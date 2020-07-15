Renting Vs Buying: Should you rent or buy a thing in times of Covid-19? Find out

Rent is no longer synonymous with just houses. Gadgets, furniture, clothes, bikes, and cars are just some of the things Indians are renting today. Find out the pros and cons of a renting lifestyle, to help you figure out what works best for you.

Money management becomes essential in difficult times like the current one. In such times, according to experts, it is ideal to rent things instead of buying.

Rent is no longer synonymous with just houses. Gadgets, furniture, clothes, bikes, and cars are just some of the things Indians are renting today. Hena Mehta, Founder and CEO, Basis, says, “Jobs that may require frequent location change, budget constraints and an aspirational lifestyle make the renting economy a reality for India.”

Find out the pros and cons of a renting lifestyle, to help you figure out what works best for you.

Where renting scores over buying:

1. Lower cost

The purpose of renting is that it is cheaper for people who cannot afford or do not want to buy the assets outright. Rentals also work out to be less expensive than the related EMIs. Mehta of Basis says, “A renting lifestyle is more affordable, especially when you are at the start of your earning years.”

2. Get access to the latest

Gadgets are upgraded continuously, and car companies are releasing new variants too. By choosing to rent, you get access to the latest technologies in the market.

3. Depreciation of assets

Mehta says, “Consumer assets get depreciated heavily and may even get obsolete quickly.” So, instead of blocking your money in expensive assets, you can divert your money into investments.

4.Flexibility

Renting is not permanent; hence, you can choose or change your rental if circumstances require you to. If you are in a job that needs to change cities or due to change of a job, or if you need a vehicle for a few months to commute to a new office or need to check out a bed before you buy it – you can have any or all of this easily if you go the rent way.

5. No loan stress

Mehta says, “Buying high-value assets on loan can cause you to be burdened by high EMIs, which can add to your day to day stress.” Hence, a long-term financial obligation can cause a lot of stress which can be avoided by renting.

Having said that, there are also times when renting an item can pinch you. For instance, there could be hidden costs that you might get to know after getting into an agreement. Mehta says, “There are certain things that you need to use your whole life – phones, electronic appliances, and so on.” Renting these items for a longer time will mean you end up paying much more over the years than you would have had you purchased them outright.

Or you end up getting old/damaged goods. Most of the rented products are pre-used so there are high chances of ending up with old poor quality products. As rented items are essentially pre-used, they may not be in the best of the condition and you get poor quality items ruining your entire user experience.

Additionally, most people aspire to own a home or a car – these items can give you the happiness and pride that a rental one probably may not. Hence, renting such items might not be the ideal choice. For such items, experts suggest you should plan your financial goals and invest accordingly for those goals.

Things to keep in mind when you opt for a renting lifestyle;