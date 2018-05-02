RevStart: Hand-holding in the age of innovation

The RevStart CEO said, “I have built and exited from several business and in recent times have led Rs 12 crore of investment in five businesses.”

RevStart, a leading co-working and incubation centre based out of Noida, plans to launch an incubation programme for nurturing start-ups, beginning July 1, 2018. The 12-week RevItUp Incubation Programme, to be held at its facility in Noida, it will select five high potential start-ups from ed-tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), consumer internet, sustainability, as well as for-profit social impact sector to assist them with developing their business, along with connecting them to global mentors across industries and sectors. Start-ups selected for the programme will receive Rs 5-25 lakh in cash and benefits, while RevStart will get an equity stake in the ventures.

“This will be an incredible opportunity for selected start-ups and SMEs with great ideas to chart their path to becoming successful businesses in the long term,” said Ishan Singh, managing director and CEO, RevStart.

The RevItUp Incubation Programme has been created to enhance the founding team’s industry, product, and company building knowledge and capabilities through a world-class curriculum. The programme will focus on high-quality mentoring, academic content, global exposure and access to a diverse network, wherein start-up teams will be thoroughly equipped to build sustainable businesses and generate revenues through their innovative products.

Company officials said the selected start-up teams will receive the required support to achieve specific business or growth goals, while founders will have a chance to enhance their domain knowledge through a series of activities and events. Start-ups in the early stages of product development will receive seed funding. Start-ups must submit their applications by May 15, 2018, while the ventures selected for the first cohort will be announced by June 1, 2018.

The RevStart CEO said, “I have built and exited from several business and in recent times have led Rs 12 crore of investment in five businesses.” At the end of the incubation programme, a demo day will be organised where entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their product to select strategic investors, clients, and partners.