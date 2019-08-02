RERA makes realty investments safer, instills confidence in home buyers

What looks definite is the market sentiment and the faith of home buyers has been on an all-time low.

By Advocate Ishanee Sharma, Partner, Deneb Law

Real estate sector in India has been in the vortex of the chicken and egg situation. It is difficult to fathom whether slump in real estate has contributed to slowdown of the economy or vice versa. What looks definite is the market sentiment and the faith of home buyers has been on an all-time low.

The introduction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 did try to improve the situation for buyers. GST has been another good reform but it increased the input cost due to abolishment of input tax credit and exorbitant development premiums, leaving the developers in a not-so-happy space which clearly was a result of their own wrongdoing.

The Uttar Pradesh-RERA had awakened the hopes of the buyers, who approached it for relief. The questions were being raised on the efficacy of the authority in the absence of an appellate tribunal. But by a judgment pronounced on the July 29, 2019 the UP-RERA has reposed the faith vested in it.

The registration of four projects of Rohtas Group situated in Lucknow has been canceled by UP-RERA after issuing show-cause notice to the promoters of the company. The Authority has also ordered forensic audit of 21 projects. Upon submission of the audit report by empaneled auditors of RERA, the authority will take further action. The auditors appointed include officials of Noida and Greater Noida Authorities and executive engineer of UP-RERA. The said report is to be submitted within two months.

UP-RERA has taken another positive step towards providing relief to the aggrieved buyers. In a situation where the promoter is a defaulter, faces liquidity crisis, or is jailed for any other wrongdoing which causes stalling of the project, the Authority has decided to take further action under Section 8 of RERA Act, 2016. According to Section 8, association of allottees can submit a proposal to complete the rest of the project. The authority has the privilege of taking suggestions from the Uttar Pradesh government, Lucknow Development Authority in case it finds the proposal to be unsatisfactory. It may also involve co-developers.

All this is a big relief to all those who have put their lifetime savings into buying a house but it has turned to be a distant dream.

RERA has asked developers to set quarterly targets and give an updated report on the realisation of these targets which would help the Authority to keep track of the progress of projects. Making it amply clear that this provision cannot be taken lightly, UP-RERA has also come up with the decision of imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on projects whose promoters have failed to set quarterly targets and Rs 1 lakh on those promoters who erred on giving quarterly updates. Till date this fine has been imposed on 253 projects. This fine has to be submitted within seven days.

It is expected that such measures would benefit the real estate sector of the nation immensely in the long run.