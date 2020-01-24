Reliance General launches a comprehensive health insurance plan with additional benefits; Check details

The policy also includes co-payment for special treatments such as robotic surgery, stem cell therapy, Parkinson and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Reliance General Insurance has come out with a comprehensive health insurance plan – Reliance Health Infinity — which is focused on the healthcare needs of retail customers.

Reliance General Insurance, a part of Reliance Capital, offers three main benefits under its Health Infinity plan: ‘more cover’, where the policyholder will get additional sum insured, along with ‘more time’, where the policyholder will get covered for additional period, and ‘more global’ wherein the policyholder will be insured not only in India but also globally for emergency hospitalization.

Many health insurance policies today do not provide cover for new age treatment. This new health infinity plan claims to fill that void, and offers beyond what one can normally expect from a usual health insurance policy.

Among the existing health insurance policies available in the market, many come with sub-limit and co-payment options. This turns out to be a challenge and discomfort for many policyholders when they actually make a claim during hospitalization. Reliance Health Infinity plan, on the other hand, has no sub-limits for hospital room rent, road ambulance, and/or organ donor expenses. This insurance plan also offers Ayush benefit, wherein all the expenses incurred are covered on treatment in a hospital under Ayurveda, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy.

The policy offers 90 days pre and 180 days post hospitalization cover, along with sum insured ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore, and free restore benefits. This way the policyholder will be able to more focus on their critical treatment, rather than worry about which room to choose against their insurance coverage.

Additionally, with this cover, if an insured person suffers an illness or injury which requires medical treatment – the cost of all-day care procedures, domiciliary hospitalization, emergency transportation will all be covered. The policy also includes co-payment for special treatments such as robotic surgery, stem cell therapy, Parkinson and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Insured individuals will have access to more than 5,000 cashless hospital networks and can avail up to 30 per cent discount on premiums which includes voluntary co-payment, 2/3-year policy, and on individual sum insured in a family and renewal discount.

Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance on the launch said, “A primary reason for low health insurance penetration in India is opaque policies that come with infinite terms and conditions attached. With customer centricity as one of our core ethos, we would also like to reinforce our commitment to our client base with a product that allows the customer more leeway in decision making, when amid a healthcare requirement.”

Along with the various benefits offered, the new Reliance Health Infinity product will be sold through 35,100+ agency networks, telesales, and online digital channels.