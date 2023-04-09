Revolutionizing Real Estate: The role of technology in redefining property transactions

The business of purchasing, selling, and renting property homes, buildings, and land—is referred to as the real estate industry. Real estate developers, brokers, agents, property managers, and other experts who are involved in various parts of real estate transactions make up this industry.

The real estate sector contributes significantly to the economy in several ways.

Millions of individuals around the world have employment prospects thanks to this sector, which also employs real estate brokers, engineers, architects, and property managers. As it provides revenue for numerous businesses, including construction, banking, and insurance, real estate makes a considerable contribution to economic expansion. Owning and investing in real estate can increase the value of a property and bring in a sizable income from property appreciation or rental income. The construction of physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and public utilities, is a major responsibility of the real estate sector. Income tax, sales tax, and property tax are just a few of the taxes that real estate transactions help governments of all scales to collect.

In general, the real estate sector is an important part of the economy, providing necessary services and promoting expansion and development.

Traditional methods of property transactions and the impact of technology on the real estate industry

Real estate agents, buyers, and sellers often meet in person during traditional methods of real estate transactions, and paper-based contracts and documentation are typically used. These procedures may take a lot of time, require a lot of work, and are prone to mistakes and delays. They have, nevertheless, been the norm for a long time and have been employed effectively in several real estate deals.

With the innovative and rapidly expanding idea, the real estate sector as a whole has undergone a tectonic transformation in the past ten years.

The function of technology in organisations has changed in the current digital age from a backend facilitator to a core component of corporate strategy in a range of industries. The pandemic accelerated many businesses’ digital transformation initiatives, and the Indian real estate market was no exception. The landscape has been excellent in terms of adaptability and promptness to accept the developing tech-enabled market. By stabilising their current business, has aided in fostering real estate resilience and secured their potential for future expansion.

Every facet of human behavior is being increasingly driven by technology, which is also playing an increasingly important role in the real estate industry.

The way people buy and sell properties has been completely transformed by online listing and search tools. By offering a more open, transparent, and practical approach to buying and selling homes, these platforms have revolutionised the conventional real estate sector.

The Role of Technology in Redefining Property Transactions

* Online Property Listing and Search

Online real estate listings offer several advantages to both buyers and sellers. From the convenience of their own homes, buyers may quickly look for houses that meet their criteria, saving time and effort. Making decisions based on more information are possible because they can simultaneously see various properties and compare their characteristics and prices. Due to the global audience that online listings can reach; sellers benefit from more exposure to prospective purchasers.

99acres, Magicbricks, and Housing.com are a few of the most well-known online real estate listing services in India. Popular websites around the world include Realtor.com, Redfin, and Zillow.

* Virtual property tours

Buyers can visit houses remotely thanks to virtual property tours, which are created using 3D modeling and other technology to create a realistic virtual environment. It seems like a real-life tour because buyers can travel across the property and view every room and detail in 3D.

Besides from allowing purchasers to examine properties remotely and saving time and effort, virtual property tours provide several advantages. Also, they offer a more realistic and captivating experience than standard pictures or films, assisting purchasers in picturing themselves residing in the house.

Virtual property tours using augmented reality, virtual reality headsets, and 360-degree tours are some examples of virtual property tour technology used in India. The most well-known platforms worldwide are Matterport, TourWizard, and EyeSpy360.

* Automated Valuation Models (AVMs)

Statistical algorithms are used by automated valuation models (AVMs) to calculate a property’s value. AVMs use the information on previous transactions as well as location, property type, age, and other variables to estimate a property’s market worth.

AVMs offer a rapid and economical technique to calculate a property’s value. Also, they can be used to find potential problems with a property, like inaccurate property tax assessments or possible zoning violations.

Examples of AVM technology in India include Zameen, REConnect, and PropEquity. Popular platforms available worldwide including Zillow, Redfin, and CoreLogic.

