Riding the Wave: The story of resilience and growth in India’s real estate industry

It’s been an eventful year in India’s real estate sector. The industry has faced a series of challenges, which have made it difficult to stay afloat. But despite these obstacles, the sector has managed to find its footing and has seen substantial growth in recent months.

Story of India’s Real Estate Industry in 2022

The year 2022 could have been India’s real estate industry’s downfall: construction costs reaching their peak, skyrocketing inflation and successive RBI rate hikes. But against all odds, it not only survived, but prospered. How?

You may have heard the old adage that something unexpected can come out of trying times. That couldn’t be truer for India’s real estate industry in 2022. While most industries around the world were dying or struggling to stay afloat, India’s real estate industry was taking giant leaps forward — growing and expanding in a way that no one anticipated.

Faced with rising costs, property builders and developers did the unthinkable — they embraced innovation and flexibility to ensure that projects were completed on time, within budget and to the highest standards possible. These efforts paid off in spades as market confidence slowly began to return despite challenging circumstances.

From embracing new technologies like 3D printing, drones and cloud-based applications to introducing cost-effective solutions such as offsite manufacturing: India’s resilient real estate sector managed what many thought was impossible — it conquered its adversaries and emerged victorious. It is this story of resilience and growth against the odds of rising construction costs, skyrocketing inflation, and successive RBI rate hikes amid the unprecedented global upswing that this article will explore for you.

Impact of Rising Construction Costs on Indian Real Estate Market

It’s no secret that the real estate industry in India saw a steep rise in construction costs in 2022. The sharp increase was particularly felt in metropolitan cities, and it had a significant impact on the real estate market. Not only did it limit the development of more projects, but it caused prices of existing projects to rise exponentially.

The truth is, rising construction costs are here to stay. But that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost! Developers and project owners have come up with viable solutions to counter this challenge and ensure sustainability for their businesses. For starters, developers are increasingly focusing on reducing their cost of raw materials and labor, as well as looking for alternative sources of funding or financing. In addition, project owners are opting for value engineering techniques to reduce overall costs without compromising quality.

These strategies—coupled with a focus on leveraging technology and embraced new business models—have ensured that the Indian real estate industry remains resilient against the ever-increasing construction costs. Such innovative approaches have enabled developers to ride the wave and come out ahead despite the odds against them.

Investment Opportunities in India’s Realty Sector?

It’s easy to see why the investment opportunities in India’s real estate industry have been so attractive in recent years. With property values still increasing every year, more and more buyers are looking to invest in the market—and with good reason. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, or an experienced real estate investor, there are ample opportunities to find success in India’s real estate industry.

Residential Properties – The residential sector has always been one of the most attractive areas for potential investors due to its stability and potential for growth. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in demand for residential properties due to rising levels of urbanization, a growing middle class, and improved access to finance.

Commercial Properties – Commercial properties such as offices, hotels and shops are also a popular area for property investors. With improving economic conditions, there is strong demand for commercial space from companies looking to expand their operations or set up their own premises. In addition, the commercial sector is known for its higher yields compared to residential investments, which is attractive for long-term investors looking for solid returns on their investments.

Industrial Properties – Industrial properties such as warehouses and factories are also seeing increased interest from investors. Many companies are keen to set up their own facilities so they can benefit from lower overhead costs and improved efficiency when it comes to production, distribution and other operations related activities.

Adapting to the Digital Revolution: Evolving Technology for Indian Real Estate

The Indian real estate industry has been quick to adopt the latest technologies and tools to stay ahead of the curve. There has been a continuous effort among stakeholders to make operations more efficient, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. Advancements have had resonating effects on its real estate landscape, with a surge in the use of applications and digital services—from online auctions to virtual land documents. In addition, various government initiatives like Smart Cities and Digital India are bringing in more transparency and accountability in the real estate market.

AI & Machine Learning

AI-enabled technology is being increasingly employed by developers and brokers alike to automate processes related to property search, analysis, listings, pricing, tenant screening, etc., resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings. Machine learning is enabling real estate companies to draw insights from large data sets and identify areas with growth potential. Moreover, AI-based chatbots are making it easier for customers to interact with businesses 24×7.

Automation & Robotics

Robots are becoming increasingly commonplace for construction activities like bricklaying, drilling operating excavators & haulers in an effort to improve safety and minimize labor costs. Automated workflow processes have helped developers realize tremendous savings in time by automating mundane tasks related to budgeting, planning and design review timelines.

Real estate companies are embracing technology at an unprecedented pace while overcoming numerous challenges—from rising raw material prices this past year—and there’s no better example of resilience than that!

Evidence of Resilience and Growth: Projections for 2023

As we look to 2023, the evidence is clear: there’s a lot to be excited about in the Indian real estate industry. According to consultants and property developers, the market outlook is positive — they’re expecting demand to remain steady and pricing trends are likely to stay relatively stable, too.

There are also indications that more people are likely to enter the market in 2023 as Millennials continue to invest in property. This means that there’s a lot of potential for growth and increased activity in the sector in the months ahead.

It looks like India’s real estate sector is well on its way towards recovery — all these efforts are creating a favorable environment for both buyers and developers as we look ahead into 2023. With more stability, reasonable pricing expectations and better access to financing, it looks like resilience will be winning out against last year’s odds once again!

(By Shiwang Suraj, Founder & Director, Inframantra)