Relief for Taxpayers! ITR filing deadline for FY19-20 extended to November 30

Updated: May 13, 2020 5:54:52 PM

The FM, announced various direct tax related measures for taxpayers. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today while sharing the details of the stimulus package announced by PM Narendra Modi to revive the economy on Tuesday.

Good news for taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax return for FY 2019-20. The income tax return filing deadline for FY19-20 has been extended to November 30. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today while sharing the details of the stimulus package announced by PM Narendra Modi to revive the economy on Tuesday.

The FM, in her press conference today, announced various direct tax related measures for taxpayers. The FM said, “Due date for all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31 July 2020 to 30th November 2020 and tax audit from 30th September 2020 to 31st October 2020.”