* Blockchain technology and smart contracts

Blockchain is a digital ledger that is decentralised and may be used to securely record transactions. Smart contracts are agreements that automatically carry out their conditions after being encoded as code and stored on a blockchain.

Real estate transactions can benefit from enhanced security and transparency thanks to blockchain technology and smart contracts. They can also simplify the transaction process and lessen the need for middlemen like banks and attorneys.

Propy and ReBloc are two examples of blockchain and smart contract technology used in India. Internationally, well-known platforms include Brikcoin, Propy, and Ubitquity.

Case Studies of Technology in Real Estate

MagicBricks is one of India’s leading online property listing and search platforms. It was launched in 2006 and has since become a game-changer in the Indian real estate industry. MagicBricks has revolutionized the way properties are bought and sold in India by providing a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for buyers and sellers.

MagicBricks uses a range of technologies to provide its services, including AI-powered chatbots, virtual reality tours, and automated valuation models (AVMs). These technologies enable MagicBricks to offer personalized recommendations to buyers and provide them with a more immersive experience when viewing properties.

PropTech, short for property technology, refers to the use of technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the real estate industry. In the UK, PropTech has become a significant force in the real estate market, driving innovation and changing the way properties are bought and sold.

There are several PropTech companies in the UK, each using different technologies to improve the real estate industry. For example, Nested uses AI to provide accurate valuations for properties, while Propio uses blockchain technology to streamline the buying and selling process. Another example is Zoopla, which uses data analytics to provide insights into the property market and help buyers and sellers make informed decisions.

PropTech is a term that combines property and technology and refers to all aspects of innovation and how this affects the built environment. It includes software, hardware, material, or manufacturing produced by small start-up companies that use available technology to solve limitations in the real estate industry.

The technological evolution in the real estate industry began in the same period when the business organization was introduced with personal computers and database management systems. PropTech has been introduced into the real estate industry in three waves. The first wave started in the US in the middle of the 1980s as a result of an increase in computing power and database management system. The second wave was introduced due to the introduction of internet technology such as the World Wide Web and email service at the end of the 1990s. The third wave is currently ongoing, and it focuses on artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

Overall, PropTech has revolutionized the real estate industry by introducing innovative solutions and improving the industry’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Challenges and Limitations of Technology in Real Estate

The real estate market has been significantly impacted by technology, but there are still some issues and restrictions that need to be resolved. The following are some of the main issues and restrictions:

* Lack of Infrastructure: The absence of infrastructure is one of the biggest obstacles to the adoption of technology in real estate. There’s a chance that many brokerages and real estate brokers won’t have access to cutting-edge tools like chatbots with AI or virtual reality. However, certain locations could lack the critical infrastructure for supporting the adoption of new technologies, such as dependable internet connectivity.

* Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Another major challenge is the issue of data security and privacy. Cyberattacks and data breaches are more likely as more transactions and interactions happen online. In the real estate sector, where private and sensitive financial information is frequently traded, this is especially troubling.

* Opposition to Change: Finally, industry participants including real estate agents, brokers, and buyers and sellers frequently exhibit resistance to change. Some people could be reluctant to use new technology, either because they are unsure of it or because they are accustomed to the way things are done now. This may limit the potential influence of new technology on the sector and delay down adoption of it.

Thus, even if technology has the potential to revolutionize the real estate sector, overcoming these obstacles and constraints will be essential to a smooth transition to a more technologically advanced future.

The real estate sector has been significantly impacted by technology, which has changed how homes are purchased, sold, and managed. The real estate sector has become more open, transparent, and practical thanks in part to online listing and search platforms, virtual tours of properties, automated valuation models (AVMs), blockchain technology, and smart contracts. But some issues and restrictions need to be resolved, including a lack of infrastructure, worries about data security and privacy, and opposition to change.

(By Nikhil Jain, serial technology entrepreneur and an IIT-Bombay alumnus)