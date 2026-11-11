A retired postal department employee is set to get Rs 5.44 lakh back after the government clarified how his salary should have been calculated during a period when he was facing a disciplinary penalty.

The clarification is important because the employee had already retired and the amount was recovered from his retirement gratuity after an audit objection led to a revision of his pay. The Department of Personnel and Training has now clarified that the method used to calculate his salary was incorrect.

Following the clarification, the Department of Posts has directed that his pay be recalculated, his pensionary benefits and gratuity be revised, and the recovered amount of Rs 5,44,838 be refunded without delay.

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The development could be relevant for government employees and pensioners whose pay was reduced as a disciplinary measure under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1965.

What was the case?

The case concerns G. Srinivasan, a retired Sub Postmaster of Chrompet Sub Post Office in Tamil Nadu. He retired from service on March 31, 2024.

During his service, a disciplinary proceeding was initiated against him under Rule 14 of the CCS CCA Rules, 1965. On April 30, 2012, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tambaram Division, issued an order imposing a penalty of reduction of pay by two stages for two years.

The penalty came into effect from May 1, 2012.

However, the penalty order included an important condition. It stated that the employee would not earn increments during the punishment period, but the reduction in pay would not have the effect of postponing his future increments.

This distinction became central to the entire case.

In simple terms, the employee was not entitled to increments during the two-year penalty period. However, the penalty order also made it clear that his future increments would not be pushed back because of this punishment.

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Why did the department recover Rs 5.44 lakh from his retirement benefits?

The issue arose after the two-year penalty period ended on May 1, 2014.

The postal department initially restored his pay to the appropriate stages and granted him notional increments that fell due on July 1, 2012, and July 1, 2013.

However, the Pay and Accounts Office in Chennai raised an audit objection. It referred to Illustration 2A of the Department of Personnel and Training’s office memorandum dated February 6, 2014.

The audit office argued that the increments that fell due during the punishment period had been permanently forfeited. Based on this interpretation, the employee’s pay was revised downwards with retrospective effect.

This revision had a direct impact on his retirement benefits.

When Srinivasan retired on March 31, 2024, an amount of Rs 5,44,838 was recovered from his Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity, also known as DCRG.

The dispute was then taken up for clarification because the postal department found an apparent difference between two earlier DoPT instructions.

What did DoPT clarify?

The Department of Posts examined the issue and referred it to DoPT for clarification.

The department wanted to understand whether Illustration 2A of the February 6, 2014 office memorandum or Case History No. 6 of DoPT’s June 18, 2019 office memorandum should be followed while calculating the employee’s pay.

DoPT examined the specific conditions mentioned in the penalty order and issued its clarification through an ID Note dated October 8, 2026.

Its conclusion was clear. The employee’s pay should be regulated according to Case History No. 6 of the DoPT office memorandum dated June 18, 2019.

DoPT specifically stated:

“The matter has been examined with reference to the terms of the penalty order and the relevant provisions contained in Case History No. 6 of the PP A-III’s OM No. 11012/15/2016-Estt. (A) dated 18.06.2019 relating to regulation of pay consequent upon imposition of the penalty of reduction of pay where such reduction does not have the effect of postponing future increments.”

It further clarified that Illustration 2A of the February 6, 2014 memorandum was not applicable in this case.

The reason was that the original penalty order clearly stated that the reduction in pay would not postpone future increments.

DoPT advised the Department of Posts to examine and regulate the employee’s pay strictly according to the methodology and principles explained in Case History No. 6 of the June 18, 2019 memorandum.

What happens to the recovered Rs 5.44 lakh now?

Following the DoPT clarification, the Department of Posts issued an order dated October 23, 2026.

It directed that Srinivasan’s pay be recalculated according to Case History No. 6 of the June 18, 2019 DoPT memorandum.

The department has also asked the concerned authorities to settle the audit objection and revise his pensionary entitlements and gratuity accordingly.

Most importantly, the order specifically directs that the amount of Rs 5,44,838 recovered from his DCRG should be refunded to him without delay.

The October 23 order was issued by the Establishment Division of the Department of Posts and addressed to the Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu Circle.

Why is this clarification important for government employees?

The case highlights why the exact wording of a disciplinary penalty order matters when the government calculates an employee’s salary and retirement benefits.

A reduction in pay for a specified period does not automatically mean that future increments will also be postponed. The consequences depend on the terms of the penalty imposed on the employee.

In Srinivasan’s case, the penalty order specifically stated that he would not earn increments during the two-year punishment period, but the reduction would not affect the timing of his future increments.

The distinction was crucial. The initial interpretation resulted in a downward revision of his pay and recovery of more than Rs 5.44 lakh from his retirement gratuity.

DoPT has now clarified that the calculation must follow the 2019 instructions applicable to this particular type of penalty.

For serving government employees and pensioners who have faced similar pay reductions, the case underlines the importance of checking the original penalty order and the applicable DoPT instructions before accepting a revised pay fixation or recovery from retirement benefits.

However, this clarification does not automatically mean that every government employee who faced a pay reduction under Rule 14 is entitled to a refund. The terms of the individual penalty order and the applicable rules will determine how the employee’s pay has to be regulated.

Official order: Department of Posts letter dated October 23, 2026, F. No. 02-08/2026-PAP, based on DoPT’s clarification dated October 8, 2026.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on the Department of Posts order dated October 23, 2026, and the clarification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on October 8, 2026. The refund of Rs 5,44,838 relates to the specific case discussed in the order. It does not automatically establish an entitlement to a refund for all government employees who have faced disciplinary penalties under Rule 14 of the CCS CCA Rules, 1965. Individual cases will depend on the terms of the penalty order and applicable government instructions.