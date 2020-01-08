Rented a property? When landlord can or can’t evict you for sub-letting, SC decides

Rent rules? A tenant is not allowed to sub-let the property with landlord’s consent. Representational image

Rent rules: A tenant is not allowed to sub-let the property without the consent of the owner. According to a judgement of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, to prove the mischief of sub-letting as a ground for eviction, two facts need to be established. First, the tenant has parted with possession of the property, or a part of it, in favour of a third party with exclusive right of possession. Second, the parting of possession by the tenant has been done without the consent of the landlord and for compensation or rent.

The SC judgement in A Mahalakshmi Vs Bala Venkatram (D) through L R & ANR on Tuesday mentioned the above grounds summarised by the apex court previously in Celina Coelho Pereira v. Ulhas Mahabaleshwar Kholkar, (2010). Other grounds mentioned by the top court in 2010 were:

Inducting a partner or partners in business or profession by the tenant doesn’t amount to subletting. However, if the tenant, enters such partnership only to conceal the fact of sub-letting, then the court may “tear the veil of partnership” to find the real nature of their transaction.

Any existence of a deed or partnership between tenant and alleged sub-tenant cannot preclude the landlord from making out a case against the tenant.

A tenant cannot be said to have parted with possession if he is actively associated with the partnership business and retains the control over the tenancy premises with him, maybe along with partners.

The initial burden of proving sub-letting is on the landlord. However, once the landlord can establish that a third party is in exclusive possession of the rented premises, then the onus of proving the nature of such occupation by the third party will be on the tenant; or, the tenant will have to prove that he continues to hold legal possession of the rented property.

Given the above grounds held by the top court earlier, the SC on Tuesday ruled in favour of a landlady whose property was sub-let by the tenant in the guise of partnership. The apex court noted that there was no “genuine partnership” between the respondents (tenant and the third party to whom the property was sub-let)

The landlady of the property in question had filed a suit for eviction on the ground of arrears of rent as well as on the ground of sub­letting. Her suit was dismissed by the Rent Controller but, later, the Rent Control Appellate Authority passed the eviction decree on the ground of sub­letting and arrears of rent. However, the tribunal’s order was upset by the High Court, making the landlady to approach the Supreme Court.