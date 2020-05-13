Relief for Taxpayers! ITR filing deadline for FY19-20 extended to November 30

The FM, announced various direct tax related measures for taxpayers. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today while sharing the details of the stimulus package announced by PM Narendra Modi to revive the economy on Tuesday.
Good news for taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax return for FY 2019-20. The income tax return filing deadline for FY19-20 has been extended to November 30. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today while sharing the details of the stimulus package announced by PM Narendra Modi to revive the economy on Tuesday.
The FM, in her press conference today, announced various direct tax related measures for taxpayers. The FM said, “Due date for all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31 July 2020 to 30th November 2020 and tax audit from 30th September 2020 to 31st October 2020.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.