

If you park Rs 1 crore in a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), expect 8% annual returns and face 6% inflation, the sustainability of your retirement income can look very different depending on how much you withdraw.

Let’s break this down with two practical scenarios.

Scenario 1: Withdrawing Rs 1 lakh per month

Corpus invested: Rs 1 crore

Monthly withdrawal (year 1): Rs 1,00,000

Annual return assumed: 8%

Inflation: 6% (withdrawal increases annually with inflation)

Starting withdrawal rate: 12% per year

In this case, your Rs 1 lakh monthly expense today rises every year to adjust for inflation. Over time, the withdrawal amount climbs steadily — eventually touching around Rs 1,68,948 per month.

Despite earning 8% annually, the corpus gets depleted in 9 years and 7 months, around September 2035.

Total withdrawn: Rs 1,49,72,214

Why is 12% annual withdrawal risky?

Remember, a 12% withdrawal rate means you are taking out more than the portfolio is reasonably expected to generate in real terms.

Here’s the math:

You are expecting a return of 8% annually with a rate of annual inflation at 6%, effectively the investment is generating a mere 2% yield.

So here when you are withdrawing 12% in the first year and increasing it every year to meet purchasing power of money due to inflation, you are eating into the principal aggressively. Even a slight market underperformance can accelerate depletion.

Historically, sustainable withdrawal rates in retirement globally are considered closer to 3–5% annually for long-term sustainability. A 12% starting withdrawal rate leaves very little margin for volatility.

Scenario 2: Withdrawing Rs 50,000 per month

Corpus invested: Rs 1 crore

Monthly withdrawal (year 1): Rs 50,000

Annual return assumed: 8%

Inflation: 6%

Starting withdrawal rate: 6% per year

Here, the withdrawal is more moderate. The monthly payout starts at Rs 50,000 and rises annually with inflation, eventually reaching about Rs 1,69,978 per month.

The corpus survives for 21 years and 6 months, until around August 2047.

Total withdrawn: Rs 2,50,15,505

This looks far more sustainable because the initial withdrawal rate is 6%, not 12%. The lower withdrawal gives compounding more room to work.

However, there’s another reality to note.

The inflation reality:

Rs 50,000 today will feel like Rs 20,863 after 15 years (at 6% inflation).

To match the purchasing power of Rs 50,000 today after 21.5 years, you would need roughly Rs 1.7 lakh per month.

So while the corpus lasts longer, lifestyle expectations must be realistic.

Is 8% return realistic in SWP?

An 8% annual return is achievable — but not guaranteed.

To target such returns, investors typically look at Balanced Advantage Funds, Aggressive Hybrid Funds, Conservative Equity-Oriented Hybrid Funds or a mix of equity + debt mutual funds.

Pure debt funds may struggle to consistently deliver 8% post-tax returns over long periods. A moderate equity allocation improves the probability of achieving 8% over a full market cycle.

However, since SWP involves regular withdrawals, sequence of returns risk becomes critical. A sharp market fall in early retirement years can damage sustainability.

Why 12% withdrawal fails mathematically

Think of it this way – if your portfolio earns 8% and inflation is 6%, your real return is just 2%. Withdrawing 12% means, you are withdrawing 6 times your real return. You are not just using returns — you are consuming principal rapidly. Over time, compounding works in reverse.

The second scenario at 6% withdrawal aligns more closely with the portfolio’s earning capacity, giving it time to grow and support inflation-adjusted withdrawals.

Do’s and Don’ts of SWP investing

Do’s

-Maintain a balanced asset allocation

-Keep withdrawal rate ideally within 4–6% annually

-Review portfolio every year

-Maintain an emergency fund outside SWP

-Factor in taxes (SWP withdrawals are partly capital gains)

Don’ts

-Don’t withdraw aggressively in early retirement

-Don’t invest 100% in high-risk equity funds

-Don’t ignore inflation

-Don’t assume fixed 8% returns every year

-Don’t skip periodic rebalancing

SWP vs Other Retirement Income Options

Option Pros Cons SWP (Mutual Funds) Flexible withdrawals, tax-efficient, potential for growth Market risk, returns not guaranteed Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Capital safety, fixed returns Low post-tax returns, may not beat inflation Immediate Annuity Guaranteed lifetime income, no market risk Low returns, irreversible once purchased Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) Government-backed, relatively higher interest Tenure restrictions, investment limit, interest taxable

Where SWP has an edge

-Flexibility in withdrawal amount

-Potential to beat inflation

-Tax efficiency (capital gains taxation vs full interest taxation)

-Liquidity

But it demands discipline, asset allocation management, and realistic withdrawal planning.

The big takeaway

A Rs 1 crore retirement corpus sounds large. But sustainability depends more on withdrawal rate, inflation, return expectations and asset allocation.

At a 12% annual withdrawal rate, the corpus may not even survive 10 years. At 6%, it can stretch beyond two decades — but lifestyle adjustments become necessary.

Remember, retirement planning is not just about building a corpus. It’s about balancing income, growth, and longevity.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.