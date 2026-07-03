For most salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most useful financial benefits they receive. Monthly contributions from both employee and employer build a retirement corpus, and the account can be tapped for genuine needs such as buying or building a house, children’s education, marriage and medical emergencies.

EPF has also consistently offered attractive interest rates compared with many other government-backed small savings schemes, and contributors become eligible for a pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), making it a central pillar of retirement planning.

That is exactly why many employees treat their EPF balance as money to fall back on whenever a need arises. The facility is meant for genuine emergencies and milestones, but every withdrawal also means a smaller amount stays invested for the years ahead. And when that happens, you do not just lose the amount you withdraw. You lose the years of compounding that money could have earned until retirement.

The biggest gains come in the final years

Many people assume their EPF corpus builds up steadily across their entire career. That is only partly true. The real acceleration happens in the last few years of service, once the balance has grown sizeable and the monthly contribution — tied to a much higher salary by then — has grown with it. The interest earned each year becomes correspondingly larger, creating a snowball effect that can add a surprisingly large amount to the final corpus.

Here is what that looks like when only the retirement age changes and nothing else does.

The illustration: same employee, only retirement age changes

Joining age: 23 years

Starting monthly salary: Rs 40,000

Basic pay + DA: Rs 20,000

Employee EPF contribution: 12%

Employer EPF contribution: 3.67%

Annual increase in basic pay: 10%

EPF interest rate: 8.25%

Scenario 1: Employee retires at 53

(Source: SBI Securities)

Total years of EPF contribution: 30 years

Total EPF contribution: Around Rs 62 lakh

Final EPF corpus: Around Rs 1.53 crore

Scenario 2: Employee retires at 58

(Source: SBI Securities)

Total years of EPF contribution: 35 years

Total EPF contribution: Around Rs 1.01 crore

Final EPF corpus: Around Rs 2.77 crore

What changes?

Extra years worked: 5

Extra contribution: Around Rs 39 lakh

Increase in EPF corpus: Around Rs 1.24 crore

Why the last 5 years matter so much

At first glance the gap between the two scenarios looks like it should simply reflect five more years of contributions. It does not. The employee contributes an extra Rs 39 lakh over those 5 years but gains an extra Rs 1.24 crore in corpus — more than three times the additional money put in. The difference comes from how compounding behaves once a balance is already large: in the early years, a small balance earns a small amount of interest even at a good rate; by the 50s, the same rate is being applied to nearly three decades of accumulated balance, so each year’s interest credit is far bigger in absolute terms.

Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Teamlease Regtech, says this is exactly how compounding becomes more powerful over time. Interest is earned not only on fresh contributions but also on the large balance built over previous years. Since EPF contributions are linked to salary, annual increments in the later years can further increase the monthly contribution and, in turn, the final retirement corpus.

There is a second force working in the same direction. Because EPF contributions are calculated on Basic Pay and DA, and salary increments tend to be larger in absolute rupee terms later in a career, the monthly contribution itself keeps rising even as the base it is added to keeps growing. The two effects compound each other — literally — which is why even five extra years before retirement can add more to the corpus than many employees expect.

The biggest mistake employees make before retirement

If the last few working years are the most rewarding, they can also be the most expensive to get wrong. The most common misstep is an avoidable withdrawal late in the career — it may solve an immediate need, but it also shrinks the base that would otherwise have compounded hardest.

Rishi Agrawal says employees should use the withdrawal facility only when it is genuinely needed. Every withdrawal reduces the principal amount, which means future interest is earned on a smaller balance.

Two other habits quietly cost employees money. The first is not transferring the EPF balance after a job change — some assume the old account merges automatically with the new one, but it does not always happen, and delays can leave multiple dormant accounts that complicate retirement planning. The second is inattention: irregular checks of the EPF passbook can let missed employer contributions, incorrect personal details, incomplete KYC, or an inactive Universal Account Number (UAN) go unnoticed until withdrawal time, when they are far harder to fix.

Should you increase your EPF contribution in the final years?

Employees with surplus income in the last phase of their career may want to consider the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), which allows contributions above the mandatory 12% of basic pay. The employer’s share does not increase, but the employee’s additional contribution earns the same EPF interest rate.

According to Agrawal, VPF can make sense for employees who have higher disposable income, want to strengthen their retirement savings and prefer the safety of the EPF framework. However, the decision should depend on individual financial needs, liquidity requirements and the tax rules applicable to higher employee contributions.

For someone a few years from retirement who does not need that money immediately, routing surplus income into VPF means it starts compounding at exactly the stage when compounding is doing its heaviest lifting.

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Other factors that shape the final corpus

Contribution amount is not the only lever. A few other factors matter over a full career:

Continuity of employment: even short breaks in monthly contributions reduce the compounding benefit that continuity provides.

Salary growth: since contributions are linked to basic pay and DA, every hike raises what flows into the account each month.

The annual EPF interest rate: a higher rate accelerates growth, and shifts in the declared rate affect long-term accumulation.

Updated account details: keeping KYC, nomination details and UAN records current avoids delays when it is time to withdraw at retirement.

Individually, these look like small administrative matters. Over 30 or 35 years, they add up to a meaningful share of the final amount.

Summing up…

Many employees think of EPF mainly as a monthly deduction. What actually builds a large retirement corpus is giving that money enough time to grow — the longer it stays invested, the harder compounding works, and it works hardest of all in the final stretch. EPF’s withdrawal facility remains one of its genuine strengths for real emergencies and milestones, but for expenses that can be met another way, leaving the balance untouched in the last few years is often the single highest-value decision an employee can make.

Sometimes the smartest way to build a bigger retirement corpus is not to find a new investment. It is simply to stay invested a little longer, and let compounding do what it does best.

Disclaimer: The calculations in this article are only illustrative and are based on assumed salary growth, EPF contribution pattern and an annual EPF interest rate of 8.25%. Actual EPF corpus may vary depending on salary increments, contribution levels, EPF interest rates declared by the EPFO from time to time, employment continuity and withdrawals made during the service period.

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