Royal Green Realty forays into affordable housing

The company aims to provide quality housing for the middle income segment in India.

North India-based Royal Green Realty has forayed into affordable housing and plans to launch affordable housing and commercial projects in Gurugram, Jhajjhar, Faridabad and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) in FY-2021-2022.

Royal Green Realty aims to provide quality housing for the middle income segment in India. The company not only wants to provide housing in India with the best international practices but also aims to serve the hitherto underserved markets, particularly in the Tier II & Tier III cities of India, where demand and aspirations for quality living is on the rise. According to the company, Royal Green Realty has a legacy of an illustrious group of promoters — ADS Spirits and Prem Sakhi Group.

Speaking on the launch of Royal Green Realty, Yashank Wason, Director, Royal Green Realty, said, “We at Royal Green Realty offer our customers value for their money by providing them world-class amenities in our projects. People are looking for quality of life at an affordable price. Our management team, with relevant experience in the Indian housing market, is confident enough that it would be able to deliver projects that will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

He further added, “There is an acute shortage of quality affordable residential units, to meet the existing housing need. Aligned with the vision of PMAY-2022, we want to reduce some amount of the demand and supply gap and cater to the middle income segment, while keeping our focus on quality and innovation. We also feel that the Indian real estate sector has reached a stage where professionalism and customer-centric approach become critical.”

Varun Makhija, Director, Royal Green Realty, said, “We aim to combine the in-depth knowledge of Indian real estate markets with the execution strength and best business practices. We will play a significant role in this leap and with the launch of Royal Green Realty we would be able to cater to the masses in the country”.

As part of Phase I, the company will be setting up its residential, commercial and industrial development projects in the cities of Gurugram, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Indore.