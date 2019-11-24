Renewing your motor insurance policy? Important things to keep in mind

Hence, if you are yet to renew your car insurance policy, here are some points to keep in mind;

Renewing a car insurance policy is not only important but is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act. The third-party motor insurance cover has been made mandatory in India, as per the Motor insurance act. However, who doesn’t want to save some money doing so?

For instance, comparing policies even during renewal, checking for proper features, not letting the policies expire are some of the ways in which you can save a lot of money. Even though the process to renew the policy has been made hassle-free with most car insurance providers giving the option to do it online, there are many who still avoid doing it.

Hence, if you are yet to renew your car insurance policy, here are some points to keep in mind;

Research online

If you think you are paying too much for your motor insurance, or not getting the proper benefit, at the time of renewal you can look for other policies.

Start with choosing an insurance company. Look for a company that offers pre as well as post-sale services to policyholders. Find out the amount of coverage that you need and how well priced it is. Also, look for reviews online, which can help you zero down an insurer.

Type of Policy

After you have finalizes the insurance company to buy your policy from, find out the relevant car insurance product, that suits your needs.

For instance, you can either stick to the mandatory Third-party car insurance policy, or for proper coverage, you can opt for comprehensive car cover.

While the third-party policy is mandatory by law and provides cover for third-party liabilities, only, comprehensive policies not only cover third-party liabilities but own damage as well.

Compare your policy

You will benefit if you compare your policy with offerings from other companies. There are chances that you might get another company offering similar benefits, however, at a lower price if compared. Hence, while comparing, see if the company has a digital presence and most importantly verify that the company is certified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) before making a deal.

Go for Add-Ons

These are lifesavers if chosen the right one. Add-ons also extend the scope of a basic car insurance policy. Some of the popular add ons include Zero Depreciation, Engine Protection, NCB Protect, and Roadside Assistance.