Reliance General launches Health Super Top-up insurance policy with coverage up to Rs 1.3 cr

Reliance General Insurance today launched the Reliance Health Super Top-up insurance policy, which addresses the challenge of health coverage inadequacy when medical costs go beyond the standard cover and increase out-of-pocket expenses for a policyholder. The policy can be purchased by anyone between the age of 18 and 65 years.

The life insurance company claims Reliance Health Super Top-up is an affordable way of enhancing health insurance coverage with a host of industry-leading benefits, especially with the growing medical costs. From Organ Donor Expenses to modern technologically advanced treatments like Robotic Surgeries, can be availed without any capping in the policy. The policy also provides worldwide coverage, along with air ambulance cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs, maternity up to Rs 2 lakhs, and consumables items, that are rare to find benefits.

The sum-insured options of Reliance Health Super top-up range from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 1.3 crore. The company says the higher sum insured acts as a financial cushion for policyholders to top their existing low-cover health policies, which are inadequate to meet financial needs in case of even minor hospitalization.

Individual’s without an existing health policy can also choose this super top-up plan and pay the deductible as chosen in the policy, from their own pocket. A range of deductible options starting from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs making it easy to choose it as per one’s need, depending on whether the deductible amount paid by the individual from an existing base policy or from one’s own pocket, before the super top-up policy can start to cover.

Rakesh Jain, ED and CEO, Reliance General Insurance, says “The last year has been challenging for everybody as people navigated an uncertain health crisis. With medical costs going exorbitant with the growing healthcare demand, we alleviate the pain points for our policyholders by offering an insurance product like Reliance Health Super Top Up policy, that gives an individual the much-needed surplus financial coverage they need, in a cost-effective way, that can boost the insurance protection for them and their family.”

The Super top-up policy can be taken on an individual or family floater basis, for 1, 2 or 3 years policy tenure. The policy offers ‘Long Term Aggregate Deductible’, where the deductible amount is to be crossed just once for long-term policy periods of 2 or 3 years, which otherwise is an annual requirement. The policy also gives an option to remove deductible and convert the super top-up policy into a standard health policy after 4 claim-free years, with its deductible buy-back feature.