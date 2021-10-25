RPS Group plans to deliver 1.3 mn sq ft of residential & commercial space over next one year in Faridabad

The Group is also developing 4 other projects in Faridabad, namely RPS Infinia, RPS Palm Drive Central, RPS Palm Drive, and RPS Auria.

Faridabad-based RPS Group aims to deliver a total of 1.3 million sq ft of residential and commercial space in Faridabad over the next one year and is also targeting delivery of more than 3 million sq ft over the next three years, according to the company.

In this quest, RPS Group has expedited the construction of its 3-BHK Premium Serviced Residences, which is part of its RPS Auria township located at Sector 88 in Faridabad. The company is constructing 3 towers consisting of 348 3-BHK units and is looking to provide possession in the first quarter of next year. The 3-BHK units have a size range of 1565 sq ft to 1975 sq ft (super area) and are priced between Rs 75 and Rs 90 lakh.

RPS Auria, which is spread across 11.92 acres, is being developed with a total project value of Rs 520 crore. The Group is also developing 4 other projects in Faridabad, namely RPS Infinia, RPS Palm Drive Central, RPS Palm Drive, and RPS Auria. The construction of these projects is also being expedited.

Commenting on the delivery roadmap of the company, Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group, said, “RPS Auria is a residential space that will have facilities akin to a Hotel. It has been designed to be Faridabad’s new landmark residence through stunning architecture, open spaces, a slew of unbeatable features, and state-of-the-art technology. We will start giving possession from the first quarter of the next year. The construction is about to be completed soon.”

“Faridabad is undergoing a major infrastructure metamorphosis that endeavors to position the city as the center of living, working, and entertainment. Owing to its equidistant from three thriving NCR cities, namely Noida/Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Delhi, Faridabad, through its connectivity and infrastructure up-gradation and options for new-age residential and commercial spaces that cater to every income segment. Hence, we see a lot of demand for luxury offerings in the times to come,” he said.

The RPS Auria project is located adjacent to Asia’s largest 2000+ bed upcoming Hospital Maa Amritanandamayi. The project will have some unique features like a 5-tier security system, car charging station, auto car washing, mini theatre, laundry services, and 24×7 housekeeping & club among others. It also has multiple financial institutes on board for project finance like SBI, ICICI, HDFC, L&T, etc.

Since its inception in 2006, the company has so far successfully developed 9 million sq ft till date. The Group is also planning some news projects in Faridabad and adjoining areas, the details of which are being worked out.