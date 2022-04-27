Robust sales trim Hyderabad’s unsold inventory to 27 months in Q1 2022

In Q1 2022, the Hyderabad housing market saw close to 13,140 units sold, registering the highest sales growth of 199% among all top 7 cities over the corresponding period in 2021, according to ANAROCK’s recent report ‘Riding the Rebound: Hyderabad Real Estate.’

As per the peport, housing sales in Hyderabad touched nearly threefold in 2021 as compared to the preceding year. Nearly 25,400 units were sold in Hyderabad during 2021, witnessing an YoY growth of 197% as compared to 2020. Lower home loan rates, numerous discounts offered by developers and the growing inclination for homeownership post pandemic have pushed sales up in Hyderabad.

Robust sales in the last one year trimmed housing inventory overhang from 53 months in Q1 2021 to approx. 27 months in Q1 2022 – a massive 26-months decline. Average property prices in Hyderabad saw maximum annual rise of 5% among top cities – from INR 4,240 per sq. ft. in Q1 2021 to approx. INR 4,450 per sq. ft. in Q1 2022.

While the city remains the most affordable residential market among the top 7 cities at approx. INR 4,450 per sq. ft., it has ample scope for future growth. In fact, affordable residential and commercial property rates are a prime factor driving real estate activity in the city.

Commenting on the same, Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head, ANAROCK Research, said, “Thanks to its property market’s multi-faceted accelerators, Hyderabad now draws interest from all stakeholders including investors, homebuyers, and developers. Its high-performing socio-economic dynamics, well-developed infrastructure, relatively affordable prices – and, not least of all, the slowdown on Amaravati’s real estate market – all work in its favour. Amaravati’s loss has been Hyderabad’s gain over the past 4-5 quarters.”

Notable data trends: