An employee may spend 30 years building a retirement corpus through EPF, NPS and other investments. But when retirement finally arrives, the money may come from several sources, each with its own tax rules.

Some retirement benefits enjoy tax exemptions. Some withdrawals qualify for exemptions only if the employee meets certain conditions. And pension income generally attracts income tax, even when the employee has spent decades saving for retirement.

This creates an important question for India’s retirement system. Should the tax treatment of retirement income depend so heavily on the pension scheme an employee chooses?

For private sector employees, the question matters even more. Unlike many government employees who receive pension benefits under specific service rules, private sector employees often have to build their retirement income through a combination of savings and investments. EPF, EPS, NPS, employer-sponsored superannuation and annuities can all become part of their retirement plan. But these schemes do not follow one common tax framework.

The government has made some changes to retirement taxation in recent years. The Union Budget 2026-27 also brought changes to the tax framework governing recognised provident funds. Yet the larger question remains. Can India make retirement taxation simpler and more consistent so that employees can plan their post-retirement income with greater clarity?

India’s pension system offers several options, but the tax rules differ

A private sector employee may have more than one retirement savings option during his working life.

The EPF remains one of the most widely used retirement savings avenues for salaried employees. Both the employee and employer contribute to the fund, subject to applicable rules. The employee builds a corpus over time through contributions and interest.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) provides a monthly pension to eligible employees. Unlike EPF, which builds an individual retirement corpus, EPS provides a pension based on pensionable salary and service, subject to scheme conditions.

The National Pension System (NPS) offers another retirement savings option. Employees can invest in market-linked pension funds and build a retirement corpus. At retirement, they can withdraw a permitted portion of the corpus and use the remaining amount to purchase an annuity, subject to applicable exit rules.

Some private sector employers also offer superannuation benefits. Employees may receive retirement benefits through an employer-sponsored fund, depending on the company’s policy and the applicable tax rules.

Employees can also buy annuity products from insurance companies. These products convert a retirement investment into regular income. Some employees may choose immediate annuities after retirement, while others may purchase them as part of a longer retirement plan.

Apart from these options, employees may build retirement wealth through mutual funds, shares, bank deposits and other investments.

The problem is that these products serve a similar purpose but do not follow identical tax rules.

ALSO READ IT worker earns Rs 38 lakh salary but has little money to invest: Key lessons to learn

An employee may receive a tax benefit while contributing to a retirement scheme, but the tax treatment can change when he withdraws the money. Another employee may receive a monthly pension that attracts tax under a different provision.

This makes retirement planning more complicated than simply estimating how much money an employee will accumulate.

Retirement schemes may serve a similar purpose, but their tax treatment differs. EPF, EPS, NPS, superannuation and annuities follow separate rules for contributions, withdrawals and pension income. Here is a quick look at how the main retirement options are taxed.

How different retirement income sources are taxed in India

Retirement option What the employee receives Tax treatment Key tax point EPF Lump-sum retirement corpus Generally tax-free after 5 years of continuous service, subject to conditions Premature withdrawals may attract tax. Interest on contributions above prescribed limits can also become taxable. EPS Monthly pension Taxable under the head ‘Salaries’ Pensioners can claim the applicable standard deduction. NPS Retirement corpus and annuity Eligible lump-sum withdrawal up to 60% is tax-free. Annuity income is taxable. Tax benefits apply to eligible contributions and withdrawals, subject to prescribed limits. Superannuation Lump sum, commuted pension or annuity Depends on the fund and the nature of the benefit Commuted pension and regular pension follow different tax rules. Insurance annuity Regular pension income Generally taxable as income The annuity purchase and the pension received later have different tax implications. Mutual funds Retirement corpus and investment income Depends on the type of fund, holding period and income Capital gains follow investment-specific tax rules, not pension tax rules.

(Source: Govt. websites)

EPF: Retirement savings are tax-free only when the conditions are met

EPF enjoys favourable tax treatment, but employees should not assume that every contribution, interest payment and withdrawal remains tax-free.

For a recognised provident fund, the employee’s contribution can qualify for a deduction under Section 80C, subject to the applicable conditions and limits. This deduction is available under the old tax regime and does not apply in the same way under the new tax regime.

The employer’s contribution also receives favourable treatment, subject to the prescribed limits. However, the tax treatment changes when contributions cross certain thresholds.

The employer’s contribution to recognised provident funds, NPS and approved superannuation funds can attract tax if the aggregate contribution exceeds Rs 7.5 lakh in a financial year. The tax rules also cover interest or earnings attributable to taxable contributions.

There is another important restriction on EPF interest. When an employer contributes to the fund, interest earned on an employee’s contribution above Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year becomes taxable. If the employer does not contribute, the threshold for taxing interest on the employee’s contribution is Rs 5 lakh.

These limits matter particularly for employees who make large voluntary provident fund contributions. The withdrawal rules also matter.

An eligible EPF withdrawal after five years of continuous service generally enjoys tax exemption. But a withdrawal before completing the required service period can attract tax, subject to exceptions such as certain cases of termination, ill health or other circumstances covered by the rules.

Employees should therefore check the conditions before treating their entire EPF corpus as tax-free retirement money.

EPS: Monthly pension income attracts tax

EPS provides a monthly pension to eligible employees after retirement. The pension amount depends on pensionable salary, pensionable service and the applicable scheme rules. Employees should not assume that EPS will replace their entire salary after retirement.

The tax treatment is different from an eligible EPF withdrawal. A regular pension received by a former employee is taxable under the head ‘Salaries’. The employee can claim the standard deduction available for pension income.

Under the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salary and pension income is Rs 75,000. Under the old tax regime, it is Rs 50,000. This deduction can reduce the taxable income of a pensioner, but it does not make the entire pension tax-free. The tax liability will depend on the pensioner’s total taxable income, the applicable tax regime and other eligible deductions or reliefs.

For a private sector employee who receives EPS pension along with EPF withdrawals, annuity income and investment income, the tax calculation can become more complicated. The employee has to understand which income qualifies for an exemption, which income attracts tax and which deductions remain available.

NPS: Tax benefits during accumulation, but annuity income is taxable

NPS has become an important retirement savings option for private sector employees. The scheme allows employees to build a retirement corpus through market-linked investments. It also offers tax benefits on eligible contributions.

An employee can claim deductions for eligible NPS contributions under Section 80CCD, subject to the applicable limits and conditions. The employer’s contribution to NPS can also qualify for a deduction under Section 80CCD(2). The applicable limit depends on the employee’s category and the tax rules.

At retirement, NPS follows specific withdrawal rules. Under the commonly applicable exit framework, an eligible subscriber can withdraw up to 60% of the accumulated corpus as a lump sum without income tax. The subscriber generally uses at least 40% of the corpus to purchase an annuity, subject to the applicable rules and permitted exceptions.

The amount used to purchase an eligible annuity receives tax exemption at the time of purchase. However, the pension income received from the annuity is taxable in the hands of the subscriber. This is an important distinction.

An employee may receive tax exemption on a permitted lump-sum withdrawal and on the amount used to purchase an annuity. But the regular pension generated by that annuity does not automatically become tax-free.

NPS therefore offers tax benefits during the accumulation and withdrawal stages, but the employee must also consider the tax liability on the income received after retirement.

The treatment of partial withdrawals also depends on the applicable conditions. For employees who depend on NPS for retirement, understanding these rules becomes essential before deciding how much money to withdraw and how much to convert into regular pension income.

Superannuation and annuities add another layer

Some private sector employees receive retirement benefits through employer-sponsored superannuation funds. The tax treatment depends on the nature of the fund, the employer’s contribution, the applicable limits and the way the employee receives the retirement benefit.

Employees may receive a permitted lump sum or use the accumulated amount to purchase an annuity. The tax treatment of a commuted pension also differs from that of regular pension income.

For non-government employees, the exemption on commuted pension depends on whether the employee receives gratuity. If the employee receives gratuity, one-third of the full value of the commuted pension is exempt. If the employee does not receive gratuity, half of the commuted pension is exempt.

The remaining taxable portion is charged to tax in the year of receipt. Government employees receive different treatment. The commuted pension received by Central and state government employees, local authorities and other specified categories is fully exempt under the applicable provisions.

This difference highlights why employees need to understand the tax rules attached to their retirement benefits. An employee who receives regular pension income may also claim the standard deduction, subject to the applicable provisions. But the tax treatment of a lump-sum commuted pension remains separate.

Family pension also follows different rules. Family pension received by a family member after the employee’s death is generally taxable under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’. The recipient can claim the prescribed deduction.

Under the new tax regime, the deduction for family pension is the lower of one-third of the pension or Rs 25,000. Under the old tax regime, the monetary limit is Rs 15,000.

These differences can affect the amount of income available to a retired employee’s family.

What has changed recently in retirement taxation?

India has made several changes to the tax treatment of retirement savings and pension income. The changes have addressed specific issues, but they have not created one common tax framework for all retirement products.

1. Higher standard deduction under the new tax regime

The government increased the standard deduction for salaried individuals and pensioners under the new tax regime. The deduction rose from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. This change benefits pensioners whose pension income is taxable under the head ‘Salaries’.

However, the deduction does not exempt pension income completely. Pensioners still have to calculate their tax liability after considering the applicable tax slabs, deductions and other income.

2. NPS tax benefits extended to Unified Pension Scheme

The Unified Pension Scheme, or UPS, became effective from April 1, 2025, as an option under NPS for eligible Central government employees. The scheme offers assured pension benefits subject to eligibility and prescribed conditions.

In July 2025, the government clarified that the tax benefits available under NPS would also apply to UPS, subject to the relevant limits. This brought UPS within the existing NPS tax framework for eligible contributions and withdrawals.

The change is important for Central government employees who choose UPS. However, it does not create a common tax framework for private sector retirement schemes.

3. Recognised provident fund rules aligned in Budget 2026-27

The Union Budget 2026-27 brought an important change to the tax framework governing recognised provident funds. The government aligned the income tax framework for recognised provident funds with the statutory and administrative provisions governing EPF.

The change addresses differences between income tax rules and EPF rules relating to recognition, contribution limits and investment requirements. This matters because differences between the two frameworks had created confusion and could lead to disputes. The change is a step towards consistency in provident fund taxation. But it does not resolve the broader differences between EPF, EPS, NPS, superannuation and annuity income.

4. New tax regime continues to shape retirement planning

The new tax regime has become the default tax regime for individuals. It offers lower tax rates across income slabs but does not allow several deductions available under the old tax regime.

For private sector employees, this creates another retirement planning decision. An employee who contributes to EPF or NPS may need to compare the tax benefits available under the old and new regimes.

The choice can affect the employee’s tax liability during working years. But retirement planning should not depend only on the deduction available today. Employees also need to understand how their retirement withdrawals and pension income will be taxed in the future.

Why does India need a common retirement tax framework?

The current system provides tax benefits to several retirement savings products. But the rules differ depending on the scheme, the contribution, the employer and the way the employee receives the money. This can make retirement planning difficult for private sector employees.

A common framework could help address five important issues.

First, it could make retirement taxation easier to understand. Employees should be able to estimate their post-tax retirement income without having to study separate rules for every product.

Second, it could reduce unnecessary differences in tax treatment. Two employees may have similar retirement goals but use different products because of their employers or investment choices. The tax framework should examine whether these differences create avoidable disadvantages.

Third, it could encourage long-term retirement savings. Employees need confidence that the money they save for retirement will receive predictable tax treatment when they withdraw it.

Fourth, it could improve retirement income planning. A common framework could help employees understand how their EPF, NPS, pension and annuity income will work together after retirement.

Finally, it could make retirement planning more transparent. Employers, pension providers and financial planners could explain the tax treatment in a simpler way.

A common framework does not necessarily mean that every retirement product should receive the same exemption.

EPF, NPS, EPS and annuities serve different purposes. They have different investment risks, withdrawal rules and income structures. The objective should be to make the tax rules consistent and understandable while preserving the differences that serve a legitimate retirement purpose.

Should pension income receive special tax treatment?

This is one of the biggest questions in the debate. A pension replaces the salary that an employee earned during working years. For many retirees, it becomes the primary source of income after they stop working.

The employee may have spent decades contributing to retirement savings. He may also face higher medical expenses and the risk of living longer than expected. This raises the question of whether pension income should receive more favourable tax treatment than regular income.

One option could be a specific exemption or deduction for eligible retirement income. Another option could be a common tax treatment for pension income received from approved retirement schemes.

The government could also examine whether the tax treatment of lump-sum withdrawals and regular pension income should become more consistent. But any reform would need to consider its impact on government revenue.

A broad exemption could benefit higher-income retirees who receive large pension payments. It could also create new differences between employees who receive pension income and those who depend on other sources of income. The challenge is to protect retirement savings without creating an unlimited tax exemption.

Government employees have different pension arrangements

The pension system for government employees is different from that of private sector employees. Central government employees covered by the Old Pension Scheme receive pension benefits under the applicable service rules.

The National Pension System covers employees who joined Central government service under the applicable NPS rules. The Unified Pension Scheme became an option under NPS from April 1, 2025, for eligible Central government employees.

UPS provides an assured payout subject to qualifying service and other conditions. It also provides family payout and dearness relief under the applicable rules.

The government has extended NPS tax benefits to UPS, subject to the relevant limits. State government employees follow the pension arrangements adopted by their respective states. Some states continue with NPS, while others have introduced changes involving OPS or other pension arrangements.

The rules and eligibility conditions vary across states. These arrangements show that India’s pension system already has different structures for different categories of employees.

The main focus of a common retirement tax framework, however, should remain on private sector employees who often depend on several retirement products to build their income after leaving work.

What could a common framework look like?

A common framework could begin by examining the tax treatment of approved retirement savings products.

The government could consider whether eligible contributions to different retirement schemes should receive more consistent tax treatment. It could also examine whether retirement withdrawals should follow a clearer set of rules.

Employees should know in advance how much of their retirement corpus they can withdraw without tax and how much they may have to use for regular pension income. Another option could be to create a more consistent approach to pension income.

The tax treatment of pension income from approved retirement products could be reviewed to see whether similar income sources should receive similar treatment. The government could also examine a specific retirement income deduction.

Such a deduction could help retirees manage their tax liability, but its eligibility conditions and limits would need careful consideration. The framework should also distinguish between retirement withdrawals and premature withdrawals.

An employee who withdraws money before retirement may have different financial needs from someone who receives retirement benefits after completing a long working life. The tax rules should reflect this difference.

Two employees, two retirement plans

Consider two private sector employees who have spent three decades working.

The first employee builds most of his retirement savings through EPF. He also receives an EPS pension and invests some money in mutual funds.

The second employee contributes to EPF and NPS. At retirement, he withdraws a permitted portion of his NPS corpus and uses the remaining amount to purchase an annuity.

Both employees have saved for retirement. But their retirement income comes from different sources. The first employee may receive EPF proceeds, EPS pension and investment income. The second may receive EPF proceeds, NPS withdrawals and annuity income. The tax treatment of each income source differs.

The first employee needs to understand the conditions governing EPF withdrawals, the tax treatment of pension income and the tax rules for investment gains. The second employee needs to understand the NPS withdrawal exemption, the annuity purchase rules and the taxation of regular annuity income. Their retirement planning therefore requires more than estimating the final corpus.

They need to calculate how much money they can withdraw, how much income they will receive every year and how much tax they may have to pay. A common framework could make this exercise easier.

It could help employees compare retirement products based on their long-term income needs rather than focusing only on the tax benefit available during the contribution period.

What should employees do under the existing rules?

Until the government changes the framework, private sector employees should understand the tax treatment of each retirement product they hold. They should check whether their EPF withdrawal qualifies for exemption.

They should review the tax treatment of employer contributions and interest earned on provident fund contributions. Employees who invest in NPS should understand the permitted lump-sum withdrawal, annuity purchase requirements and taxation of pension income. Those who receive superannuation benefits should check the applicable contribution limits and withdrawal rules.

Employees should also estimate their retirement income after tax. A retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore does not automatically mean that an employee can withdraw the entire amount without tax or generate a fixed monthly pension.

The final income depends on the products used, the withdrawal structure, investment returns and applicable tax rules. Retirement planning should therefore include a tax estimate along with the corpus calculation.

The bigger question is how much retirees can actually use

India’s pension system offers several ways to build retirement savings. EPF provides a retirement corpus. EPS provides pension income to eligible employees. NPS offers market-linked retirement savings and annuity options. Superannuation and insurance products can add further sources of income.

But the tax treatment differs across these products. Recent changes have addressed some specific issues. The higher standard deduction under the new tax regime helps pensioners. The extension of NPS tax benefits to UPS provides clarity for eligible Central government employees. Budget 2026-27 has also aligned the tax framework governing recognised provident funds with EPF rules. Yet private sector employees still need to navigate different tax rules when they combine several retirement products.

A common framework could help make retirement taxation simpler, more predictable and easier to understand. The objective should not be to make every pension scheme identical. It should be to ensure that employees can plan their retirement income without unnecessary confusion about how their savings will be taxed.

After all, retirement planning is not only about how much money an employee accumulates during working years. It is also about how much of that money he can actually use after retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax or investment advice. Tax treatment depends on the applicable income tax provisions, the retirement scheme, eligibility conditions and the individual’s tax regime. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional before making retirement or tax-related decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.