For Indian investors, the latest rise in US bond yields may look like a problem happening far away in the world’s largest bond market. But it is increasingly showing up closer home.

The US 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.337% on August 18, its highest level in 19 years, before easing slightly. The 10-year US Treasury yield, meanwhile, climbed to around 4.8%, its highest level since January 2025. At the same time, India’s 10-year government bond yield moved above 6.9% in late August and edged toward 7% by early September, as the global bond sell-off, higher crude prices and expectations of tighter monetary policy put pressure on Indian bonds.

The table below summarises the key levels.

Benchmark Recent level When Context US 30-year Treasury 5.33% Aug 18, 2026 Highest in 19 years US 10-year Treasury 4.8% Late Aug 2026 Highest since Jan 2025 India 10-year G-Sec 6.9% to 7% Late Aug to Sept 2, 2026 Multi-month high

That makes the current move important for an Indian investor who may never have bought a US Treasury.

The reason is simple: when the return available on relatively safe US government bonds rises, the return investors demand from riskier assets also changes. The effect can travel through global capital flows, the rupee, Indian bond yields and equity valuations.

So the question is not whether Indian investors should suddenly abandon equities and move into bonds. It is whether their existing mix of equity, debt and gold still makes sense in a world where long-term interest rates may stay higher for longer.

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This may be more than a temporary bond-market move

The first thing investors need to understand is why long-term yields are rising.

There is no single reason. Inflation remains a concern, oil prices have added to price pressures, governments are borrowing heavily and investors are demanding more compensation for holding long-dated bonds.

Ritesh Nambiar, Head of Fixed Income at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, sees a combination of temporary uncertainty and longer-lasting pressures behind the move. US inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, while the Congressional Budget Office expects the US fiscal deficit to remain high. In his view, these pressures mean yields could come down from their current peaks, but the broader interest-rate environment is likely to remain higher than the post-global-financial-crisis period.

Amit Modani, Senior Fund Manager and Lead – Fixed Income at Shriram AMC, takes a firmer view. He believes the move is structural rather than a passing blip. The US 30-year yield moving into the 5.3% range has happened alongside a global bond sell-off, sticky inflation, concerns about US debt and higher compensation demanded by investors for holding long-term government debt. Japan, Germany and France have also seen long-term yields rise sharply.

His conclusion is blunt: “This looks structural, rather than a passing blip.”

Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, IndiaBonds.com, makes the point even more directly: “The era of cheap long-term money is over.” He points to the rise in the two-year and 30-year US Treasury yields, the size of US government debt, higher oil prices and the global nature of the move.

For investors, that distinction matters.

If this were only a short-lived jump in yields, there would be little reason to change a long-term portfolio. But if the world is entering a period in which investors consistently demand higher returns from long-term bonds, asset allocation needs a closer look.

Why should an Indian investor care about a US Treasury yield?

US government bonds sit at the centre of global financial markets. Their yields influence how investors price other assets around the world.

When US yields rise, the relative attraction of emerging-market assets can change. An investor who can earn a higher return from US government debt may become less willing to take additional risk in markets such as India.

That can affect foreign portfolio flows. It can also put pressure on the rupee, particularly if a stronger dollar accompanies higher US yields.

Nambiar says higher US long-term yields matter to Indian investors mainly because they raise the global risk-free rate and tighten financial conditions. He points to the possible impact on FPI flows and the rupee, as well as Indian government and corporate bond yields.

The impact is not limited to foreign investors.

A weaker rupee can increase the cost of imported goods, particularly crude oil. Higher global yields can also make overseas borrowing more expensive for Indian companies. At the same time, domestic bond yields can rise as global financial conditions tighten.

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There is, however, an important nuance.

Goenka cautions against simply describing the situation as a story of foreign investors fleeing India. Available data shows FPIs bought Rs 20,200 crore of Indian equities in July and Rs 23,544 crore in August, while foreign investors put roughly $7 billion into Indian government bonds since June, as the table below shows. The broader point is that higher US yields can reduce the amount of global capital available for emerging markets even when flows into India remain positive in particular periods.

Flow Amount Period FPI equity purchases Rs 20,200 crore July 2026 FPI equity purchases Rs 23,544 crore August 2026 FPI inflows into govt. bonds $7 billion Since June 2026

For the Indian investor, therefore, the transmission is not one-way. It runs through the dollar, the rupee, bond yields, liquidity and valuations.

The bigger question: should investors worry about their equity allocation?

This is where the rise in yields becomes more relevant to ordinary investors.

Equities are bought because investors expect to earn a return that compensates them for taking risk. If the return If the return available from relatively safe government bonds rises, the hurdle for buying expensive equities also rises.

In simple terms, a stock trading at a very high valuation needs strong future earnings to justify that price. When interest rates rise, those future earnings are worth less in today’s terms.

Nambiar says a higher global risk-free rate raises the minimum return investors should demand from equities. This is particularly relevant for India, where valuations remain demanding. His advice is not to abandon stocks but to become more selective about what price is being paid for future growth.

Modani makes the same point from a valuation perspective. A higher risk-free rate increases the discount rate used for future corporate earnings, which can reduce justified P/E multiples. High-growth stocks whose value depends heavily on earnings expected many years into the future are more exposed to this kind of de-rating.

Goenka puts it more simply: “Risk free US rate is the benchmark rate for all asset allocations.” The argument is that when safe returns were extremely low, investors had a greater incentive to take risk in search of returns. As the risk-free rate rises, that equation changes.

But this does not mean an investor should look at a rising US yield and immediately sell stocks. That could turn a portfolio decision into a market-timing decision.

