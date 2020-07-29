Rent or Buy? More than 90% people want to own a home: JLL’s Homebuyer Survey

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic will also influence short-term decision making with job security.

To rent or buy a home of one’s own will always remain a debatable point for generations. While renting may look better on an excel sheet, owning remains not just an emotional decision but also saves a lot of hassles for the individuals.

Economic uncertainty and rising stock market volatility is positioning real estate as the preferred asset class for investments in India with over 50% of consumers considering buying a new home in the next six months, says JLL, India’s largest real estate consultancy firm.

According to JLL’s Homebuyer Preference Survey, 91% respondents wanted to buy a home when asked to choose between buying and renting. Additionally, 67% believed that buying a home is a necessity, not a luxury. The survey was conducted in June-July this year and has seen participation from 2,500 respondents across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Some key findings of the survey are: