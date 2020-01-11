Reserve Bank of India permits recurring payments through UPI

Published: January 11, 2020 3:30:07 AM

The norms applicable for recurring payments through cards would now be applicable for UPI transactions as well, the regulator said. Charges are not to be levied on such transactions from the user availing the e-mandate facility.

Reserve Bank of India, payment gateaway, UPI, RBIIn August 2019, the RBI had permitted recurring payments through all types of cards – debit, credit and PPIs, including wallets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that it would permit processing of e-mandate on recurring transactions via the unified payments interface (UPI) system. This would help customers signing up for products such as systematic investment plans and insurance that involve recurring payments. The cap on transactions under the arrangement has been pegged at Rs 2,000.

In August 2019, the RBI had permitted recurring payments through all types of cards – debit, credit and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including wallets. The norms applicable for recurring payments through cards would now be applicable for UPI transactions as well, the regulator said. Charges are not to be levied on such transactions from the user availing the e-mandate facility.