For a young investor, the answer may be very different

Suppose an investor is 30 or 35 and has another 15-20 years before needing the money. For such an investor, a correction in equities is uncomfortable but not necessarily a reason to abandon the asset class. The long investment horizon provides time to ride through market cycles.

Nambiar’s view is that a sharp rise in global yields, by itself, is not enough reason to cut equity exposure. Instead, investors should revisit their strategic asset allocation and rebalance if equities have moved significantly above their target weight. For younger investors, equities can remain the core growth allocation, while higher bond yields make fixed income somewhat more attractive at the margin.

Modani similarly argues that investors with a 15-20-year horizon should largely stay invested, continue SIPs and use corrections as accumulation opportunities. Debt can be increased when equity moves beyond the investor’s predefined allocation range rather than because of a single change in bond yields.

That is an important distinction.

A higher-yield environment does not automatically change the need for equity. It changes the price and risk investors should be willing to accept for equity.

So a young investor may not need to sell a good equity portfolio simply because US yields have risen. But the investor may need to be more careful about buying very expensive stocks or funds purely because they have delivered strong returns in the past.

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Near retirement? The equation changes

The situation is different for someone who is within, say, five years of retirement.

Here, the biggest risk is not missing out on the next equity rally. It is being forced to sell equities after a sharp fall to meet living expenses. That is where higher bond yields can actually help.

Modani says investors approaching retirement should actively de-risk, trim equity exposure and move towards fixed income to protect against sequence-of-returns risk.

Nambiar makes a similar distinction. As the investment horizon becomes shorter and cash-flow needs become more immediate, increasing high-quality fixed income can reduce portfolio volatility and provide greater certainty of income.

So the same rise in yields can mean two different things for two investors.

For a 30-year-old, it can mean stay invested and rebalance.

For a 60-year-old preparing to retire, it can mean take advantage of better debt yields and reduce the amount of equity risk in the portfolio.

Debt is no longer just the defensive part of the portfolio

There is another side to rising yields that debt investors should not overlook.

When yields rise, existing long-duration bonds can lose value because bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. But a new investor buying bonds after yields have risen gets the opportunity to lock into better yields than were available earlier.

That makes the current environment more interesting for fresh debt allocation. The question, however, is how much duration to take.

Nambiar prefers a short-duration carry strategy, particularly in the 1-2 year segment, rather than making an aggressive bet on long-term bonds. Shorter maturities can offer attractive accrual while limiting mark-to-market risk. They also give investors the flexibility to reinvest when bonds mature if yields move higher.

Modani also favours quality and carry over an aggressive duration call. He says high-quality corporate bonds in the 2-5 year segment offer a favourable risk-reward balance, while investors looking simply to park money can consider money-market funds. Those with a two-year-plus horizon can consider short-to-medium duration funds.

Vishal Goenka’s preference is even shorter: “Investment in short end corporate bonds with 1-3 year maturity is a good defensive asset allocation play.”

The common thread is clear.

The current environment may be better for debt investors, but that does not mean investors should rush into the longest-duration bonds simply because yields look attractive.

Long-term bonds can continue to suffer if inflation stays high, oil remains expensive or central banks keep rates higher for longer.

For investors who want stability, the better approach may be to earn the higher carry available at the shorter end while retaining the flexibility to invest for longer later.

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And what about gold?

Gold is the trickiest part of the allocation because rising yields pull it in two directions. In the short term, higher bond yields are usually a headwind for gold. Gold does not pay interest. When investors can earn more from yield-bearing assets, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset rises.

That is why a sustained rise in US Treasury yields can weigh on gold prices. But the long-term argument for gold has not disappeared.

Goenka believes gold still has a role because the global financial system is changing, with concerns around the dominance of the US dollar and the future of fiat currencies. He also points to China’s move towards gold reserves. The concern, however, is timing, because gold has already rallied strongly. Gold can therefore serve a different purpose from equity and debt.

Equity is primarily about long-term growth. Debt provides income and stability. Gold can act as a portfolio diversifier when inflation, geopolitical risks or concerns around currencies rise.

That does not mean increasing gold sharply every time bond yields rise. In fact, the current environment argues for understanding why gold is being held rather than chasing its recent performance.

Gold-market experts cited in the material expect the near-term outlook to remain sensitive to Fed policy, inflation, the dollar, bond yields and developments around the Middle East. At the same time, central-bank buying and sustained investment demand can continue to support the longer-term case for gold.

So what should an Indian investor actually do?

The answer emerging from the experts is less dramatic than the headlines around the bond market. Instead of an across-the-board move from equity to debt, investors need to look at their existing asset allocation, valuation, investment horizon and need for cash.

A young investor with a 15-20-year horizon can continue to keep equities at the centre of the portfolio, continue SIPs and rebalance when equity becomes overweight. A near-retiree has a stronger reason to increase high-quality fixed income because protecting capital and meeting future withdrawals become more important.

Within debt, the experts broadly prefer quality and shorter maturities at this stage rather than making a large long-duration bet. Higher yields make fresh investments more attractive, but investors still need to account for the possibility that rates could move higher before they eventually fall.

Gold, meanwhile, remains useful as a diversifier, but its near-term performance can remain volatile if US yields and the dollar continue to rise.

The bigger lesson is that asset allocation matters more than trying to predict the next move in the US bond market.

The world that rewarded investors with extremely cheap long-term money may be changing. If that change lasts, Indian investors will have to become more careful about the price they pay for equity, more selective about the debt maturity they lock into and more realistic about what role gold should play.

In other words, the response to rising global yields need not be to run from one asset class to another. It may simply be time to make the portfolio more balanced.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted in this story are their own and are intended for informational purposes only. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or asset class. Market conditions, interest rates, currency movements and asset prices can change rapidly, and past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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