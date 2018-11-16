Retire smart: From discipline to your time, seven tips to plan retirement

Life is somewhat unpredictable and we may encounter unfavourable situations.

By Ramalingam Kalirajan

For some of us, the idea of retirement does not even emerge in the foreseeable future. But if you want your retirement life to be blissful then you should plan for it well in advance.

Here are some factors you must consider.

Medical emergencies

When you are getting old, medical problems also follow. Medical expenses will burn a deep hole in your pocket at this phase. So don’t you think it is a careful act when you set aside some money for your retirement?

Longer life expectancy

The life expectancy of humans is not as short as before. This can be attributed to advancements in medical science. If you want to retire at the age of 62, you will have to support for yourself for at least two more decades (owing to longer life expectancy) without any income. So planning for retirement well in advance becomes essential.

Inflation

You have to take into account the impact of inflation on your finances. This will be helpful while computing your retirement savings along with the returns you will get.

Let time be at your service

Remember that if you spend cautiously, you will be in a position to keep more money for your retirement. When you develop the habit of living within your income, your retirement money will see a rapid rise. So spend less and start saving early in life to make use of the power of compounding.

You can’t work always

You would like to think that you can work forever. In fact, for some of us this would be the preoccupation too. However, you can’t get exemplary results in your profession as you get old. As you age, you will find some tasks more complicated. Sometimes you may even retire earlier than expected. So don’t you think you should have some funds for retirement life?

Your family can also benefit

Your retirement plans will also encompass spending for your family. If you have planned well in advance for your retirement and have set aside some money for this purpose, you can be the happy parent who spends a lot on their children. You can even be available for big events and have the pleasure of financing vacations for your family.

Nowadays, most people live independently without their family. So

there is a need for individuals to maintain a sum that sustains an independent life.

Risk of uncertainties

Life is somewhat unpredictable and we may encounter unfavourable situations. Some situations may result in a financial or emotional setback for us. Maintaining enough money to account for such events will be of great help. This has an impact on your retirement life too. When you have adequate funds then the setback can be managed better. You can also lead a happy retirement life. The key lies in understanding the risk of uncertainties while still maintaining a positive outlook.

Remember that planning for your retirement is a continuing process. It needs a lot of introspection, discipline and your time. It is better to start it well in advance so that you can benefit from the power of compounding.

The writer is founder and director of Holistic Investment Planners

Source: Tax Guru